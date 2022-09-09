ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

High school football: Brighton offense holds serve in rivalry win over Olympus

By Bruce Smith
Deseret News
Deseret News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bPCWB_0hpdTLau00
Quincy Covington (1) of the Brighton Bengals is tackled by from Ty Seagle (22) of the Olympus Titans, during a game in Holladay on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. The Bengals won 28-17. | Ben B. Braun, Deseret News

The Brighton Bengals and Olympus Titans put their “friendly rivalry” to the test Friday night in an important Region 6 battle.

When it was over, Jack Johnson, Nash Matheson, Kace Gurr and the Bengals came out with the win, but it was the fans and rivalry that may have benefited most in an exciting 28-17 duel between the two schools separated by only a few miles and a freeway.

Johnson threw for three touchdowns, two to Matheson, and Gurr broke loose for 138 yards and a score, as Brighton overcame a pair of first-half turnovers and moved to 2-0 in region play — with another rivalry game in the same neighborhood at Skyline next week.

“In the second half, we really focused,” said Brighton coach Casey Sutera, who is 4-1 overall in his first year. “The kids didn’t get down when we left some points off the scoreboard early. It’s always tough to win here (at Olympus) and it puts us in really good shape as we go into the meat of our schedule.”

Johnson completed 13 of 19 passes for 221 yards. Most importantly, he didn’t have an interception. He teamed with Matheson, who had five catches for 137 yards. Besides the two scores, Matheson also snagged a 40-yarder down the sideline in the fourth quarter that led to Brighton’s clinching score.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14dNQb_0hpdTLau00
Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0S55t7_0hpdTLau00
Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gZxNn_0hpdTLau00
Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Uds5L_0hpdTLau00
Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ItbMV_0hpdTLau00
Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dOSFH_0hpdTLau00
Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fQxmW_0hpdTLau00
Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nVYRe_0hpdTLau00
Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sgHBm_0hpdTLau00
Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wkexL_0hpdTLau00
Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LYNC6_0hpdTLau00
Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eYRl1_0hpdTLau00
Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HvLxx_0hpdTLau00
Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Zt9Oe_0hpdTLau00
Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rYr0B_0hpdTLau00
Ben B. Braun, Deseret News

Olympus (3-3, 1-1) only seemed to stop the Bengals by forcing turnovers, and they grabbed two in the first half. The first led a a 52-yard field goal by Will Rigby that gave the Titans their only lead, 3-0, in the first quarter.

Olympus trailed 14-3 by halftime, but got their home fans back in the game when quarterback Chase Moseley led them on a 80-yard, 20-play drive that ate eight minutes of clock and included five third-down conversions.

After the teams trade possessions, Brighton retaliated when Johnson led the Bengals on a long drive that ended on an 8-yard scoring run by Gurr, the only Bengal ball carrier all night.

“We never lost our confidence,” Johnson said. “I’ve only lived here a short time, but all of our guys know them (the Titans) and we all know what we can do. We kept lifting up each other, and kept lighting up the scoreboard.”

The game also had another highlight. With 7:47 left in the game, the lights went out on on the northeast side of the Olympus stadium. After a short discussion, the officials and coaches agreed to play the rest of the game only on the south side of the 50-yard line.

Brighton led 28-17, but Olympus kept the pressure on, barely missing a long touchdown throw by Moseley. The Olympus signal-caller, however, left the game with an ankle injury shortly afterward and was clearly limping as the teams gathered for the post-game handshake.

Johnson completed 18 of 30 passes for 185 yards passing. Charlie Sherwood was his favorite target, with eight catches for 136 yards. Rigby also had an impressive night with his long field goal, and long kickoffs that prevented any Brighton returns.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Salt Lake City, UT
Football
Brighton, UT
Education
Salt Lake City, UT
Education
Salt Lake City, UT
Sports
City
Holladay, UT
Local
Utah Sports
City
Salt Lake City, UT
Local
Utah Football
City
Brighton, UT
Local
Utah Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Olympus#Titans#High School Football#B Braun#American Football#Highschoolsports#The Brighton Bengals
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
Deseret News

Standing as one

Liz Darger, the senior associate athletic director/senior woman administrator at Brigham Young University, discusses whether religious schools can create inclusive campuses.
PROVO, UT
Deseret News

Deseret News

Salt Lake City, UT
37K+
Followers
27K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

The Deseret News is the longest-running news organization in Utah and the state’s oldest continuously operating business.

 https://www.deseret.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy