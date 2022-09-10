(Des Moines, IA) -- Federal officials are working to try and head off a rail strike that could have a major impact on Iowa. The Iowa D-O-T’s Stuart Anderson says things are in a formal cooling off period that is winding down that ends one minute after midnight tonight. 12:01a-m on Friday. He says if the railroads and the last few remaining labor unions don’t reach voluntary agreements by then, it could either mean a strike by workers or a lockout by employers. Fourth District Congressman Randy Feenstra, a Republican from Hull, says a railroad strike would be catastrophic for Iowa’s ethanol biodiesel plants and for moving commodities out of Iowa. Union leaders accuse Omaha-based Union Pacific and B-N-S-F of rejecting their proposals for new sick time policies.

IOWA STATE ・ 7 HOURS AGO