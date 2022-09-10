Read full article on original website
Former KMAlanders Schimmer, McCreedy honored with weekly ICCAC awards
(KMAland) -- Former KMAlanders Hanna Schimmer and Taylor McCreedy were honored with weekly awards from the Iowa Community College Athletic Conference recently. Schimmer -- a freshman at Iowa Western -- was named the ICCAC Women's Soccer Player of the Week while McCreedy -- a sophomore at Iowa Central -- was tabbed as the ICCAC Women's Cross Country Athlete of the Week.
Cyclones' Rop picks up national awards from USTFCCCA
(Ames) -- Iowa State’s Ezekiel Rop was named the United States Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association National Athlete of the Week on Monday. Rop opened the cross country season on September 1st at Missouri and won the race in 17:54.9. View the complete release from Iowa...
Big 12 tabs Reeder Co-Newcomer of the Week
(Ames) -- Iowa State’s Colby Reeder was named the Big 12 Co-Newcomer of the Week on Monday. Reeder had four tackles, including three solo tackles, and added an interception and a tackle for loss for the Cyclones, which held Iowa to just 58 yards rushing and 150 yards of total offense.
Former SBL star Foley named DII National Player of the Week
(KMAland) -- Former Sergeant Bluff-Luton standout Kenzie Foley has been named the AVCA DII National Player of the Week. Foley hit .644 for St. Cloud State during the week, as they swept both Mary and Minot State, while averaging 5.92 points and 5.50 kills per set. View the complete release...
AHSTW riding stingy defense into undefeated showdown with Mount Ayr
(Avoca) – The AHSTW football team is off to a 3-0 start for the first time since 2018 as they head into a showdown with Mount Ayr this week. The KMA State Class A No. 10 Vikings picked up wins over IKM-Manning and Earlham to start the year before grinding out a 28-0 win at Southwest Valley last week.
Top-ranked Lewis Central prepares for massive showdown with No. 4 Indianola
(Council Bluffs) -- One of the biggest games across the state will take place in KMALand Friday, as Class 4A No. 1 Lewis Central (3-0) hosts Class 4A No. 4 Indianola (3-0) in a non-district bout. The Titans’ offense flexed their muscles in a 49-27 trouncing of Norwalk (2-1) on...
Iowa News Headlines Thursday, September 15th, 2022
(Des Moines, IA) -- Federal officials are working to try and head off a rail strike that could have a major impact on Iowa. The Iowa D-O-T’s Stuart Anderson says things are in a formal cooling off period that is winding down that ends one minute after midnight tonight. 12:01a-m on Friday. He says if the railroads and the last few remaining labor unions don’t reach voluntary agreements by then, it could either mean a strike by workers or a lockout by employers. Fourth District Congressman Randy Feenstra, a Republican from Hull, says a railroad strike would be catastrophic for Iowa’s ethanol biodiesel plants and for moving commodities out of Iowa. Union leaders accuse Omaha-based Union Pacific and B-N-S-F of rejecting their proposals for new sick time policies.
Iowa News Headlines Wednesday, September 14th, 2022
(Des Moines, IA) -- A teenage girl from Des Moines has been sentenced to five years of probation and deferred judgment for killing a 37-year-old man who allegedly raped her multiple times. Pieper Lewis was 15 when she fatally stabbed Zachary Brooks after she says he assaulted her again. She pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter and willful injury. Because Lewis was convicted of a felony, she was also ordered to pay 150-thousand dollars in restitution to Brooks’ family. Her attorney protested forcing her to pay the family of her alleged rapist, but Judge David Porter said state law makes no exceptions.
Dallas County wreck takes Lenox man's life
(Woodward) -- A Lenox man was killed in a one-vehicle accident in Dallas County earlier this week. The Iowa State Patrol Wednesday released information on an fatal accident occurring Monday afternoon. Authorities say 39-year-old Jason Lee Johnson of Lenox was pronounced dead at the scene of the wreck on 150th Street east of S Avenue in Woodward. Johnson's 2006 Toyota Tacoma pickup was eastbound when, for unknown reasons, the vehicle exited the roadway and struck a field drive. The collision caused the pickup to overturn. The patrol says Johnson was not wearing a seat belt.
Des Moines man booked on drug charge in Red Oak
(Red Oak) -- A Des Moines man was arrested in Red Oak early Wednesday morning. The Red Oak Police Department says 25-year-old Ali Rasheed Muhammad was arrested around 1:10 a.m. for possession of a controlled substance, marijuana 1st offense -- a serious misdemeanor. Authorities say Muhammad's arrest comes after officers conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of U.S. Highway 34 and Highway 48. Police say Muhammad was also cited for not having a valid drivers license and a registration violation.
