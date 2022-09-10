ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Packwood, WA

nbcrightnow.com

Auburn police searching for funeral bomber

AUBURN, Wash.- Auburn Police continue to search for a suspect who blew up a car at a funeral at Mountain View Cemetery. According to Police someone placed a bomb in a car during a memorial service. The car was destroyed and the explosion started a large fire. Cemetery employees reportedly...
AUBURN, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Why no Amber Alert has been ordered for missing Lucian

YAKIMA, Wash. — On Saturday, September 10, detectives believe four-year-old Lucian left the playground at Sarg Hubbard park alone, headed south and east, before disappearing, igniting nationwide search efforts for the missing boy. Resources from across the state have been employed in the search, including the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, which partnered with the Ring Neighbors App to feature Lucian on the app.
YAKIMA, WA
City
Packwood, WA
Local
Washington Government
nbcrightnow.com

UPDATE: Public should search for missing 4-year-old in Yakima

YAKIMA, Wash.- UPDATE: 7:44 p.m. Some assets of Lucian's search efforts are scaling back as the Yakima Police Department now asks the public to continue the search for the missing 4-year-old. Search crews from the U.S. Air Force, numerous counties, multiple fire departments and more have contributed, according to the press release from YPD.
YAKIMA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

NCMEC asking for public help finding missing Yakima boy

YAKIMA, Wash.- The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) is asking for the public's help finding Lucian Manguia, the 4 year old boy missing since Saturday night in Yakima. The NCMEC is partnering with the Ring Neighbors App to help find missing children. Today Lucian will be featured...
YAKIMA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

UPDATE: Still no sign of missing 4-year-old Lucian

YAKIMA, Wash.- UPDATE: SEPTEMBER 13, 2022 10:15 p.m. Columbia Basin Dive Rescue was called back out to the search for Lucian on September 13. It assisted numerous agencies in clearing hundreds of pounds of thick milfoil in the area. After conducting what it called a "high-confidence search," Lucian has still not been found.
YAKIMA, WA
#Goat Rocks#Mobilization#Washington State
nbcrightnow.com

DOH charges Yakima counselor of using unlicensed practices

YAKIMA, Wash. — The Washington State Department of Health’s Mental Health Counselor Program is charging a counselor in Yakima County with unprofessional conduct based on accusations that she offered a form of therapy she isn’t licensed for, causing harm and other violations of patient boundaries. The charges were filed by the DOH in August 2022 against the counselor, alleging she performed Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR) therapy without proper certification, which harmed the patient, without the patient’s consent, along with other incidents.
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Yakima County men plead guilty to insurance fraud

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Two men from Yakima County pleaded guilty to insurance fraud following investigation by the Office of the Insurance Commissioner’s Criminal Investigations Unit (CIU). Both Ricardo Carmona and Saul Perez will have to pay $600 in court fees and undergo three months of electronic home monitoring.
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Slight Chance Of Showers...Very Unhealthy Air Quality

Partly cloudy tonight with a chance of scattered showers (20%) for the Yakima/Kittitas Valley and the foothills of the Blues...Widespread smoke and haze causing very unhealthy air quality. Temperatures tonight will be in the 50s and 60s. More smoke and haze tomorrow and a slight chance of late afternoon/evening showers...
YAKIMA, WA
News Break
Politics
nbcrightnow.com

Lucian Manguia on Ring app today

NCMEC and Ring are partnering to help find missing 4 year old boy in Yakima. Lucian Manguia will be featured on the Ring Neighborhood App today.
YAKIMA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Flash flood warning issued near Cliffdell

YAKIMA COUNTY - A flash flood warning around Cliffdell has been issued on September 13, 2022 by the National Weather Service in Pendleton. NWS first issued the alert at 4:45 p.m., saying it is valid for the next two hours. Those in the area are told to move immediately to...
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
nbcrightnow.com

STEM Education for students at the West Valley Innovation Center

YAKIMA, WA - Since yesterday was National Programmer Day I looked into schools around Yakima that have STEM learning for younger students. At the West Valley Innovation Center the school puts a spin on learning by offering a different style of education when it comes to teaching its students. "What...
YAKIMA, WA

