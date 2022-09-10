ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bozeman, MT

KULR8

Montana State volleyball coach Daniel Jones takes leave of absence

BOZEMAN — Montana State head volleyball coach Daniel Jones is taking a leave of absence, MSU announced Wednesday. The leave is "for personal reasons" and will be temporary, Jones said in a press release. MSU did not specify how long the leave will last. MSU associate head coach Cole Aiazzi will serve Jones' role during his absence.
BOZEMAN, MT
KULR8

MT WFO GREAT FALLS Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO GREAT FALLS Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, September 15, 2022. ...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT... The Montana Department of Environmental Quality has issued an air. quality alert for Beaverhead, Broadwater, Deer Lodge, Flathead,. Gallatin, Granite, Jefferson, Lake, Lewis and Clark, Lincoln,. Madison, Mineral, Missoula, Park, Powell, Ravalli, Sanders,...
MONTANA STATE
KULR8

Grizzly bear euthanized after killing livestock near Choteau

CHOTEAU, Mont. - A male grizzly bear was euthanized Friday after confirmation it was killing livestock in the Rocky Mountain Front north of Choteau. Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP) and U.S. Department of Agriculture received approval from the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service (USFWS) prior to the euthanization. A...
CHOTEAU, MT
96.7 KISS FM

Montana Steakhouse Thanks Customers For Many Wonderful Years

A popular Montana steak house that has been feeding customers for over 40 years recently served its final meal. Sir Scott's Oasis in Manhattan, Montana closed on Sunday, September 4. It was the end of an era for the iconic locally owned steakhouse. I live in Manhattan, and I'll admit, it's been really weird driving by the Oasis this week. The lights are off and the parking lot is empty.
MANHATTAN, MT
96.7 KISS FM

Is This Yours? Man Finds Valuable Item on Yellowstone River

A Montana man is searching for the owner of an item found along the Yellowstone River near Gardiner. On June 13, 2022, historic flooding wreaked havoc on Montanans living in communities surrounding Yellowstone National Park. The effects of the flooding can still be seen along the banks of the Yellowstone River. Piles of debris including pieces of homes, trees, and other items are scattered along the river.
GARDINER, MT
Outsider.com

WATCH: Montana Man Covered in Blood Details Grizzly Bear Attack in Shockingly Calm Video

What would you do if you got mauled by a grizzly bear? That is if you survived… Whatever your answer I’m sure it isn’t filming a selfie video. However, for one Montana man, that’s exactly what he did after not just being mauled by a bear but having to hike three miles back to his vehicle afterward. In the meantime, he decided to record his attack, for posterity’s sake, I’m sure.
MONTANA STATE
theelectricgf.com

Business Bites: A&K opening pushed; O’Haire Inn renovation; Harvest Craft Kitchen moving; Carlson Q closing restaurant; theatre company starting; community band auditions; Malmstrom contract; NWGF receives grant; Roadhouse nominated for award

A&K Diner pushed their opening date and will announce it soon for their new location at 705 Central Ave. W., the former Lippi’s Kitchen. The new restaurant will serve American and Korean food. O’Haire Inn. The O’Haire Inn has begun its renovation with façade updates and interior work....
GREAT FALLS, MT
theelectricgf.com

Business Bites: New Mexican restaurant opening; Great Falls Clinic downsizing; tourism denies more funding for Expo Park study; downtown leadership changes; NeighborWorks Great Falls expands to Havre

The city approved a safety inspection certificate for Mi Rancho, a Mexican restaurant, in the former Fiesta En Jalisco space in front of Holiday Village Mall. The restaurant hasn’t yet said when it will open. A&K Diner. The A&K Diner will open Sept. 7 at 705 Central Ave. W.,...
GREAT FALLS, MT
