BTS’ ‘Permission to Dance On Stage – LA’ Concert Is Available on Disney+

BTS held their Permission to Dance On Stage – LA concerts on Nov. 27, Nov. 28, Dec. 1, and Dec. 2, 2021. The sold-out concerts marked the band’s first in-person shows since their Love Yourself: Speak Yourself [The Final] concerts in Seoul in 2019. Now, BTS fans around the world can watch Permission to Dance On Stage – LA on Disney+.

How to stream BTS’ ‘Permission to Dance On Stage – LA’ concert

On Sept. 8, it was revealed that Permission to Dance On Stage – LA is available to watch on the streaming platform Disney+.

In order to watch the concert movie, a subscription for Disney+ is needed. Typically a subscription costs $7.99 per month, while a bundle of Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ costs $13.99 per month.

Currently, a subscription to Disney+ only costs $1.99 per month for one month, and following the first month, it will be $7.99 per month. This offer is only available through Sept. 19.

Even though Disney+ does not have a free trial, certain Verizon users can qualify for Verizon’s “Disney+ On Us” deal. With this, Verizon offers users six months of Disney+ for free. However, this offer is not available to everyone, and Verizon users must check their eligibility here .

Once a subscription is acquired, fans can watch BTS’ Permission to Dance On Stage – LA concert as many times as they like.

What to expect from BTS’ concert film on Disney+

Fans of BTS know that the band frequently provides livestreams of their concerts, and multiple dates of their Permission to Dance On Stage tour were streamed online for fans, including the final date of Permission to Dance On Stage – LA .

The new concert film that is available on Disney+ is of the second day of Permission to Dance On Stage – LA , which originally took place on Nov. 28, 2021.

As a concert film Permission to Dance On Stage – LA on Disney+ differs from livestreams that were previously available to fans.

The movie shows multiple behind-the-scenes moments of Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook getting ready backstage instead of showing VCRs that concertgoers see from their seats.

While the film has a run time of over two hours, ARMY who attended the second day of the Permission to Dance On Stage – LA will notice that certain moments in between songs have been cut out to make the transition between songs in some places quicker.

The Permission to Dance On Stage – LA concert film has subtitles available throughout, including lyric translations for all of the songs performed.

The Disney+ film shows BTS’ second ‘Permission to Dance On Stage – LA’ concert

The Permission to Dance On Stage – LA film showcases the second day of BTS’ concert series. Showbiz Cheat Sheet happened to attend and review this concert date.

During the second day of Permission to Dance On Stage – LA , Megan Thee Stallion made a surprise appearance to perform “Butter” with the band, and this performance is shown in the film.

While a handful of moments in between songs are not shown, the concert film on Disney+ includes all of the songs performed in their entirety. The concert film’s setlist can be viewed below.

Permission to Dance On Stage – LA Day 2 setlist :

“ON”

“Burning Up (Fire)”

“Dope”

“DNA”

“Blue & Grey”

“Black Swan”

“Blood Sweat & Tears”

“Fake Love”

“Life Goes On”

“Boy With Luv”

“Dynamite”

“Butter (feat. Megan Thee Stallion)”

“Airplane Pt 2”

“Baepsae”

“Dis-ease”

“Telepathy”

“Stay”

“So What”

“Save Me”

“I’m Fine”

“IDOL”

“Epilogue: Young Forever”

“Spring Day”

“Permission To Dance”

