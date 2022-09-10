ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Arthur, TX

NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Threats Received at Several Texas High Schools Tuesday

Threats received Tuesday at several Texas high schools, including at least two in North Texas, were determined to be false calls, police say. Dallas Police say an active shooter call at Lincoln High School Tuesday afternoon was a "false call." Police told NBC 5 that officers responded to a 911...
DALLAS, TX
Port Arthur News

Nederland’s Ava Wiltz takes on sports, academics with focus on mental health

It is not uncommon to find a student athlete who can give full effort on the field or in the classroom. It is not even uncommon to find one that can do both well. It is, however, rare to find a student-athlete who has been first team all district in multiple sports, salutatorian of the senior class and finds time to attend leadership conferences and pursue hobbies outside of school.
NEDERLAND, TX
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

BREAKING: Houston officials respond to an Active Shooter Call at Heights High School

Houston, Texas – The Houston Police Department responded to unconfirmed reports of a shooting at Houston I.S.D.’s Heights High School at approximately 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 13. Constable Alan Rosen with Harris County Precinct 1 also reported deputies responded to an Active Shooter Call at the high school located at 413 E. 13th St. Officials reported no injuries at...
HOUSTON, TX
Port Arthur News

Irene Harris-Hatch

Irene Harris-Hatch, a native of LeMoyen, Louisiana, daughter of Ophelia Harris Matheo was born on November 15, 1937. She was one of seven children. At an early age, Irene moved to Port Arthur, Texas. On October 31, 1953, Irene married her childhood sweetheart, Louis Hatch. Irene worked at the Port...
PORT ARTHUR, TX
Port Arthur News

PHOTO FEATURE: Have you thanked your housekeeper?

Who keeps things “running” at your hotel? We count on people we may never meet, the housekeeping staff. International Housekeeping Week is Sept. 11-17. The Port Arthur Convention & Visitors Bureau staff has been stopping at hotels with a bit of “thank you” swag for those keeping it clean.
PORT ARTHUR, TX
Orange Leader

Orange County food drive ready for your contributions this Friday

A two-location Orange County Community Food Drive is planned Friday to benefit those in need across the county. Once the food drive is over and the food gets sorted, this will be a benefit to those in need who are attending area food pantries, because their bags won’t be as light,” according to United Way of Orange County President and CEO Maureen McAllister.
ORANGE COUNTY, TX
Explore Houston

The best Barbecue places in Houston: do you agree with the list?

Internet imageMy parents are visiting this week and I been researching best Houston BBQ places. Truth, Killen’s, Corkscrew, Pit Room, and Gatlin’s are common recommendations. "All of them are top 5 percentile awesomest bbqs out there and unless you eat bbq all the time, probably cant tell the difference between those places except for the sauces", they say.
HOUSTON, TX

