Freeport house explodes, residents airlifted to hospital
Two people were rescued by neighbors and flown to the hospital after a house exploded in Freeport on Tuesday.
Freeport house reportedly explodes
A busy Freeport road was closed after a reported house explosion Tuesday night.
Beloit College ranks 11th in the nation
A stateline college is getting some kudos for helping new students.
At least one hurt after motorcycle crash in Rockford
At least one person was hurt after a motorcycle accident in Rockford Tuesday.
OSF begins giving out flu shots
Rockford residents can now get their flu shots from local OSF primary care offices.
Boone County Health Department hosting vaccination block party
Boone County Health Department hosting vaccination block party.
Elderly Rockford woman's Kia stolen — three times!
Jean Eddy, 84, says thieves have stolen her 2018 Kia Optima LX three times this year. Eddy, who lives on a fixed income, said her insurance rates have gone up due to the multiple damage claims.
Rockford to address public safety concerns with town hall meetings
The City of Rockford plans to host three town hall meetings to address public concerns over public safety and crime.
Much better weather for Tuesday
There have been heavier rainfall totals north of the Rockford area like Janesville over the last 6-12 hours with portions of Southern Wisconsin picking up an inch plus of rain. Rockford has measured almost an inch of rain. Freeport is right around 0.50” This is nothing compared to the whopping 4.46” that we received yesterday at the Chicago Rockford International Airport. This is actually our new daily record. The average rainfall for the month of September is 3.62” so not only did we exceed that, but we received more than that in just one day!
Burglar breaks into BP Gas Station but can’t crack the ATM inside
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police are searching for a thief who broke into a BP Gas Station and tried to smash his way into an ATM on Monday morning. According to police, officers responded to an in-progress burglary call at 4:55 a.m., to the BP Gas Station at 1909 11th STreet.
28-year-old Illinois man dies after being ejected from car during crash
HINCKLEY, Ill. (WTVO) — A 28-year-old Big Rock man died after he was ejected from his car when it rolled. DeKalb County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a one vehicle crash on Jericho Road, about three-quarters of a mile east of E. Sandwich Road near Hinckley, around 10 a.m. Sunday, according to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office.
