KUTV
Probationer with serious drug addiction known to carry wanted for assault charges
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (KUTV) — A probationer with a serious drug addiction who is known to carry a loaded gun is the focus of this week’s At Large: Utah's Fugitives. LEE EUGENE ELENZ ON METRO GANG UNIT 10 MOST WANTED LIST. Lee Eugene Elenz, 29, is on...
Gephardt Daily
SLCPD: Suspect arrested on aggravated assault, drug charges after reversing truck into police car
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Sept. 13, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 54-year-old man was booked into the Salt Lake County Metro Jail after police say he reversed his truck into the patrol car of an on-duty officer of the Salt Lake City Police Department. Jeffrey Asher Doan has been...
OSP Warns Public Of Armed And Dangerous Subject Last Seen In Oregon
On September 14, 2022 at approximately 10:19 AM, the Oregon State Police were advised Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office was in pursuit of an armed and dangerous suspect that had committed multiple violent felonies from Salt Lake City, Utah to Elko, Nevada. The vehicle entered Oregon on Hwy 140 and was last seen northbound from Plush, OR.
Gephardt Daily
Arrest made in shooting that locked down Bountiful High
BOUNTIFUL, Utah, Sept. 14, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Bountiful Police Department Wednesday arrested the suspect surrounding a shooting incident Tuesday in a parking lot just east of Bountiful High School. The school was briefly placed on lockdown after the 1:28 p.m. when a shot was fired, but no...
Orem man charged with attempted murder for Lincoln Beach rodeo shootings
UTAH COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A man, identified as 25-year-old Cesar Matias Sevilla-Aleman out of Orem, has been charged for allegedly shooting two people at a Lincoln Beach rodeo. On September 4, 2022, deputies were called on a report of shots fired in the Lincoln Beach area. Deputies arrived on scene and found two victims […]
KSLTV
3 charged with murder in shooting death outside Salt Palace Convention Center
SALT LAKE CITY — Three men arrested in a fatal shooting outside a sneaker convention at the Salt Palace Convention Center were each charged Wednesday with murder. Deng Mawut Buk, 22; Joshua Goy Riak, 21, of Salt Lake City; and Nogolweit “Nunu” Kug, 18, of Salt Lake City; are charged in 3rd District Court with murder and aggravated robbery, first-degree felonies, in the shooting death of Deliford Knight, 41, of Florida. Buk faces an additional charge of obstructing justice, a second-degree felony.
ksl.com
3 face charges tied to killing at Salt Lake parking garage, but none for murder
SALT LAKE CITY — Criminal charges have been filed against three men in connection with the 2018 killing of a man inside the Exchange Place parking garage. But none of the three was charged with murder. On Sept. 15, 2018, David Lawrence Burwell, 25, was shot and killed during...
The Justice Files: Convicted child killer seeks parole again
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – John Austin was facing capital murder charges for a vicious attack on his infant son. His life was spared when he pleaded guilty, and for the second time since his incarceration, he’s seeking parole. In 2001, he called 911 to say his 5-month-old son Isaac was hurt. But later, Ogden […]
Utah man arrested after police seize fentanyl, heroin, meth, stolen guns from Salt Lake City storage unit
A Utah man is accused of running a major drug trafficking operation after authorities seized heroin, cocaine, fentanyl pills, and stolen firearms from a storage unit in his name, prosecutors said. Innocente Ramirez, 38, of West Valley City, was charged on September 2 by a federal criminal complaint with drug...
KSLTV
Woman arrested after a drug-induced crime spree in Roy
ROY, Utah — A 39-year-old woman is in police custody after engaging in several criminal incidents in Roy Saturday night. According to arrest documents, Natalie Hamilton, 39, stole her mother’s car from Ogden and drove to Roy. Another person followed Hamilton by car, letting police know where she was headed.
Police find ’50 lbs meth, 33 lbs heroin, 13 lbs cocaine, 5k fentanyl pills, 17 firearms’ in WVC man’s storage unit
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4) – A 38-year-old West Valley City man has been charged in federal court after authorities found large amounts of narcotics and firearms in his possession, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. In August of 2022, special agents from Homeland Security Investigations and officers from the Utah County Major Crimes […]
KSLTV
Moochie’s restaurant robbed overnight; owner says thief used professional tools to break in
SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah — Business is back open after a brazen break-in at Moochie’s Meatballs and More in South Salt Lake. Surveillance video from the restaurant — located at 2121 S. State Street — captured a hooded person use a tool to shatter the glass door at approximately 3:30 a.m. Tuesday.
ksl.com
Roy man sent to prison for killing friend over money dispute
OGDEN — A Roy man was sent to prison Monday for killing his friend over a money dispute and abandoning the body in a parking lot, where it went unnoticed for days. In July, a jury found Daniel Lee Johnson, 49, guilty of murder, a first-degree felony; obstructing justice, a second-degree felony; abuse of a dead body and use of a firearm by a restricted person, third-degree felonies.
ksl.com
Man threatens to shoot up West Valley business, is stopped while en route, police say
WEST VALLEY CITY — Quick action by police may have prevented a workplace shooting. Rhuan Campbell, 48, was arrested Monday for investigation of making a threat of terrorism and possessing a weapon with intent to assault. According to West Valley police, Campbell began sending his former employer concerning text...
Gephardt Daily
Update: Police locate teen in suspected Grantsville kidnapping
GRANTSVILLE, Utah, Sept. 13, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 14-year-old girl who police say was kidnapped Saturday night in Grantsville has been located, police said. The girl, named Alexia, was found and returned to family Tuesday night, according to a Facebook post from the Grantsville City Police Department. The...
Salt Lake City Police respond to public library bomb threat
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – The Salt Lake City Police Department safely removed an unattended bag at a Salt Lake Public Library after reports of a bomb threat. Around 4:20 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 12, police received calls from the Salt Lake City Public Library System that they had received a bomb threat. As […]
KSLTV
Dog shot dead after attacking Macey’s employee
SANTAQUIN, Utah — A dog was killed Tuesday evening after attacking an employee in the Macey’s parking lot. Sgt. Mike Wall with Santaquin Police Department said at approximately 6 p.m. officers responded to the call of a dog attack at the Macey’s parking lot, 100 N. 400 East.
nypressnews.com
Professional bull rider Demetrius Allen shot dead by girlfriend in Utah: cops
A professional bull rider was allegedly shot and killed by his girlfriend late Monday following a competition at the Utah State Fair, police said. Demetrius Omar Lateef Allen, 27, was found mortally wounded outside a Salt Lake City apartment complex shortly after midnight and rushed to an area hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, according to a press release issued by Salt Lake City police.
Man shot in face during road rage confrontation in Taylorsville
A man was shot in the face Tuesday during a road rage incident in Taylorsville, but he is expected to survive.
Man arrested for Ogden double stabbing caught on video
OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – A 27-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a double stabbing that occurred in Ogden early September. On September 3, 2022 at 1:30 a.m., a stabbing was reported in the area of 200 25th. St, Ogden, Utah. The caller reported that two men had been stabbed and had been taken […]
