After premiering in the nation’s capital June 2, Nebraska audiences will have an opportunity to experience “The Bell Affair” in Lincoln Sept. 21. Theatergoers will be transported to 1830s Washington D.C., and have a front-row seat to one of the many freedom suits that highlighted America’s struggle over slavery. The story is remarkable, and so too are the lengths the production team went to make sure it was told.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO