State Department of Health offers new way to report positive results from home COVID-19 test

By KIRO 7 News Staff
 5 days ago
The Washington State Department of Health is offering a new way to report the results of a home COVID-19 test.

On Friday, the department of health updated its website to allow people to click on its “Say Yes! COVID Test” digital assistant to report positive tests no matter what brand of test kit is used.

KIRO 7 anchor Gary Horcher used the site and he said it is straightforward.

The department of health said it is really important to keep track of the numbers and areas where COVID-19 is still spreading, so it can stay ahead of any other variants and outbreaks that might occur.

Up until now, people were asked to report a positive case through the WA Notify app or the state COVID-19 phone hotline but the hotline has shifted to Connecting Services for people who need more support and advice after they test positive.

Although the White House has stopped the free national testing kit delivery, you can still get 10 free kits delivered to you in Washington state every month by signing up on the “Say Yes! COVID Test” website.

©2022 Cox Media Group

