Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NCCU prepares for another rival after big winThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Meet Dorothy Counts, the first black student to attend an all-white school in the United StatesKath LeeCharlotte, NC
The Best Vegan Restaurants in CharlotteCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
Two New Places to Eat and Drink in Charlotte, NCTyler Mc.Charlotte, NC
Related
wccbcharlotte.com
Old School Ballers Take It To The Hoop
STATESVILLE, N.C.– The city of Statesville has its very own dream team. The men who make up this basketball team are we what we call old school. Most of them are over the age of 60. Furman Mott started the team after his doctor told him he needed to find a way to get active. Mott learned that he had clogged arteries. The doctor suggested walking, but Furman had another idea, so he hit the court. Since playing with the guys, his health has improved. The team doesn’t have a name, but they meet for games whenever the Bristol Community Center becomes available. If any other local teams are interested in playing against them, contact oleschoolballers@gmail.com.
tarheelblog.com
UNC Basketball finally has their full 2022-23 schedule
The Tar Heels’ basketball schedule has been coming out painfully slow. First we confirmed the non-conference schedule, then the tournaments the Tar Heels are in announced their matchups, and the ACC/B1G Challenge — likely later than usual thanks to the Big 10’s new TV deal that starts without ESPN next year — announced their matchups. All that was missing was the little thing that would actually comprise the meat of the schedule: the 20 game ACC schedule.
Panthers withdraw city, county deal over abandoned facility
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper’s real estate company wants to revoke a bankruptcy settlement it negotiated with the city and county where its abandoned South Carolina practice facility was supposed to be built because it says the governments are making exorbitant and unreasonable demands. GT Real Estate Holdings had offered $21 million to York County. It suggested giving the proceeds from selling part of its site in Rock Hill so the city would get at least $20 million. But the county and city have filed separate lawsuits and court papers. York County said it is entitled to more than $80 million in part to get back money from a special penny sales tax that was supposed to expand a road but Tepper’s company used for the proposed practice facility. Rock Hill sued for $20 million it spent on the project and has asked the bankruptcy case be heard in South Carolina, where most of the people who lost money are located, instead of Delaware, where GT Real Estate Holdings is incorporated.
Durham Favorite Big C Waffles launching in Kernersville September 16th
Big C Waffles is launching in Kernersville on September 16th. Big C has already become a local favorite in Durham, where their original location was established in 2017 after a successful food truck run in the Triangle.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charlotte woman wins $200K lottery prize after buying $5 scratch-off
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Charlotte woman is celebrating a $200,000 lottery prize win after she tried her luck on a $5 scratch-off, according to the NC Education Lottery. Officials said Celise Redmon bought her winning Lincoln scratch-off ticket from Mountain Island BP on Vinnies Way. Redmon took home $142,000 after state and […]
Stanly News & Press
Cabarrus County bridge over Rocky River to be replaced
The N.C. Department of Transportation has awarded a $6 million contract to replace the bridge on N.C. Highway 24-27 East over the Rocky River near Locust to Mooresville contractor Dane Construction, Inc. The bridge was built in 1923 and rebuilt in 1957. The contractor can begin work as soon as...
Charlotte man nets $1 million scratch-off prize
MONROE, N.C. — A Charlotte man parlayed a $30 scratch-off ticket into a $1 million prize after testing his luck in the lottery recently, state officials announced. Ronald Pierce bought the winning Millionaire Maker ticket at the Food Lion on East Roosevelt Boulevard in Monroe. He chose to take...
Stanly News & Press
Albemarle Police Reports – Sept. 7-13, 2022
Albemarle Police Department reports the following activity:. Jerry Roseboro (B M, 68) Arrest on chrg of Possession Of Firearm By Felon, F (F), at 430 Salisbury Av/us 52 North, Albemarle, on 09/07/2022. Joel Benites-macedo (W M, 21) Arrest on chrg of Simple Possess Sch Vi Cs (m), M (M), at...
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Party Outback is coming
LAURINBURG — Petey Pablo, Craig Campbell, Demun Jones, Nu Breed & Jesse Howard, Bryan Martin, Justin Champagne, Lenny Cooper, Shallow Side, and more are set to hit the stage at ‘The Party Outback’ 2022 at Outback ATV Park in Laurinburg across a 3-day music festival on September 29th, 30th, and October 1st curated by Encompass Events.
Forecast: Cold front with showers; great weather ahead
High pressure will take over behind the front, bringing days of sunshine and low humidity for the rest of the week.
wfmynews2.com
STORM BLOG: Severe weather in the Triad over the weekend
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — WFMY News 2's weather team has you covered on all things weather as heavy downpours and thunderstorms pass through the Triad throughout the weekend. There is a flood watch in place until 8 p.m. Sunday. Stay with WFMY News 2 for your latest weather updates...
Stanly News & Press
Stanly County Sheriff’s Reports – Sept. 5-13, 2022
The Stanly County Sheriff’s Office reports the following activity:. Shelly Lynn Masters (W /F/53) Arrest on chrg of Larceny Of Dog (F), at 20089 Sam Rd, Albemarle, on 9/5/2022. Tavaras Lamar Harris (B /M/30) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F) and 2) Fail Register...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Visit the Largest Fall Festival in North Carolina
There are tons of ways to enjoy North Carolina in the Fall. Whether it's leaf peeping along some of the many hiking trails here or a scenic train ride along the countryside, the Tar Heel offers an abundance of options for all ages.
Stunned lottery buff wins NC jackpot while experimenting with new game. ‘Hard to beat’
“I always like buying the new tickets when they come out,” he told lottery officials.
Stanly News & Press
Businessman wins Pfeiffer Presidential Merit Award
On Oct. 27, The Local Room, a gastropub in Locust, will have been in business for two years. Jimmy Molina — one of the establishment’s three founding partners and the recipient of Pfeiffer University’s 2022 Presidential Merit Award — is in a celebratory mood. “It’s mind-blowing...
Crews on scene of ’emergency’ at Davidson County glass manufacturer
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Crews are on the scene of an emergency at a Lexington glass manufacturer, according to Davidson County Fire Marshal John Webster. At 10:08 a.m. Wednesday, Davidson County dispatch says crews responded to Owens-Illinois company plant, better known as O-I, on the 9000 block of Old U.S. 52 in Lexington. Webster […]
WBTV
Development projects continue in Kannapolis, including at site of old ballpark
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - With more than 20 million square feet of developments under construction or proposed in Rowan County, hard hats will be part of many wardrobes in the coming years. Much of that construction is now underway in Kannapolis. At the Lakeshore Corporate Park, the former site of...
WXII 12
Woman falls in sinkhole after ground collapses at Winston-Salem car dealership
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Triad woman was at a car dealership in Winston-Salem when the ground gave way in the parking lot, and she fell into a sinkhole. After leasing a car at Frank Myers Auto Maxx last Friday, customer Kia Long-Gyant came back Monday to get it detailed. She walked out of their back door and that’s when the unthinkable happened.
WCNC
3 exercises to tighten up your arms
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Today we are going to address a problem people have saggy arms. Fitness Trainor Asun Peterson is here with exercise you can do to tighten up your arms. “This workout is called the Book Bag Workout because you do not need any weights” says Peterson. All you need to do is get a book bag, and to put some cans goods or a gallon of water in it to make it as heavy or light as you want. The bookbag will be easy to grip hold and maneuver. Today’s exercises are design to combat the saggy arms we all may encounter at some time in our lives. Do these exercises 3-4 times a week and it only takes about 15 minutes.
charlotteonthecheap.com
Sunny Oaks Farm in Albemarle: pumpkins, petting zoo, flower bar, more…
Sunny Oaks Farm, at 24522 NC 24/27 Hwy, Albemarle, is a small family farm that grows flowers, pumpkins, gourds, and more. The farm is about 45 minutes from the center of Charlotte, but for those to the east of Charlotte, like in Mint Hill, it’s very convenient. Fall is...
Comments / 0