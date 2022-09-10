Read full article on original website
Home, barn burned by McIver Fire in Clackamas County
Fire officials say a home and a barn were burned by the fire that broke out at Milo McIver State Park on Friday in Clackamas County. Thankfully there were no reported injuries associated with the fire, which prompted Level 3 "Go Now" evacuation orders for those living near the park.
Oregon State Parks hosting two volunteer opportunities on National Public Lands Day
PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon Parks are looking for volunteers to come work alongside park staff on National Public Lands Day. On September 24, volunteers can help at Jessie M. Honeyman State Park on the Oregon Coast to plant native trees and shrubs to increase shade cover and replace plants that have been trampled or crowded out by others in the campground.
What caused Fanno Creek in Portland to turn white?
PORTLAND, Ore. — Something was causing Fanno Creek to turn white, and Portland Bureau of Environmental Services investigators recently found what was causing the change in the water. The spill response team received reports about Fanno Creek turning white the Tuesday before Labor Day. Investigators scouted the creek near...
Vitae Springs Fire evacuation levels reduced; firefighters plan patrols to fight hot spots
SALEM, Ore. — The Marion County Sheriff’s Office, along with fire officials, has given the go-ahead to further downgrade the evacuation levels for the Vitae Springs Fire near Salem. As of this afternoon, the following areas remain at a Level 1: Be Ready status. Vitae Springs Road between...
Explosive disposal unit called to NE 72nd and Sandy
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland police blocked off Northeast 72nd Avenue and Sandy Boulevard on Wednesday afternoon as the explosive disposal unit tried to get rid of something that was found in that area. Police said the unit disabled a possible device, and then did a K-9 sweep for any...
Interstate Bridge lifts happening Friday night, Saturday morning, for routine maintenance
PORTLAND, Ore. — ODOT will have intermittent bridge lifts on the Interstate Bridge beginning this Friday, September 17, at 9 p.m. as crews apply oil to the 6.5 miles of bridge cables. The lifts will last no more than 20 minutes at a time. They will conclude the lifts...
Portland clears camp and trash along 33rd Drive, only pushing problem down the road
PORTLAND, Ore. — The City of Portland has aggressively removed homeless camps this summer, and it looks like one stretch of road in Northeast Portland is next on the list. KATU reporter Angelica Thornton and photographer Mike Warner spent a week visiting the camps along NE 33rd Drive. On...
Wolf family establishes home in northern Oregon Cascades
The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife has designated a new area in the northern Oregon Cascades as an “area of known wolf activity” where a family of wolves has established itself. The agency made the announcement Monday in a news release. Biologists with the Confederated Tribe of...
‘It’s pretty heartbreaking’: Local woman loses home in Milo McIver Fire
Debbie Ingamells said her mom had just passed away and that she was looking for her ring and sifting through the rubble of what was left of her home to try to find some keepsakes.
Area Districts Respond to Overnight Brush Fires; Unrelated Crash Knocks Out Power to Canby PD
Canby-area residents awoke to eerie déjà vu, as the sky was turned hazy and yellow by smoke from nearby brush fires including one that burned 35 acres in and around Milo McIver State Park Fire in Estacada, evoking the start of the disastrous wildfires of September 2020 almost exactly two years ago.
Fire at Milo Mclver State Park, Level 3 (Go Now) evacuations ordered
ESTACADA, Ore. — A brush fire in Milo Mclver State Park in Estacada on Friday night prompted Level 3 (Go Now) evacuations, according to the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office. The following areas are under Level 3 evacuation orders:. Clackamas River, Fellows and Mattoon on the west, south of Fischers...
Firefighters extricate person from vehicle after Hillsboro crash
HILLSBORO, Ore. — First responders extricated someone from a car Wednesday morning after a crash had Northeast Cornell Road closed in Hillsboro. Hillsboro Fire reported the crash at about 6:40 p.m. near the Northeast 25th intersection, saying both the east and westbound lanes of Cornell Road were shut down.
Molalla mayor pulls gun on driver, claims self defense: 'Vehicle was going to run me over'
MOLALLA, Ore. — The mayor of Molalla is being investigated for his part in an incident that took place Saturday at the Molalla Buckeroo Grounds. Molalla Mayor Scott Keyser was assisting evacuees from the McIver Fire by housing animals at the Buckeroo Grounds. In a video posted on Facebook,...
Cedar Creek Fire: Level 3 ‘Go’ evacuation orders for Oakridge, Westfir
New Level 3 "Go" evacuation orders were issued in the massive and growing Cedar Creek Fire for Oakridge, Westfir and High Prairie areas in city limits and surrounding unincorporated areas on Friday evening hours after Oregon Gov. Kate Brown invoked the Emergency Conflagration Act as the inferno burns more than 33,000 acres in Lane County.
TriMet Celebrates New FX Service Between Gresham & Downtown Portland
It's easier to get between Downtown Portland and Gresham on mass transit. Kerri Williamson got a preview of TriMet's new FX route and a tour of the new "bendy" buses. FX, short for Frequent Express, is faster than regular bus service, thanks to longer buses, three doors for boarding, in-lane stops and dedicated lanes. FX uses signal priority technology so riders can keep moving even when traffic isn't. We’re proud to announce FX2-Division as our first FX line, bringing better transit to Southeast Portland and Gresham.
Transit Police arrest 15 people, issue 31 citations during mission in SE Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — Transit police deputies arrested 15 people, seized weapons and drugs, and issued 31 warnings last Thursday during a public safety mission near the 122nd Avenue MAX Station. The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office Transit Police Division said the area near the intersection of 122nd Avenue and East...
Salem’s Vitae Springs Fire is 100% contained, evacuations still in place
The Vitae Springs Fire which started yesterday in Salem is now fully contained, but that doesn't mean it's safe to return home.
New Nordstrom Rack coming to Salem
SALEM, Ore. — Nordstrom Rack announced on Wednesday that it will open a new location in Salem and two other locations in the Pacific Northwest. Salem's location will be a 25,000-square-foot store at the Willamette Town Center. The new locations are scheduled to open in the fall of 2023.
Fire at Milo McIver prompts evacuations
A blaze was reported Friday night at the state park amid windy and dry conditions. Level 3 "Go Now!" evacuations are in place after a fire broke out at Estacada's Milo McIver State Park Friday evening. Just before 10:30 p.m., Clackamas County Sheriff's Office announced evacuations were called for the Feldheimer area to Hayden Road and Springwater Road to the Clackamas River. Officials said both sides of Springwater Road need to evacuate east to the park including Woodland Way and Parkview Lane. Clackamas County Sheriff's Office expanded Level 3 evacuation notices just after midnight to include from the Clackamas River: Fellows and Mattoon on the west, south of Fischer Mill to Metzler Park. Those living in areas impacted by evacuation orders can go to the temporary evacuation point at Clackamas County Red Soils Campus at 2051 Kaen Road in Oregon City, according to officials with Clackamas County. It is not clear what sparked the fire; however, dry and windy conditions have led to fire danger concerns throughout the day. KOIN 6 News is a news partner of Pamplin Media Group. {loadposition sub-article-01}
‘Squatter’ house in SE Portland officially has a new owner
The house near 52nd and SE Flavel has been sold, and the squatters are out.
