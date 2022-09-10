ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rapid City, SD

newscenter1.tv

South Dakota high school football polls for week of Sept. 12

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The South Dakota Prep Media football polls for the week of Sept. 12 are listed below, ranking the top-five teams in each class, record, total points and previous ranking. First-place votes received are indicated in parentheses. Class 11AAA. Jefferson (22) 3-0 110 1. O’Gorman 2-1...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
newscenter1.tv

BOYS GOLF: RC Stevens wins Spearfish Invitational by one stroke

SPEARFISH, S.D. – We’re halfway through the boys high school golf season. There’s just a few meets left before the state tournament on Oct. 3-4. In the meantime, local golf teams gathered in the Northern Hills on Tuesday for the Spearfish Invitational. Rapid City Stevens captured the...
RAPID CITY, SD
KELOLAND TV

Bagel Boy east under new management

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A long time Sioux Falls staple is now under new ownership on the east side of town. “One of my favorite lunch spots,” Bagel Boy east regular Todd Miller said. It’s a favorite stop for many people in eastern Sioux Falls. “I...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

More roundabouts possible in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The city of Sioux Falls installed its first roundabout in about 2008 and its working on its fifth. The circular multiple lane turning options are often considered an option to replace traffic signals as the city reviews street projects, said engineer Andy Berg. But...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Canton man identified as person killed in motorcycle crash

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities have identified the person killed in a motorcycle crash Saturday afternoon west of Hudson. The South Dakota Department of Public Safety says that a Harley Davidson motorcycle was traveling westbound on 294th Street when the driver made a left turn onto Spur Avenue. The driver failed to negotiate the curve and the motorcycle left the roadway and went into the west ditch.
CANTON, SD
newscenter1.tv

Local firefighter brings home national win

RAPID CITY, S.D.- The Rapid City Fire Department is always busy serving the community, and a few members take time out of their schedules to compete on the RCFD Combat Challenge Team. This group travels to compete in the Firefighter Challenge, and one member has snagged a national win. Morgan...
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

UPDATE: Power restored at Roosevelt Swim Center, Ice Arena

UPDATE (11:20 a.m.): Power has been restored to both the Roosevelt Swim Center and Roosevelt Ice Arena facilities. Staff are currently working to bring the pumps online and expect both facilities to be reopened to the public at 1 p.m. RAPID CITY, S.D. — The Roosevelt Swim Center and Roosevelt...
RAPID CITY, SD
KEVN

Remains found in structure fire near Belle Fourche

BELLE FOURCHE, S.D. (KEVN) - The South Dakota Department of Criminal Investigation is looking into a suspected crime after human remains were found in a structure fire near Belle Fourche. The city’s fire services were notified of the fire at a home on Canyon Lane early Sunday morning. Once...
BELLE FOURCHE, SD
gowatertown.net

Man killed in motorcycle crash in South Dakota’s Lincoln County

HUDSON, S.D. – One person died and another was seriously injured in a single motorcycle crash Saturday afternoon three miles west of Hudson, South Dakota. Names of the two people involved have not yet been released pending notification of family members. The Highway Patrol says the motorcycle was westbound...
HUDSON, SD
KELOLAND TV

3 people killed in Roberts County crash

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Three people were killed and another was injured in a one-vehicle crash Saturday night southwest of Sisseton. The Highway Patrol says preliminary crash info shows that a Chevrolet Impala was traveling southbound on Robert County Road 28 when it left the roadway and entered the west ditch. The Impala struck an approach, went airborne, struck a wooden post, landed on the driver’s side and started on fire.
ROBERTS COUNTY, SD
sfsimplified.com

Sioux Falls is ready for a new elementary school – maybe two

Simplified: The Sioux Falls School District has been planning on building a new elementary school since voters authorized a $180 million bond back in 2018 to help fund it (among many other projects). Now, as they look to finally build it, they're also planning for another future school spot. Why...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Black Hills Pioneer

Scoopers crown homecoming king, queen

Above, the 2022 Sturgis Brown High School Homecoming King is Lance Septka and Queen Layne Septka. Below, the Sturgis Brown High School Royalty Court just before the coronation event on Monday night at Woodle Field. Bottom, the SBHS student body gather around the burning of the “S” following coronation on Monday at Woodle Field.
STURGIS, SD

