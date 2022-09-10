Read full article on original website
A new Yakima Valley food bank breaks ground Wednesday, serving more people in need in 2023
A new Yakima Valley food bank breaks ground Wednesday, serving more people in need in 2023. The current food bank only serves up to 40 families a week, said a board member, Bill Harris. He said the new food bank should serve almost 200 more.
Auburn police searching for funeral bomber
AUBURN, Wash.- Auburn Police continue to search for a suspect who blew up a car at a funeral at Mountain View Cemetery. According to Police someone placed a bomb in a car during a memorial service. The car was destroyed and the explosion started a large fire. Cemetery employees reportedly...
Why no Amber Alert has been ordered for missing Lucian
YAKIMA, Wash. — On Saturday, September 10, detectives believe four-year-old Lucian left the playground at Sarg Hubbard park alone, headed south and east, before disappearing, igniting nationwide search efforts for the missing boy. Resources from across the state have been employed in the search, including the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, which partnered with the Ring Neighbors App to feature Lucian on the app.
search for missing 4 year old in Yakima continues
Authorities in Yakima continued their search for a missing 4 year old in Yakima on Monday. Dogs, ATV's, volunteers, and even drones aided in the search.
"I just want to hold my baby again," missing four-year-old's mother prays son will be found safe
YAKIMA, Wash. - Monday Yakima's grey and rainy weather reflected the emotions looming in the air as the search for missing four-year-old, Lucian Munguia, entered its second full day. The Yakima County Sheriff's Office is now taking the lead on searching for Munguia and investigating all possible leads alongside the...
UPDATE: Public should search for missing 4-year-old in Yakima
YAKIMA, Wash.- UPDATE: 7:44 p.m. Some assets of Lucian's search efforts are scaling back as the Yakima Police Department now asks the public to continue the search for the missing 4-year-old. Search crews from the U.S. Air Force, numerous counties, multiple fire departments and more have contributed, according to the press release from YPD.
NCMEC asking for public help finding missing Yakima boy
YAKIMA, Wash.- The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) is asking for the public's help finding Lucian Manguia, the 4 year old boy missing since Saturday night in Yakima. The NCMEC is partnering with the Ring Neighbors App to help find missing children. Today Lucian will be featured...
UPDATE: Still no sign of missing 4-year-old Lucian
YAKIMA, Wash.- UPDATE: SEPTEMBER 13, 2022 10:15 p.m. Columbia Basin Dive Rescue was called back out to the search for Lucian on September 13. It assisted numerous agencies in clearing hundreds of pounds of thick milfoil in the area. After conducting what it called a "high-confidence search," Lucian has still not been found.
DOH charges Yakima counselor of using unlicensed practices
YAKIMA, Wash. — The Washington State Department of Health’s Mental Health Counselor Program is charging a counselor in Yakima County with unprofessional conduct based on accusations that she offered a form of therapy she isn’t licensed for, causing harm and other violations of patient boundaries. The charges were filed by the DOH in August 2022 against the counselor, alleging she performed Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR) therapy without proper certification, which harmed the patient, without the patient’s consent, along with other incidents.
Yakima County men plead guilty to insurance fraud
OLYMPIA, Wash. — Two men from Yakima County pleaded guilty to insurance fraud following investigation by the Office of the Insurance Commissioner’s Criminal Investigations Unit (CIU). Both Ricardo Carmona and Saul Perez will have to pay $600 in court fees and undergo three months of electronic home monitoring.
Slight Chance Of Showers...Very Unhealthy Air Quality
Partly cloudy tonight with a chance of scattered showers (20%) for the Yakima/Kittitas Valley and the foothills of the Blues...Widespread smoke and haze causing very unhealthy air quality. Temperatures tonight will be in the 50s and 60s. More smoke and haze tomorrow and a slight chance of late afternoon/evening showers...
Beer and Wine online passports succeed for Yakima Valley Tourism in first year, free sign up and discounts
ZILLAH, Wash. -- High gas prices and the ongoing pandemic didn't slow down too many travelers to the Yakima Valley this summer. The Yakima Valley Tourism department introduced beer and wine online passports to draw in more people to the area. "We think it's a success because it's helping to...
Lucian Manguia on Ring app today
NCMEC and Ring are partnering to help find missing 4 year old boy in Yakima. Lucian Manguia will be featured on the Ring Neighborhood App today.
A Mall World After All; Valley Mall thanks community in celebrating 50 years in business
UNION GAP, Wash. -- The Valley Mall is celebrating 50 years in business on Sept. 27th. It's welcoming a Nordstrom Rack next fall with a Chuck E. Cheese in the works. The mall doubled in square feet and added about 15 acres since opening in 1972. More than 6 million people shop at the mall every year.
Washington Department of Health partnership bringing COVID-19 vaccine clinics to universities
WASHINGTON - The Care-A-Van program through the Washington State Department of Health (DOH) is partnering with the Power of Providers (POP) Initiative to bring COVID-19 vaccine clinics to university campuses throughout the state. The focus of these clinics will be to provide Omicron-targeted booster shots. Both the Pfizer and Moderna...
Flash flood warning issued near Cliffdell
YAKIMA COUNTY - A flash flood warning around Cliffdell has been issued on September 13, 2022 by the National Weather Service in Pendleton. NWS first issued the alert at 4:45 p.m., saying it is valid for the next two hours. Those in the area are told to move immediately to...
STEM Education for students at the West Valley Innovation Center
YAKIMA, WA - Since yesterday was National Programmer Day I looked into schools around Yakima that have STEM learning for younger students. At the West Valley Innovation Center the school puts a spin on learning by offering a different style of education when it comes to teaching its students. "What...
