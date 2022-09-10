ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakboro, NC

wccbcharlotte.com

Old School Ballers Take It To The Hoop

STATESVILLE, N.C.– The city of Statesville has its very own dream team. The men who make up this basketball team are we what we call old school. Most of them are over the age of 60. Furman Mott started the team after his doctor told him he needed to find a way to get active. Mott learned that he had clogged arteries. The doctor suggested walking, but Furman had another idea, so he hit the court. Since playing with the guys, his health has improved. The team doesn’t have a name, but they meet for games whenever the Bristol Community Center becomes available. If any other local teams are interested in playing against them, contact oleschoolballers@gmail.com.
STATESVILLE, NC
tarheelblog.com

UNC Basketball finally has their full 2022-23 schedule

The Tar Heels’ basketball schedule has been coming out painfully slow. First we confirmed the non-conference schedule, then the tournaments the Tar Heels are in announced their matchups, and the ACC/B1G Challenge — likely later than usual thanks to the Big 10’s new TV deal that starts without ESPN next year — announced their matchups. All that was missing was the little thing that would actually comprise the meat of the schedule: the 20 game ACC schedule.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
The Associated Press

Panthers withdraw city, county deal over abandoned facility

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper’s real estate company wants to revoke a bankruptcy settlement it negotiated with the city and county where its abandoned South Carolina practice facility was supposed to be built because it says the governments are making exorbitant and unreasonable demands. GT Real Estate Holdings had offered $21 million to York County. It suggested giving the proceeds from selling part of its site in Rock Hill so the city would get at least $20 million. But the county and city have filed separate lawsuits and court papers. York County said it is entitled to more than $80 million in part to get back money from a special penny sales tax that was supposed to expand a road but Tepper’s company used for the proposed practice facility. Rock Hill sued for $20 million it spent on the project and has asked the bankruptcy case be heard in South Carolina, where most of the people who lost money are located, instead of Delaware, where GT Real Estate Holdings is incorporated.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Stanly News & Press

Cabarrus County bridge over Rocky River to be replaced

The N.C. Department of Transportation has awarded a $6 million contract to replace the bridge on N.C. Highway 24-27 East over the Rocky River near Locust to Mooresville contractor Dane Construction, Inc. The bridge was built in 1923 and rebuilt in 1957. The contractor can begin work as soon as...
CABARRUS COUNTY, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte man nets $1 million scratch-off prize

MONROE, N.C. — A Charlotte man parlayed a $30 scratch-off ticket into a $1 million prize after testing his luck in the lottery recently, state officials announced. Ronald Pierce bought the winning Millionaire Maker ticket at the Food Lion on East Roosevelt Boulevard in Monroe. He chose to take...
Stanly News & Press

Albemarle Police Reports – Sept. 7-13, 2022

Albemarle Police Department reports the following activity:. Jerry Roseboro (B M, 68) Arrest on chrg of Possession Of Firearm By Felon, F (F), at 430 Salisbury Av/us 52 North, Albemarle, on 09/07/2022. Joel Benites-macedo (W M, 21) Arrest on chrg of Simple Possess Sch Vi Cs (m), M (M), at...
ALBEMARLE, NC
Laurinburg Exchange

The Party Outback is coming

LAURINBURG — Petey Pablo, Craig Campbell, Demun Jones, Nu Breed & Jesse Howard, Bryan Martin, Justin Champagne, Lenny Cooper, Shallow Side, and more are set to hit the stage at ‘The Party Outback’ 2022 at Outback ATV Park in Laurinburg across a 3-day music festival on September 29th, 30th, and October 1st curated by Encompass Events.
LAURINBURG, NC
wfmynews2.com

STORM BLOG: Severe weather in the Triad over the weekend

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — WFMY News 2's weather team has you covered on all things weather as heavy downpours and thunderstorms pass through the Triad throughout the weekend. There is a flood watch in place until 8 p.m. Sunday. Stay with WFMY News 2 for your latest weather updates...
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
Stanly News & Press

Stanly County Sheriff’s Reports – Sept. 5-13, 2022

The Stanly County Sheriff’s Office reports the following activity:. Shelly Lynn Masters (W /F/53) Arrest on chrg of Larceny Of Dog (F), at 20089 Sam Rd, Albemarle, on 9/5/2022. Tavaras Lamar Harris (B /M/30) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F) and 2) Fail Register...
STANLY COUNTY, NC
Stanly News & Press

Businessman wins Pfeiffer Presidential Merit Award

On Oct. 27, The Local Room, a gastropub in Locust, will have been in business for two years. Jimmy Molina — one of the establishment’s three founding partners and the recipient of Pfeiffer University’s 2022 Presidential Merit Award — is in a celebratory mood. “It’s mind-blowing...
LOCUST, NC
WXII 12

Woman falls in sinkhole after ground collapses at Winston-Salem car dealership

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Triad woman was at a car dealership in Winston-Salem when the ground gave way in the parking lot, and she fell into a sinkhole. After leasing a car at Frank Myers Auto Maxx last Friday, customer Kia Long-Gyant came back Monday to get it detailed. She walked out of their back door and that’s when the unthinkable happened.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WCNC

3 exercises to tighten up your arms

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Today we are going to address a problem people have saggy arms. Fitness Trainor Asun Peterson is here with exercise you can do to tighten up your arms. “This workout is called the Book Bag Workout because you do not need any weights” says Peterson. All you need to do is get a book bag, and to put some cans goods or a gallon of water in it to make it as heavy or light as you want. The bookbag will be easy to grip hold and maneuver. Today’s exercises are design to combat the saggy arms we all may encounter at some time in our lives. Do these exercises 3-4 times a week and it only takes about 15 minutes.
CHARLOTTE, NC

