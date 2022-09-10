ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Constantine, MI

MLive.com

WMU football down 2 defensive starters heading into matchup with No. 23 Pitt

KALAMAZOO, MI – Western Michigan will be without two defensive starters for Saturday’s college football game against Pittsburgh. Broncos head coach Tim Lester revealed during Wednesday’s press conference that defensive end Marshawn Kneeland will miss the upcoming contest with a leg injury, while cornerback DaShon Bussell is likely done for the season with a knee injury.
MLive.com

WMU football to host ranked opponent for first time since 2015

KALAMAZOO, MI – More than 30,000 fans packed Waldo Stadium on a warm summer night in September 2015 for Western Michigan’s football season opener against No. 5 Michigan State. Seven years later, the Broncos will be hosting a ranked opponent for the first time since that 37-24 loss,...
MLive.com

Pittsburgh vs. Western Michigan predictions, odds and spread

Week 3 of the college football season will begin with two games on Friday night, but the majority of contests will take place Saturday. The Western Michigan Broncos picked up a 37-30 win over Ball State last week, and our experts cashed their best bet on WMU -6.5. The win also helped us inch closer to our best bet on the Broncos’ win total. Our experts have another pick involving the Broncos, who are hosting the Pittsburgh Panthers this weekend.Let’s dive into their analysis and break down the odds provided by BetMGM Sportsbook for Saturday’s showdown.
MLive.com

15 must-visit Grand Rapids area football stadiums

West Ottawa’s football team opened its doors to a new era when the Panthers hosted Portage Northern on Sept. 2. That was the Panthers’ first game in its new stadium, and West Ottawa has built itself a winner. It is one of the best stadiums in the state of Michigan and certainly ranks right among the top in the Grand Rapids area.
MLive.com

Five upward trending Grand Rapids football teams, plus Week 4 rankings

These Grand Rapids football teams have not cracked the top 10 in MLive’s weekly rankings this season, but that doesn’t mean that they haven’t been making noise. MLive is shining the spotlight on five teams that are trending up through the first three weeks below. Plus, keep scrolling to see our Week 4 top 10.
MLive.com

Zeeland East teammates overcoming family tragedy with faith, friendship

ZEELAND – Zeeland East’s football team has started slowly this season, but don’t expect any quit in this bunch. An 0-3 record is a blip on life’s radar compared to the tragedy the Chix have had to overcome during the past year due to the COVID-19 pandemic that ravaged the families of two players.
Notre Dame & Saint Mary Observer

Notre Dame inches up national college rankings

Notre Dame was ranked No. 18 in the U.S. News & World Report best national university rankings released Monday. The list, which ranks 443 U.S. colleges and universities, ranks Notre Dame as tied for No. 18 with Columbia University. Notre Dame was ranked a spot below at No. 19 in last year’s rankings.
MLive.com

See photos from U.S. 131 Motorsports Park's 18th Annual Funny Car Nationals

U.S. 131 Motorsports Park in Martin hosted its 18th Annual Funny Car Nationals this past weekend, and that could only mean one thing. Things got crazy really fast. Photographer Andy Visockis was track side catching the action, which included Nitro Funny Cars, Jet Dragsters, Pro Mods and Nostalgic Funny Cars. Please click out the photo gallery above to see the photos or click on the direct link here.
WNDU

Notre Dame dedicates new hydro facility in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The University of Notre Dame just added water to its sustainable energy portfolio. The current of the St. Joseph River is once again being used to produce electrical current. Notre Dame spent nearly three years and $30 million on a hydro facility near the dam...
abc57.com

Pedestrian hit by vehicle following Notre Dame game

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Just before 7 p.m. on Saturday, police responded to a pedestrian injury situation after an individual was hit by a car near Eddy Street and Corby, according to the South Bend Police Department. Officials say that the pedestrian was trying to cross the street after the...
1470 WFNT

What's In A Name? 5 Misnamed Michigan Cities

When Michigan became the 26th state in the Union January 26th, 1837 some of these towns were settlements or villages and would later become cities. These five places seem misnamed… some with very unfortunate misnaming:. COLON, MI: Near Coldwater, MI Colon has been around since 1844. The US Congress...
WNDU

Father, son buy historic Kizer House

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Want to know what’s good in Michiana?. A father and son bought the historic Kizer House located in the 800 block of West Washington Street in South Bend. Stephen and Ed Ziegler bought the property back in March. “And I’ve been watching the real...
