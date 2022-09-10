Read full article on original website
unl.edu
Horticulture Club Study Buddy Plant Sale
The UNL Horticulture Club is having a Study Buddy plant sale from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Sept. 15 at the Nebraska East Union and Cather Dining Hall. All plants are $5—cash preferred. Help support the club!. Horticulture Club is a University of Nebraska–Lincoln RSO that connects students who...
unl.edu
Nebraska Bluegrass Concert Series – The Steel Wheels
Join us at the Nebraska Bluegrass Concert Series for live music in the plaza at Nebraska Innovation Campus! Concerts are free and open to the public. Come eat, drink & have fun!. Food/drink available for purchase @ 5:00 p.m. Tours of Nebraska Innovation Studio, a makerspace located at NIC, will...
unl.edu
Slow Pitch Softball
League plays Sunday through Thursday in the evening. Winners will receive an intramural championship t-shirt!. Register in the Intramural Sports office at the Campus Recreation Center or at the Recreation & Wellness Center on East Campus.
unl.edu
Intro to Stand-up Paddleboarding (SUP)
Enjoy an evening of paddleboarding in southeast Nebraska! Learn basic SUPing skills, relax on the beach and connect with good people- we’ll take care of the gear, transportation, and instruction. $15 for Campus Recreation members. $30 for non-members.
unl.edu
Registration open for Sept. 20 Lincoln Garden Walk
The Nebraska Statewide Arboretum, which is supported by the University of Nebraska–Lincoln, will hold its annual Lincoln Garden Walk, 5 to 7:30 p.m. Sept. 20. At least six local gardens across the city will be open to tour, with owners on hand to answer questions and provide information about the plants and garden design.
unl.edu
Grand Challenges 2022-2023 Virtual Launch
This virtual event will feature an overview and update regarding UNL’s Grand Challenges initiative. Grand Challenges team members will discuss the initiative’s evolution, share outcomes and lessons learned during the first cycle of the Grand Challenges Catalyst Competition and detail Grand Challenges programming planned for academic year 2022-2023. Attendees also will have the opportunity for networking and community-building around UNL’s seven grand challenge thematic areas.
unl.edu
Ad Venture+
Location: UNL Experience Lab - Lincoln Children’s Museum, third floor | 1420 P St, Lincoln, NE 68508, USA. Parking: Nearby parking is located in the University Square Garage at 101 N 14th St, Lincoln, NE 68508. Metered street parking is also available. -This event is free for students. -Lunch...
unl.edu
From Out There, An Art Exhibition
From Out There is a collection of work by artist Chuck Schroeder focused on people, places, critters and things from off the beaten path, stretching from rural western Nebraska to northern New Mexico, west Texas, Wyoming and Italy. This unique collection features works in charcoal, pastel, ink, watercolor and oil, all in pursuit of a deeper understanding of the human race and the space it occupies.
unl.edu
Engineering announces second cohort of Kiewit Scholars
Ten first-year students have been chosen for the second cohort of the Kiewit Scholars Program in the University of Nebraska–Lincoln’s College of Engineering. More than 170 applications were received for the 2022-23 cohort. The Kiewit Scholars Program invests in students with exceptional leadership potential to develop complete engineers...
unl.edu
Doctoral student helped stitch together historically significant film
After premiering in the nation’s capital June 2, Nebraska audiences will have an opportunity to experience “The Bell Affair” in Lincoln Sept. 21. Theatergoers will be transported to 1830s Washington D.C., and have a front-row seat to one of the many freedom suits that highlighted America’s struggle over slavery. The story is remarkable, and so too are the lengths the production team went to make sure it was told.
unl.edu
From the Archives | Changing campus
Aerial photos from March 1959 reveal how the University of Nebraska–Lincoln’s City Campus (and the community as a whole) has grown in the last 60-plus years. The image above shows Memorial Stadium before the additions to the north and south. It also shows how the Haymarket has expanded.
unl.edu
Nebraska Introduction to Customer Discovery (N-ICD)
Do you want to consider starting a business? Could your idea eventually become a product or a service? Are you interested in bringing new perspectives to your research program? Consider applying to Nebraska Introduction to Customer Discovery (N-ICD), a campus entrepreneurship training program led by NUtech Ventures. The free, non-credit...
unl.edu
Frankie Soto
Award-winning poet & author Frankie A Soto is a 2x winner of the Multicultural Poet of the Year award from the National Spoken Word Poetry Awards in Chicago. He speaks and writes about many topics ranging from social justice to mental health. He will be performing spoken-word. This event is...
unl.edu
Otoe-Missouria homecoming celebration is Sept. 21
The Center for Great Plains Studies and its Reconciliation Rising Project will host a special proclamation day and homecoming ceremony for the Otoe-Missouria Nation at 10 a.m. Sept. 21. Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird will proclaim Sept. 21 Otoe-Missouria Day and welcome members of the tribal nation back to their ancestral homelands.
unl.edu
Growing Your Identity
Join with the Women’s Center for free plants and crafts* while mindfully setting goals and intentions for the semester. *Plants and crafts will be available while supplies last.
unl.edu
Impacts of Beadle, Scott family honored
George Beadle, a Nobel Prize-winning University of Nebraska alumnus, is back on campus. A life-sized sculpture of the native of Wahoo, Nebraska, was unveiled Sept. 13 during a ceremony led by Chancellor Ronnie Green. Held at the Dinsdale Family Learning Commons, the event also honored University of Nebraska–Lincoln supporters Ruth and Bill Scott.
unl.edu
Racial Literacy Roundtable
Racial Literacy Roundtables are designed to help students and pre-service teachers develop their racial literacy skills. Discussions focus on relevant topics regarding race and racism in education. All Roundtables are held virtually from 6 – 7:30 p.m. Event dates are as follows:. September 14, 2022. October 12, 2022. November...
unl.edu
Lincoln premiere of ‘The Bell Affair’ is Sept. 21 at the Ross
A new animated feature film from Husker scholars Michael Burton, Kwakiutl Dreher and William G. Thomas will premiere locally at 7 p.m. Sept. 21 at the University of Nebraska–Lincoln’s Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center. “The Bell Affair” tracks the true story of the Daniel and Mary Bell...
unl.edu
Nebraska U rises in ranking for best at earning patents
Innovations from the field to operating room helped propel the University of Nebraska system to its best-ever ranking among the top 100 academic institutions earning United States patents. The newly released 2021 report from the National Academy of Inventors and Intellectual Property Owners Association lists the NU system tied at...
unl.edu
Dish it Up
Dish it Up is an interactive weekly conversation where individuals can share their personal views, learn from others and engage in civil discussions concerning current events, topics affecting students’ lives, UNL, and national/international happenings. Topic: National Hispanic Heritage Month | This month honors the culture and contributions of both...
