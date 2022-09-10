ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Estacada, OR

KATU.com

Home, barn burned by McIver Fire in Clackamas County

Fire officials say a home and a barn were burned by the fire that broke out at Milo McIver State Park on Friday in Clackamas County. Thankfully there were no reported injuries associated with the fire, which prompted Level 3 "Go Now" evacuation orders for those living near the park.
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
KATU.com

Oregon State Parks hosting two volunteer opportunities on National Public Lands Day

PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon Parks are looking for volunteers to come work alongside park staff on National Public Lands Day. On September 24, volunteers can help at Jessie M. Honeyman State Park on the Oregon Coast to plant native trees and shrubs to increase shade cover and replace plants that have been trampled or crowded out by others in the campground.
OREGON STATE
KATU.com

What caused Fanno Creek in Portland to turn white?

PORTLAND, Ore. — Something was causing Fanno Creek to turn white, and Portland Bureau of Environmental Services investigators recently found what was causing the change in the water. The spill response team received reports about Fanno Creek turning white the Tuesday before Labor Day. Investigators scouted the creek near...
PORTLAND, OR
Estacada, OR
Crime & Safety
City
Oregon City, OR
City
Estacada, OR
County
Clackamas County, OR
Clackamas County, OR
Crime & Safety
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
KATU.com

Explosive disposal unit called to NE 72nd and Sandy

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland police blocked off Northeast 72nd Avenue and Sandy Boulevard on Wednesday afternoon as the explosive disposal unit tried to get rid of something that was found in that area. Police said the unit disabled a possible device, and then did a K-9 sweep for any...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Wolf family establishes home in northern Oregon Cascades

The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife has designated a new area in the northern Oregon Cascades as an “area of known wolf activity” where a family of wolves has established itself. The agency made the announcement Monday in a news release. Biologists with the Confederated Tribe of...
OREGON STATE
KGW

Fire at Milo Mclver State Park, Level 3 (Go Now) evacuations ordered

ESTACADA, Ore. — A brush fire in Milo Mclver State Park in Estacada on Friday night prompted Level 3 (Go Now) evacuations, according to the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office. The following areas are under Level 3 evacuation orders:. Clackamas River, Fellows and Mattoon on the west, south of Fischers...
KATU.com

Firefighters extricate person from vehicle after Hillsboro crash

HILLSBORO, Ore. — First responders extricated someone from a car Wednesday morning after a crash had Northeast Cornell Road closed in Hillsboro. Hillsboro Fire reported the crash at about 6:40 p.m. near the Northeast 25th intersection, saying both the east and westbound lanes of Cornell Road were shut down.
HILLSBORO, OR
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Red Cross
KATU.com

TriMet Celebrates New FX Service Between Gresham & Downtown Portland

It's easier to get between Downtown Portland and Gresham on mass transit. Kerri Williamson got a preview of TriMet's new FX route and a tour of the new "bendy" buses. FX, short for Frequent Express, is faster than regular bus service, thanks to longer buses, three doors for boarding, in-lane stops and dedicated lanes. FX uses signal priority technology so riders can keep moving even when traffic isn't. We’re proud to announce FX2-Division as our first FX line, bringing better transit to Southeast Portland and Gresham.
GRESHAM, OR
KATU.com

New Nordstrom Rack coming to Salem

SALEM, Ore. — Nordstrom Rack announced on Wednesday that it will open a new location in Salem and two other locations in the Pacific Northwest. Salem's location will be a 25,000-square-foot store at the Willamette Town Center. The new locations are scheduled to open in the fall of 2023.
SALEM, OR
Estacada News

Fire at Milo McIver prompts evacuations

A blaze was reported Friday night at the state park amid windy and dry conditions. Level 3 "Go Now!" evacuations are in place after a fire broke out at Estacada's Milo McIver State Park Friday evening. Just before 10:30 p.m., Clackamas County Sheriff's Office announced evacuations were called for the Feldheimer area to Hayden Road and Springwater Road to the Clackamas River. Officials said both sides of Springwater Road need to evacuate east to the park including Woodland Way and Parkview Lane. Clackamas County Sheriff's Office expanded Level 3 evacuation notices just after midnight to include from the Clackamas River: Fellows and Mattoon on the west, south of Fischer Mill to Metzler Park. Those living in areas impacted by evacuation orders can go to the temporary evacuation point at Clackamas County Red Soils Campus at 2051 Kaen Road in Oregon City, according to officials with Clackamas County. It is not clear what sparked the fire; however, dry and windy conditions have led to fire danger concerns throughout the day. KOIN 6 News is a news partner of Pamplin Media Group. {loadposition sub-article-01}
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR

