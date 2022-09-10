Read full article on original website
Port Arthur News
Carjacking suspects tied to Port Arthur and Mid County extradited to Guadalupe County
Four local males have been taken to Guadalupe County on warrants related to a carjacking in Seguin. Jy’Quez Turner, 17, and Kendrick Hardwell Jr., 17, both of Port Arthur; and brothers Chase Dean Shearin, 18, and Caden Dean Shearin, 19, of Port Neches were extradited Tuesday, Jefferson County Sheriff Captain Crystal Holmes said.
Port Arthur News
Juvenile could be charged as adult in fatal Port Arthur shooting
A determination on whether a juvenile will be charged as an adult in a recent Port Arthur fatal shooting has yet to be decided. John Nelson, assistant district attorney, said his office has not received the case regarding the 15-year-old male accused in Saturday’s death of Quarderious Jordan, 26.
16-year-old, four others arrested after robbery at Texas Walmart left teenager injured
SEGUIN, Texas — Five suspects, including a 16-year-old and four Southeast Texas teenagers, are in custody after a robbery at a Walmart in Seguin left a teenager injured. Kendrick Hardwell Jr, 17, of Port Arthur; Jy'Quez Turner, 17, of Port Arthur; Chase Shearin, 18, of Port Neches; and Caden Shearin, 19, of Port Neches are in custody and charged with aggravated robbery.
Port Arthur News
Man struck, killed by 18-wheeler before dawn along Interstate 10 identified by police
The Beaumont Police Traffic Unit is investigating a fatality crash from Wednesday morning. On Wednesday at 4:06 a.m., Beaumont Police responded to a crash involving an 18-wheeler and a pedestrian. Witnesses told authorities a man was struck by an 18-wheeler when he attempted to cross the 1200 block of Interstate-10.
Police find 800 grams of heroin, stolen gun during traffic stop in Beaumont's north end
BEAUMONT, Texas — A 43-year-old Beaumont man is behind bars on drug and weapons charges after police found more than 30 small baggies of heroin during a traffic stop. Officers patrolling the area of Concord Rd and East Lucas Dr just after 5 p.m. Tuesday pulled over Glenn Lewis, 43, of Beaumont, for a traffic stop according to a news release from the Beaumont Police Department.
Port Arthur News
Groves Police Department arrests & responses: Sept. 7-13
Groves Police Department officers made the following arrests and responded to the following calls from Sept. 7 to Sept. 13:. Tonya Harst, 52, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 2800 block of Pearl. Doy Snelson, 51,was arrested for warrants other agency in the 2800 block of Pearl. Ronald...
kogt.com
Orange Man Arrested With Gun At Courthouse
Jaquion Daniels, 23 of Orange was charged Disorderly Conduct and Display of a Firearm on Tuesday at the Jasper County Courthouse. Witnesses saw the man take a handgun out of his vehicle, load it, cock it, and then place it in his pocket. The man then got into a verbal altercation with a woman, which was broken up by both Jasper Police and Jasper County Deputies.
Port Arthur News
Teenager linked to 29 grams of meth during traffic stop, police say
BEAUMONT — Beaumont Police Department officers patrolling the area of Magnolia and Tyler at 1:33 p.m. Wednesday observed a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed. Authorities said a traffic stop was conducted and led to the discovery of approximately 29 grams of suspected methamphetamine. Officers arrested Seth...
Police identify man struck, killed by 18-wheeler along IH-10 in Beaumont early Wednesday morning
BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Police have identified a man killed Wednesday morning after being struck by an 18-wheeler. Police responded to the scene in the 1200 block of Interstate 10 East near MLK Parkway since just after 4 a.m. according to a news release from police. The man was...
kjas.com
Woodville daycare under investigation has temporarily closed
A daycare in Woodville, which is under investigation by the state following allegation of abuse of children, has voluntarily and temporarily closed. According to Woodville Police Chief Mike McCulley, Texas Child Care Licensing has asked the owner of Early Birds Learning Center to voluntarily close while the investigation is underway, and the owner has done so.
Port Arthur News
Candlelight vigil planned honor puppy found dead leading to woman’s arrest
GROVES — Rhonda Girard had tears in her eyes Wednesday afternoon as she spoke about the death of a puppy found in a Groves yard with no food or water. Since 2010, the Mid County woman has served as a volunteer for various animal rescue groups — first the Humane Society of Southeast Texas and now Beaumont Animal Care.
Port Arthur News
Document: Woman shot in head was celebrating arrival to U.S.
Alondra Ceja-Navarro was with family celebrating her arrival to the United States when she was fatally shot last week, according to a probable cause affidavit obtained by Port Arthur Newsmedia. Ceja-Navarro, 22, was killed at approximately 1:36 a.m. Sept. 5 in the 4600 block of Alamosa Street. A preliminary autopsy...
Trial for man charged after deadly 2020 shooting at Beaumont apartment complex begins
BEAUMONT, Texas — The trial for a 22-year-old Beaumont man charged with murder in connection to a 2020 shooting began Tuesday. Davion Mason is accused of murdering 26-year-old Tevin Moore. Moore was shot and killed on his birthday. In addition to murder, Mason is also charged with felony assault of a family member.
KFDM-TV
BPD investigating fatal auto-pedestrian crash
BEAUMONT — Update: On Wednesday, September 14, 2022 at 4:06am, Beaumont Police responded to a crash involving an 18 wheeler and a pedestrian. Witnesses advised a man was struck by an 18 wheeler when he attempted to cross the 1200 block of IH-10. The man died on scene and was later identified as Kelly June Grogan Jr, a 51 year old Beaumont man. Next of kin has been notified.
Emaciated dog discovered inside trash bag in dumpster at Beaumont apartment complex
BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Animal Care is looking for help identifying the person who left a dog sealed in a trash bag in a dumpster at a Beaumont apartment complex last month. A maintenance worker noticed movement in a black trash bag in a dumpster at the Harbour Apartments...
Beaumont man charged after 'possible attempted kidnapping' at Gulf Terrace Hike and Bike Trail
BEAUMONT, Texas — A Beaumont man was arrested and charged following what police called a "possible attempted kidnapping" on Sunday. It happened at the Gulf Terrace Hike and Bike Trail around 9:15 a.m. Beaumont Police responded to the area after receiving a call stating someone had attempted to abduct a woman.
bluebonnetnews.com
Standoff ends in Hardin with suicidal man surrendering
A Hardin man who was involved in a standoff with law enforcement on Tuesday surrendered peacefully after negotiators with the Liberty County Attorney’s Office coaxed the man from his home on FM 834 near Hardin High School. The standoff began at 3 p.m., around the same time that parents...
fox4beaumont.com
Sheriff says it's time the wheels of justice catch up with a suspect who is on the run
JEFFERSON COUNTY — She's been fleeing the law for almost a year, and authorities have no idea where she is. However, Jefferson County Sheriff Zena Stephens says it's time the robbery suspect faces the criminal justice system. Your help is needed to get her into custody. Here's Angel San...
Port Arthur News
Officials react to security at Avery Trace Apartments after 15-year-old arrested, local man killed
Port Arthur Police detectives are looking for video footage from Saturday’s fatal shooting at Avery Trace Apartments. “We are looking for footage from that location and from people with Ring cameras on their apartments and any cell phone footage from possible witnesses,” Port Arthur Police Chief Tim Duriso said.
Port Arthur News
ASK A COP — Is a driver’s license required for driving in U.S.?
Jerry from Port Arthur asks: I’ve been doing research on driver’s licenses in the United States of America and found out that I don’t need a license to drive in the United States. I just wanted to know was that true or not?. Answer: If you keep...
