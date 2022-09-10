ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewiston, ID

Prospect Fire is 100% contained

An update by the Idaho Department of Lands announced that the Prospect Fire near Harvard is completely contained. Firefighters will continue to patrol the area and complete the fireline rehabilitation process over the next couple of weeks. The public can expect to see smoke as internal fuels smolder. The Prospect...
HARVARD, ID
NWS Spokane: Gradual improvement to local air quality

The National Weather Service Spokane is forecasting that our smoke and air quality should see gradual improvements with a shift to west winds and rainfall over some wildfires. The agency also said on Wednesday that later this week, we may see more improvement to our air quality with the persistent west wind, spotty rain, and cooler temperatures.
LEWISTON, ID
California launches abortion website for people inside and outside the state

California launched a new website called Abortion.ca.gov to provide people with information about how, where, and when to access abortion services. The site is available for Californians as well as people outside the state. As other states outlaw fundamental reproductive health care and criminalize doctors and patients, Governor Gavin Newsom...
CALIFORNIA STATE
GOP candidate meet & greet set for Oct. 11

The Nez Perce County Republican Women's Club is hosting a candidate Meet & Greet on October 11, 2022, at 12:00 p.m. at the Hells Canyon Grand Hotel in Lewiston, the group announced. Statewide and local candidates will be giving speeches and there will be a Q&A session. The event is...
NEZ PERCE COUNTY, ID

