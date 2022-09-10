ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
1 dead after collision near Arvin

By Jacqueline Gutierrez
 5 days ago

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — At least one person is dead after a collision just outside of Arvin Friday night, according to the California Highway Patrol Traffic Incident Information Page.

According to CHP, the collision happened near Malaga Road and Sunset Boulevard just after 10 p.m. between a gray sedan and a truck.

It is not clear how many others are hurt, avoid the area if possible.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

