SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities have identified the person killed in a motorcycle crash Saturday afternoon west of Hudson. The South Dakota Department of Public Safety says that a Harley Davidson motorcycle was traveling westbound on 294th Street when the driver made a left turn onto Spur Avenue. The driver failed to negotiate the curve and the motorcycle left the roadway and went into the west ditch.

CANTON, SD ・ 19 HOURS AGO