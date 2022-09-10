ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Heath Township, MI

‘High Five Friday’: Hamilton Middle School starts new tradition

By Megan Viecelli
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 5 days ago
Hamilton Middle School started a new tradition Friday to give students and staff a positive start to their day, all while building relationships.

It’s called “High Five Friday.”

The school says it’s an opportunity for students to live into its four pillars: be respectful, be responsible, be safe and be engaged.

Hamilton Middle School’s principal told FOX 17 that the smiles and energy seen between staff and students during the first High Five Friday was contagious.

This new tradition not only strengthens the middle school’s sense of community, but also allows older students to step up in leadership roles and encourage younger students.

The principal says this highlights how small experiences can allow each student to thrive throughout the school year.

High Five Friday will take place once a month at the middle school.

