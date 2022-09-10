ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hernando, MS

Late TD from Ashton Ross lifts Grenada football over Hernando, 15-13

By Rion Young
 5 days ago

GRENADA, Miss. — Ashton Ross caught a touchdown pass with 1:39 left in the game to lift Grenada over Hernando 15-13 Friday night at Charger Stadium.

The home-standing Chargers pulled off the come-from behind win after losing star Macaleb Taylor to injury in the first half.

"Defensively we just kept telling them to hold on and get us a chance to get the ball back," said Grenada's head coach. "We knew we could make plays, but just needed the opportunity."

The Chargers got their shot after Jakerious Williams got free for a 40-yard touchdown run to cut the Hernando lead to 10-9 to end the third quarter. It was a huge play for the Grenada offense, which had started and sputtered since losing Taylor.

"Our QB is a sophomore," Grenada coach James Kuhn said. "He didn't know he was going to play until around 3 o clock today. He had very few reps this week, and he made some tenth-grade mistakes."

The defense got a stop in the red zone and held Hernando to a field goal to keep Tiger lead to 13-9 to set up the game-winning drive.

"In the huddle we knew somebody needed to step up," Ross said. "We knew somebody needed to make a play. Now, we can go back in and prepare for DeSoto Central."

