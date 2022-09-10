Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The history of Detroit's Auto ShowAuthor Ed AndersonDetroit, MI
Couple Still Missing 45 Years Later After Flying Airplane To Northern MichiganKyle SchepperleyNew Haven, MI
2022 NBA Draft Review: Detroit PistonsAdrian HolmanDetroit, MI
Feds Execute Search Warrant, Man Storing Child Porn With Tax DocumentsTaxBuzzRochester Hills, MI
Bank Of America Offers 0% Down Home LoansCadrene HeslopLos Angeles, CA
Related
The Oakland Press
Oakland County girls cross country top 25 list through Sept. 11
Below is a listing of the top 25 performances in cross country by Oakland County girls runners so far this fall, updated through this weekend. The results are culled from submissions to MileSplitMI and Athletic.Net. We will update the lists online every Sunday through the cross country season. Through Sept....
The Oakland Press
Oakland County football rankings: Clarkston up to No. 2, South Lyon East enters at No. 10
Scott Burnstein’s Oakland County football rankings after Week 3:. 1 West Bloomfield (3-0) — You can’t stop senior running back Kenny Jones, you can only hope to contain him. 2 Clarkston (2-1) — Kohl Jarvis is a boss on and off the field. 3 Novi Detroit...
The Oakland Press
Metro Detroit entertainment Sept. 16 and beyond
• MotorCity Cage Night XII: Nov. 18, Sound Board at MotorCity Casino, Detroit, $33+. • Maysa: Feb. 9, Sound Board, Detroit, $47+. • Wheel of Fortune: Oct. 22, Fox Theatre, Detroit, $57+. On sale 10 a.m. Sept. 16. • 15th Annual Motor City Blues Festival, Pokey Bear, King George, Calvin...
The Oakland Press
After falling short last year, unbeaten, No. 1-ranked Bloomfield Hills hungry for Division 1 tennis title
BLOOMFIELD HILLS — Finishing second is never easy — especially when it happens to be at the state finals. A win here or there can make all the difference. For the Bloomfield Hills tennis team, last year’s state tournament was a bit of a letdown. The Black Hawks won four of the eight flight championships, yet found themselves four points back of eventual state champion Troy, which captured its first-ever boys state championship in Kalamazoo.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The Oakland Press
5 in custody after crash in Madison Heights armed robbery
A police chase following an on-street armed robbery in Madison Heights early Tuesday ended after the suspect vehicle crashed into a parked car. Madison Heights police Lt. Michael Siladke said the five suspects were in a stolen Kia subcompact SUV when they stopped and robbed a Madison Heights man, 21, near East Lincoln and Battelle avenues shortly after 1:30 a.m.
The Oakland Press
Portable toilet in park riles Royal Oak neighborhood’s senses
A port-a-john in a newly upgraded park in Royal Oak isn’t passing the smell test with nearby neighbors in the south end of the city. Lawson Park, between Longfellow and Irving avenues west of 10 Mile Road, recently got a $1.2 million upgrade. A large part of the funding came from federal community block grants.
The Oakland Press
Teen girl reported missing from Southfield
A teen girl has been reported missing from Southfield, and police are asking the public’s assistance in finding her. According to the Southfield Police Department, Asiah Moore, 16, was last seen at her home in Southfield on Sept. 12. She’s described as African American, 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighing approximately 183 pounds. She has a medium complexion, brown eyes and has black and light brown box braids. When she went missing, Asiah was wearing a black T-shirt, black shorts and gray Adidas gym shoes.
The Oakland Press
Sheriff: Lake Orion man thought he had meet-up with 15-year-old, brought cocaine to Pontiac rendezvous
A tip to the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office led to an Orion Township man being charged with two felonies after allegedly trying to meet up with a girl he thought was 15 years old and allegedly bringing cocaine with him. Jacob Kile Gooden, 35, was arraigned Wednesday on accosting/enticing/soliciting...
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Oakland Press
Aunt says 5-year-old nephew ‘disappears’ after SUV drives by
The aunt of a boy killed by a speeding SUV on Van Dyke Avenue testified Wednesday her nephew suddenly disappeared from the road when the vehicle passed. Rachel Draper took the stand on the first day of the jury trial of Maurice Sumler, 23, of Detroit, in front of Judge Diane Druzinski in Macomb County Circuit Court in Mount Clemens. Sumler is charged with second-degree murder and three other offenses for the June 2021 death of 5-year-old Preston Singleton.
The Oakland Press
Column: Tony and Pulitzer Prize-winning ‘Rent’ opens Wayne State theatre season
Theatre and Dance at Wayne launches its 2022 – 2023 theatre season with the Tony and Pulitzer Prize-winning Jonathan Larson rock musical “Rent,” which runs Sept. 23 to Oct. 2 at the Hilberry Theater, 4743 Cass Avenue in Detroit. Set in 1989 in New York City’s East...
The Oakland Press
Emergency DTE repairs on Cesear Chavez Avenue in Pontiac
A section of southbound Cesar Chavez Avenue has been closed for the next two weeks while DTE is making system upgrades, according to City of Pontiac officials. The part of Cesar Chavez Avenue is south of the Woodward Loop. Traffic on the northern portion of the Woodward Loop will be limited to a single lane.
The Oakland Press
John Bernia chosen as superintendent in Walled Lake
At its Sept. 8 meeting, the Walled Lake Consolidated school district’s board of education selected John Bernia to be its next superintendent. Bernia was selected over two other finalists, including Michael Lonze, the district’s interim superintendent and deputy superintendent. “I spoke to Dr. Bernia after the meeting and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Oakland Press
SUV driver killed in collision with semi truck
An SUV driver was killed Tuesday night in a collision with a semi truck on Telegraph Road in Bloomfield Township, police said. According to the Bloomfield Township Police Department, officers were called to the intersection of Telegraph Road and Old Telegraph Road at around 9:30 p.m. to find the SUV heavily damaged in a wooded area nearby and the driver inside, dead. His name has not yet been released, but police said he was 55 years old and from Detroit.
The Oakland Press
2 missing person cases from Southfield resolved, both found safe
A teen girl reported missing from Southfield has been found safe, police said. The Southfield Police Department sent out an alert Tuesday about Asiah Moore, 16, who had last been seen at her home on Sept. 12. Early Wednesday, police said she had returned home safely on Tuesday evening. Another...
The Oakland Press
Royal Oak to vote on ice rink contract after electrical installation OK’d
Royal Oak will to negotiate a contract with an event promoter now that city commissioners have OK’d electrical installations to power his proposed ice rink in the city’s downtown park. Commissioners on Monday approved spending a total of $154,000 to pay DTE Energy and an electrical contractor to...
The Oakland Press
Plea entered for woman charged with killing Cranbrook football coach in drunk driving crash
A day before her trial was scheduled to start in Oakland County, a Huntington Woods woman charged in a drunk driving crash that killed Cranbrook Kingswood’s head football coach has made a plea deal with prosecutors. At a pretrial hearing Sept. 12 before Oakland County Circuit Judge Jeffery Matis,...
The Oakland Press
Detroit Opera combines real and virtual in ‘The Valkyries’
You’ve never seen an opera staged quite like Detroit Opera’s “The Valkyries.”. Directed by the company’s Artist Director Yuval Sharon, the adaptation of Act III of Richard Wagner’s “Die Walkure” blends live performance — including on-stage motorcycles — and pre-recorded 3D animation to create an immersive new imagining of the piece. It was premiered July 17 at the Hollywood Bowl with the Los Angeles Philharmonic Orchestra, and the Los Angeles Times praised it as “live animation operatic history,” blending traditional and futuristic elements while still remaining “absolutely traditional Wagner.” Students from Detroit’s College for Creative Studies (CCS) worked on some of the production’s animation.
The Oakland Press
The ‘Magic of Hope’ evokes awe and mental health awareness
On the field it’s the baseball players who create the magic but during the breaks and in between innings at Jimmy John’s Field in Utica it’s magician Anthony Grupido who leaves people questioning what they saw. “How did he do that?”. “Where’s my watch?”. “One minute...
The Oakland Press
City of Southfield awards 2022 Community Pride winners
The city of Southfield hosted its annual Community Pride Awards Ceremony, Sept. 8, in the Southfield Pavilion to recognize residents, neighborhoods, condominiums, and businesses for their property beautification efforts. All winners were mailed personal congratulatory letters from Mayor Ken Siver. More than 100 residents along with neighborhoods, condominiums, and businesses...
The Oakland Press
Vibe Credit Union hosts ribbon cutting and soup kit packing event at Novi branch
Vibe Credit Union hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its new branch located at 44777 W. Twelve Mile Road in Novi, Aug. 24. Community members and City of Novi officials Erick Zinser, Director of Public Safety/Chief of Police and Sheryl Walsh-Molloy, Director of Communications were in attendance. As part of the...
Comments / 0