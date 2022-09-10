Read full article on original website
Montana State volleyball coach Daniel Jones takes leave of absence
BOZEMAN — Montana State head volleyball coach Daniel Jones is taking a leave of absence, MSU announced Wednesday. The leave is "for personal reasons" and will be temporary, Jones said in a press release. MSU did not specify how long the leave will last. MSU associate head coach Cole Aiazzi will serve Jones' role during his absence.
MT WFO GREAT FALLS Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
WFO GREAT FALLS Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, September 15, 2022. ...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT... The Montana Department of Environmental Quality has issued an air. quality alert for Beaverhead, Broadwater, Deer Lodge, Flathead,. Gallatin, Granite, Jefferson, Lake, Lewis and Clark, Lincoln,. Madison, Mineral, Missoula, Park, Powell, Ravalli, Sanders,...
Grizzly bear euthanized after killing livestock near Choteau
CHOTEAU, Mont. - A male grizzly bear was euthanized Friday after confirmation it was killing livestock in the Rocky Mountain Front north of Choteau. Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP) and U.S. Department of Agriculture received approval from the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service (USFWS) prior to the euthanization. A...
Montana Steakhouse Thanks Customers For Many Wonderful Years
A popular Montana steak house that has been feeding customers for over 40 years recently served its final meal. Sir Scott's Oasis in Manhattan, Montana closed on Sunday, September 4. It was the end of an era for the iconic locally owned steakhouse. I live in Manhattan, and I'll admit, it's been really weird driving by the Oasis this week. The lights are off and the parking lot is empty.
Semi-truck filled with trash catches on fire at Livingston transfer station
LIVINGSTON, Mont. - A semi-truck filled with trash caught on fire at the transfer station in Livingston Tuesday night. Around 10:00 pm, Livingston Fire got called out to the fire. At 3:50 am, crews had the fire extinguished however, due to the volume of trash in the trailer, it is...
"Shelter In Place" ordered at several Great Falls schools
Several schools in Great Falls implemented "shelter in place" procedures on Monday, September 12, 2022.
Is This Yours? Man Finds Valuable Item on Yellowstone River
A Montana man is searching for the owner of an item found along the Yellowstone River near Gardiner. On June 13, 2022, historic flooding wreaked havoc on Montanans living in communities surrounding Yellowstone National Park. The effects of the flooding can still be seen along the banks of the Yellowstone River. Piles of debris including pieces of homes, trees, and other items are scattered along the river.
WATCH: Montana Man Covered in Blood Details Grizzly Bear Attack in Shockingly Calm Video
What would you do if you got mauled by a grizzly bear? That is if you survived… Whatever your answer I’m sure it isn’t filming a selfie video. However, for one Montana man, that’s exactly what he did after not just being mauled by a bear but having to hike three miles back to his vehicle afterward. In the meantime, he decided to record his attack, for posterity’s sake, I’m sure.
Business Bites: A&K opening pushed; O’Haire Inn renovation; Harvest Craft Kitchen moving; Carlson Q closing restaurant; theatre company starting; community band auditions; Malmstrom contract; NWGF receives grant; Roadhouse nominated for award
A&K Diner pushed their opening date and will announce it soon for their new location at 705 Central Ave. W., the former Lippi’s Kitchen. The new restaurant will serve American and Korean food. O’Haire Inn. The O’Haire Inn has begun its renovation with façade updates and interior work....
Sheriff warning of potential gas leak south of Big Timber near Indian Rings area, Boulder River
BIG TIMBER, Mont. - The Sweet Grass County Sheriff's Office is warning the public of a potential gas leak south of Big Timber near the Indian Rings area and the Boulder River Monday. There is currently no evacuation order in place for residents near the Indian Rings area, but SCSO...
Business Bites: New Mexican restaurant opening; Great Falls Clinic downsizing; tourism denies more funding for Expo Park study; downtown leadership changes; NeighborWorks Great Falls expands to Havre
The city approved a safety inspection certificate for Mi Rancho, a Mexican restaurant, in the former Fiesta En Jalisco space in front of Holiday Village Mall. The restaurant hasn’t yet said when it will open. A&K Diner. The A&K Diner will open Sept. 7 at 705 Central Ave. W.,...
Man involved in Belgrade armed standoff identified
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office has identified the man involved in an armed standoff with law enforcement on Red Barn Drive Sunday as 35-year-old Joshua John Holland of Belgrade.
Sheriff addresses death of inmate at Cascade County jail
On Saturday, September 3rd, 2022, Aleesha Mae Kempa was found dead in her cell at the Cascade County Detention Center.
