Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Threats Received at Several Texas High Schools Tuesday
Threats received Tuesday at several Texas high schools, including at least two in North Texas, were determined to be false calls, police say. Dallas Police say an active shooter call at Lincoln High School Tuesday afternoon was a "false call." Police told NBC 5 that officers responded to a 911...
fox26houston.com
Another Houston mom comes forward about monkey sounds made at daughter's volleyball game
HOUSTON - Another parent is coming forward with allegations of racism at a Houston area volleyball game. "I'm hoping to God that's not what they're learning at home; a lot of these homes need to think about what you're modeling for your children," said Karen Morton. Morton has an Afro-Latina...
13 Investigates sources confirm calls for multiple Texas school threats came from same phone number
When asked if the false reports are connected, investigators in Waco said they "are not sure," but ABC13 sources said the calls in Texas came from the same number.
Port Arthur News
Nederland’s Ava Wiltz takes on sports, academics with focus on mental health
It is not uncommon to find a student athlete who can give full effort on the field or in the classroom. It is not even uncommon to find one that can do both well. It is, however, rare to find a student-athlete who has been first team all district in multiple sports, salutatorian of the senior class and finds time to attend leadership conferences and pursue hobbies outside of school.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Port Arthur News
Nederland’s Sensational Seventies graduates ready to party; check out the details
NEDERLAND — Nederland High School Sensational Seventies Decade Reunion is more than a month away, but organizers want alumni to know this will one giant party with multiple ways to participate. “I’m one of those people that likes a carnival type atmosphere,” said Keith Gebauer, an organizer and class...
Fight at Memorial High School football game prompts new rules for Port Arthur ISD events
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — The Port Arthur Independent School District is enacting new rules for all district sponsored activities following a fight among eight students at a football game earlier this month. In a letter to parents, dated September 13, 2022, PAISD superintendent Dr. Mark Porterie discussed the fight...
KVUE
The Texas hurricane that washed up thousands of live snakes and gave a famous newsman his big break
TEXAS, USA — September is considered one the most active months for hurricanes to strike the Texas coast, and this week marked the anniversary of two of the worst: Hurricane Carla in 1961 and Hurricane Ike in 2008. Carla turned out to be one of the biggest storms in...
BREAKING: Houston officials respond to an Active Shooter Call at Heights High School
Houston, Texas – The Houston Police Department responded to unconfirmed reports of a shooting at Houston I.S.D.’s Heights High School at approximately 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 13. Constable Alan Rosen with Harris County Precinct 1 also reported deputies responded to an Active Shooter Call at the high school located at 413 E. 13th St. Officials reported no injuries at...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Port Arthur News
Port Arthur ISD Superintendent: Elementary, middle school students must be accompanied by adult at district events
PAISD constantly contemplates ways we can work together with our community to increase the safety and security of our students, staff and supporters. There are times when we must increase safety measures in order to reach the goal of allowing our fans to be able to attend and enjoy school-sponsored events.
cw39.com
Governor Abbott held ‘Back The Blue’ Presser as Heights High School shooting was reported
HOUSTON (CW39) AUSTIN – Governor Greg Abbott held a press conference with law enforcement today in Houston. This comes just hours after a school shooting was reported in the center of town. Tuesday afternoon around 1:45 p.m., authorities responded to Heights High School in Houston’s Greater Heights. No injuries...
How you can help a Veteran-run organization in Beaumont continue to serve the community
BEAUMONT, Texas — Those who fought for our country and continue to fight for our community are asking for help to renovate a beloved building that many area veterans describe as a second home. In 2023, the American Legion Post 33 in Beaumont will celebrate its 75th year. About...
Water main break forces closure of King Middle School in Beaumont
BEAUMONT, Texas — Students at Beaumont's King Middle School are getting a day off from school due to a broken water main. The Beaumont Independent School District announced Tuesday morning on it's Facebook page that the campus would be closed Tuesday, September 13, 2022, due to a water main break in the area.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Port Arthur News
Irene Harris-Hatch
Irene Harris-Hatch, a native of LeMoyen, Louisiana, daughter of Ophelia Harris Matheo was born on November 15, 1937. She was one of seven children. At an early age, Irene moved to Port Arthur, Texas. On October 31, 1953, Irene married her childhood sweetheart, Louis Hatch. Irene worked at the Port...
KHOU
Large alligator lunges at trapper in Cinco Ranch in Katy, Texas
This is video of an alligator lunging at a trapper in Cinco Ranch Monday, September 12. The gator, which measured 10'6", was being relocated.
Port Arthur News
PHOTO FEATURE: Have you thanked your housekeeper?
Who keeps things “running” at your hotel? We count on people we may never meet, the housekeeping staff. International Housekeeping Week is Sept. 11-17. The Port Arthur Convention & Visitors Bureau staff has been stopping at hotels with a bit of “thank you” swag for those keeping it clean.
Orange Leader
Orange County food drive ready for your contributions this Friday
A two-location Orange County Community Food Drive is planned Friday to benefit those in need across the county. Once the food drive is over and the food gets sorted, this will be a benefit to those in need who are attending area food pantries, because their bags won’t be as light,” according to United Way of Orange County President and CEO Maureen McAllister.
61 years since Hurricane Carla made landfall in Texas as one of strongest storms of century
Hurricane Carla was so strong, it destroyed buildings in Galveston, which was 120 miles from where the center of the storm made landfall.
Report claims these are the best spots for milkshakes across Texas
Do you know what time it is Texas? If you were out and about enjoying football (or fall sports) of any level over the weekend, you deserve a treat for giving your all for the team you support (or fantasy players you cheered for or cussed out because they performed poorly).
The best Barbecue places in Houston: do you agree with the list?
Internet imageMy parents are visiting this week and I been researching best Houston BBQ places. Truth, Killen’s, Corkscrew, Pit Room, and Gatlin’s are common recommendations. "All of them are top 5 percentile awesomest bbqs out there and unless you eat bbq all the time, probably cant tell the difference between those places except for the sauces", they say.
Port Arthur News
CenterWell Senior Primary Care details impact, services for Port Arthur and Mid County seniors
The Nederland Chamber of Commerce celebrated the opening of CenterWell with a ribbon cutting and open house Tuesday. Dozens of local business owners and chamber members packed the facility, which is located in Suite 100 at 8555 Memorial Blvd. in front of Walmart, to show their support. The open house...
Comments / 0