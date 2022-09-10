Read full article on original website
newscenter1.tv
VOLLEYBALL ROUNDUP: RC Central defeats Douglas to snap 6-match losing streak
RAPID CITY, S.D. – It’s been a rough start to the season for the Rapid City Central volleyball team and first year head coach Hope Hammerbeck. The Cobblers have only won one out of their first 11 matches. But the Cobblers snapped a 6-match losing streak on Tuesday...
newscenter1.tv
South Dakota high school football polls for week of Sept. 12
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The South Dakota Prep Media football polls for the week of Sept. 12 are listed below, ranking the top-five teams in each class, record, total points and previous ranking. First-place votes received are indicated in parentheses. Class 11AAA. Jefferson (22) 3-0 110 1. O’Gorman 2-1...
newscenter1.tv
BOYS GOLF: RC Stevens wins Spearfish Invitational by one stroke
SPEARFISH, S.D. – We’re halfway through the boys high school golf season. There’s just a few meets left before the state tournament on Oct. 3-4. In the meantime, local golf teams gathered in the Northern Hills on Tuesday for the Spearfish Invitational. Rapid City Stevens captured the...
KELOLAND TV
Wholestone’s smaller slaughterhouse on schedule, opposing group wants debate
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – A debate on what the future of Sioux Falls looks like is ramping up as construction continues at the site of Wholestone Farms’ “custom slaughterhouse.”. Luke Minion, CEO of Pipestone Holdings and Chairman of the board for Wholestone Farms, told KELOLAND News...
PGA Tour Golfers Go On South Dakota Pheasant Hunting Adventure
It's an exciting week in Sioux Falls, especially for the Minnehaha Country Club. It is that time of year when the Sioux Empire welcomes the PGA Tour Champions players for the fifth annual Sanford International. Golf lovers rejoice!. In the past, various PGA Tour Champions players have expressed their love...
Victim of deadly Lincoln County motorcycle crash identified
A South Dakota man has been identified as the person who died in a motorcycle crash Saturday afternoon west of Hudson.
KELOLAND TV
Bagel Boy east under new management
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A long time Sioux Falls staple is now under new ownership on the east side of town. “One of my favorite lunch spots,” Bagel Boy east regular Todd Miller said. It’s a favorite stop for many people in eastern Sioux Falls. “I...
KELOLAND TV
More roundabouts possible in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The city of Sioux Falls installed its first roundabout in about 2008 and its working on its fifth. The circular multiple lane turning options are often considered an option to replace traffic signals as the city reviews street projects, said engineer Andy Berg. But...
KELOLAND TV
Canton man identified as person killed in motorcycle crash
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities have identified the person killed in a motorcycle crash Saturday afternoon west of Hudson. The South Dakota Department of Public Safety says that a Harley Davidson motorcycle was traveling westbound on 294th Street when the driver made a left turn onto Spur Avenue. The driver failed to negotiate the curve and the motorcycle left the roadway and went into the west ditch.
newscenter1.tv
Local firefighter brings home national win
RAPID CITY, S.D.- The Rapid City Fire Department is always busy serving the community, and a few members take time out of their schedules to compete on the RCFD Combat Challenge Team. This group travels to compete in the Firefighter Challenge, and one member has snagged a national win. Morgan...
newscenter1.tv
UPDATE: Power restored at Roosevelt Swim Center, Ice Arena
UPDATE (11:20 a.m.): Power has been restored to both the Roosevelt Swim Center and Roosevelt Ice Arena facilities. Staff are currently working to bring the pumps online and expect both facilities to be reopened to the public at 1 p.m. RAPID CITY, S.D. — The Roosevelt Swim Center and Roosevelt...
State plane may have flown to Noem family wedding
On May 30, 2019, Governor Noem, along with six other passengers, set off from Pierre in the state's King Air 200 plane. They landed in Custer State Park, before heading to Vermillion, Aberdeen, and back to Custer State Park before returning to Pierre.
KEVN
Remains found in structure fire near Belle Fourche
BELLE FOURCHE, S.D. (KEVN) - The South Dakota Department of Criminal Investigation is looking into a suspected crime after human remains were found in a structure fire near Belle Fourche. The city’s fire services were notified of the fire at a home on Canyon Lane early Sunday morning. Once...
gowatertown.net
Man killed in motorcycle crash in South Dakota’s Lincoln County
HUDSON, S.D. – One person died and another was seriously injured in a single motorcycle crash Saturday afternoon three miles west of Hudson, South Dakota. Names of the two people involved have not yet been released pending notification of family members. The Highway Patrol says the motorcycle was westbound...
kotatv.com
Black Hills motorcycle rider returns from trip to all 48 mainland states
STURGIS, S.D. (KOTA) - When Rapid City resident Emily Wiegel isn’t working as a nurse at Monument Health, you can find her on her Indian Motorcycle looking for a new riding challenge. Emily was welcomed back to the Black Hills by cheering fans in the parking lot of Indian...
Sanford International Tournament Director heading south
The fifth annual Sanford International will be Tournament Director Josh Brewster's last in Sioux Falls.
KELOLAND TV
3 people killed in Roberts County crash
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Three people were killed and another was injured in a one-vehicle crash Saturday night southwest of Sisseton. The Highway Patrol says preliminary crash info shows that a Chevrolet Impala was traveling southbound on Robert County Road 28 when it left the roadway and entered the west ditch. The Impala struck an approach, went airborne, struck a wooden post, landed on the driver’s side and started on fire.
sfsimplified.com
Sioux Falls is ready for a new elementary school – maybe two
Simplified: The Sioux Falls School District has been planning on building a new elementary school since voters authorized a $180 million bond back in 2018 to help fund it (among many other projects). Now, as they look to finally build it, they're also planning for another future school spot. Why...
Black Hills Pioneer
Scoopers crown homecoming king, queen
Above, the 2022 Sturgis Brown High School Homecoming King is Lance Septka and Queen Layne Septka. Below, the Sturgis Brown High School Royalty Court just before the coronation event on Monday night at Woodle Field. Bottom, the SBHS student body gather around the burning of the “S” following coronation on Monday at Woodle Field.
KELOLAND TV
Questions about Noem’s surgery; former officer pleads guilty; new Jeep for vet
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Wednesday, September 14. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. A former Sioux Falls Police officer admits to breaking a federal law and preying on someone who he believed was a child.
