MLive.com
5 Kalamazoo-area high school football teams on the rise heading into Week 4
Constantine (2-1) Constantine entered the season with a deep stable of running backs, but there were questions about how the offensive line would be able to hold up against top competition. Well, the Falcons’ front seven has impressed through three weeks, even against some of the toughest teams on their schedule.
MLive.com
Vote for the Kalamazoo-area fall sports Athlete of the Week from Sept. 5-10
KALAMAZOO, MI – Football players aren’t the only high school athletes taking the field across Michigan this fall, and the Kalamazoo area, in particular, is loaded with standout performers outside of the gridiron. With that in mind, we’re recognizing some of the area’s top performers in cross country,...
MLive.com
Vote for Kalamazoo-area prep football Player of the Week from Week 3 of 2022 season
KALAMAZOO, MI - The high school football season closed its third chapter of the 2022 season over the weekend, as Kalamazoo-area teams took the field for another exciting slate of gridiron action. From quarterbacks slinging the ball around the field to running backs plowing through tackles and receivers waltzing into...
MLive.com
WMU football down 2 defensive starters heading into matchup with No. 23 Pitt
KALAMAZOO, MI – Western Michigan will be without two defensive starters for Saturday’s college football game against Pittsburgh. Broncos head coach Tim Lester revealed during Wednesday’s press conference that defensive end Marshawn Kneeland will miss the upcoming contest with a leg injury, while cornerback DaShon Bussell is likely done for the season with a knee injury.
MLive.com
Week 4: Grand Rapids matchups, predictions, OK Conference standings
Only one game across the OK Conference divisions will feature a pair of undefeated teams squaring off in Week 4. Belding will visit Calvin Christian for an OK Silver Conference clash.
MLive.com
WMU football to host ranked opponent for first time since 2015
KALAMAZOO, MI – More than 30,000 fans packed Waldo Stadium on a warm summer night in September 2015 for Western Michigan’s football season opener against No. 5 Michigan State. Seven years later, the Broncos will be hosting a ranked opponent for the first time since that 37-24 loss,...
MLive.com
Pittsburgh vs. Western Michigan predictions, odds and spread
Week 3 of the college football season will begin with two games on Friday night, but the majority of contests will take place Saturday. The Western Michigan Broncos picked up a 37-30 win over Ball State last week, and our experts cashed their best bet on WMU -6.5. The win also helped us inch closer to our best bet on the Broncos’ win total. Our experts have another pick involving the Broncos, who are hosting the Pittsburgh Panthers this weekend.Let’s dive into their analysis and break down the odds provided by BetMGM Sportsbook for Saturday’s showdown.
MLive.com
15 must-visit Grand Rapids area football stadiums
West Ottawa’s football team opened its doors to a new era when the Panthers hosted Portage Northern on Sept. 2. That was the Panthers’ first game in its new stadium, and West Ottawa has built itself a winner. It is one of the best stadiums in the state of Michigan and certainly ranks right among the top in the Grand Rapids area.
Former HBCU coach reveals secret in Marshall’s shocking win vs. Notre Dame football
Marshall football shocked Notre Dame over the weekend. The Fighting Irish entered the matchup as heavy favorites but the Thundering Herd upset the odds. And it was an HBCU product, Charles Huff, who led the way for Marshall in the thrilling win, per hbcusports.com. Huff was formerly the captain for...
Look: Notre Dame Football Team Will Have Special Guest This Weekend
Former Notre Dame superstar Manti Te'o will be in South Bend for Saturday's game against the California Golden Bears. He will walk with the team from the Basilica to Notre Dame Stadium, per Fighting Irish insider Pete Sampson. Te'o joined the Fighting Irish as the No. 1 linebacker recruit in...
MLive.com
Five upward trending Grand Rapids football teams, plus Week 4 rankings
These Grand Rapids football teams have not cracked the top 10 in MLive’s weekly rankings this season, but that doesn’t mean that they haven’t been making noise. MLive is shining the spotlight on five teams that are trending up through the first three weeks below. Plus, keep scrolling to see our Week 4 top 10.
MLive.com
Zeeland East teammates overcoming family tragedy with faith, friendship
ZEELAND – Zeeland East’s football team has started slowly this season, but don’t expect any quit in this bunch. An 0-3 record is a blip on life’s radar compared to the tragedy the Chix have had to overcome during the past year due to the COVID-19 pandemic that ravaged the families of two players.
Notre Dame & Saint Mary Observer
Notre Dame inches up national college rankings
Notre Dame was ranked No. 18 in the U.S. News & World Report best national university rankings released Monday. The list, which ranks 443 U.S. colleges and universities, ranks Notre Dame as tied for No. 18 with Columbia University. Notre Dame was ranked a spot below at No. 19 in last year’s rankings.
MLive.com
See photos from U.S. 131 Motorsports Park’s 18th Annual Funny Car Nationals
U.S. 131 Motorsports Park in Martin hosted its 18th Annual Funny Car Nationals this past weekend, and that could only mean one thing. Things got crazy really fast. Photographer Andy Visockis was track side catching the action, which included Nitro Funny Cars, Jet Dragsters, Pro Mods and Nostalgic Funny Cars. Please click out the photo gallery above to see the photos or click on the direct link here.
WNDU
Notre Dame dedicates new hydro facility in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The University of Notre Dame just added water to its sustainable energy portfolio. The current of the St. Joseph River is once again being used to produce electrical current. Notre Dame spent nearly three years and $30 million on a hydro facility near the dam...
Paperboy from Kalamazoo tries to dethrone ‘Jeopardy’ champion
17 years of relentlessness has finally paid off for this Michigan native. Tim Faulkner will try to dethrone the current “Jeopardy” champion on the game show airing tonight, Monday, September 12. Faulkner, 60, was born and raised in Flint. He graduated from Kearsley High School in 1980 and...
abc57.com
Pedestrian hit by vehicle following Notre Dame game
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Just before 7 p.m. on Saturday, police responded to a pedestrian injury situation after an individual was hit by a car near Eddy Street and Corby, according to the South Bend Police Department. Officials say that the pedestrian was trying to cross the street after the...
What’s In A Name? 5 Misnamed Michigan Cities
When Michigan became the 26th state in the Union January 26th, 1837 some of these towns were settlements or villages and would later become cities. These five places seem misnamed… some with very unfortunate misnaming:. COLON, MI: Near Coldwater, MI Colon has been around since 1844. The US Congress...
WNDU
Father, son buy historic Kizer House
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Want to know what’s good in Michiana?. A father and son bought the historic Kizer House located in the 800 block of West Washington Street in South Bend. Stephen and Ed Ziegler bought the property back in March. “And I’ve been watching the real...
threeriversnews.com
Centreville school board members defend principal after duties questioned by fellow member
CENTREVILLE — Members of Centreville Public Schools’ Board of Education expressed confidence in their junior/senior high school principal’s fulfillment of duties following a concern raised by one of their fellow board members at their meeting Monday. Board Trustee Pam Riley expressed her opinion and concern that Junior/Senior...
