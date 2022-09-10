Read full article on original website
Jimmy Kimmel under fire for ruining 'Abbott Elementary' creator Quinta Brunson's Emmys moment
Twitter erupted with comments that he ruined Quinta Brunson's acceptance speech.
SFGate
Taye Diggs to Host Hulu Reality Dating Series ‘Back in the Groove’
Hulu has given a series order to “Back in the Groove,” a reality dating series hosted by Taye Diggs. “Back in the Groove” follows three single women in their 40s who feel stuck in the grind of their everyday lives. They check out of their comfort zones and into The Groove Hotel, a magical resort in the Dominican Republic, where the goal is to rediscover their youth, live joyously, and find love with men half their age. Playing on the saying that “you can’t fall in love with someone else until you fall in love with yourself, at the Groove Hotel, the women have the opportunity to do both. Between flings, friendship, true love, or something in between, “Back in the Groove” aims to give older women a chance to take charge, break through double standards, and have fun doing it.
SFGate
Rapper PnB Rock Shot Dead in Los Angeles
UPDATED: Rapper PnB Rock was shot today in Los Angeles as a result of a robbery attempt. He was pronounced dead after being transported to the hospital, the L.A. Times reported. An explicit and graphic video is currently circulating online purportedly depicting Rock, whose real name is Rakim Allen, on...
SFGate
Irene Papas, ‘Zorba The Greek’ and ‘Z’ Star, Dies at 93
Greece’s Ministry of Culture and Sports confirmed the news Wednesday in a statement. Papas starred in over 70 films and stage productions throughout her career spanning nearly six decades, from Hollywood features to French and Italian cinema. She also appeared in dozens of Greek tragedies, including the title role in the 1961 film adaptation of “Antigone.”
SFGate
Watch Kelly Clarkson’s Acoustic Cover of Stephen Sondheim’s ‘Losing My Mind’
Filming her daytime talk show a few blocks away from the heart of Broadway has rubbed off on Kelly Clarkson. On the latest episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, the singer and host delivered an acoustic rendition of “Losing My Mind” from Stephen Sondheim’s hit musical Follies, which ran for over 500 performances on Broadway.
SFGate
Lizzo Cries as She Accepts First Emmy Award: Growing Up ‘All I Wanted to See Was Me in the Media’
When Lizzo received her first-ever Emmy Awards nomination for her show Watch Out for the Big Grrrls, she expressed that “we didn’t do this for the awards, we did this for ourselves.” Now, as she takes home the award in the Outstanding Competition Show category, the musician is making room for both.
SFGate
Florian Zeller to Make TV Debut With Series Adaptation of ‘The Lehman Trilogy’
Florian Zeller, the French filmmaker behind the Oscar-winning “The Father” and “The Son,” is set to make his TV debut with the adaptation of Stefano Massini’s play “The Lehman Trilogy.”. Zeller will write, direct and co-produce the series under his newly formed Blue Morning....
Kyle Richards And Kathy Hilton Share Cryptic Messages On Social Media After Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills Reunion Taping
I’m going to take a stab in the dark and assume that the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion was a rough one. With all the drama between bots attacking the kids of the cast and leaked text messages, I think we all knew something big was going to go down. And Andy Cohen teased […] The post Kyle Richards And Kathy Hilton Share Cryptic Messages On Social Media After Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills Reunion Taping appeared first on Reality Tea.
SFGate
Damien Chazelle’s ‘Babylon’ Trailer Showcases Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie in Scandalous Story of Golden Age Hollywood
Damien Chazelle is returning to the twilight of Hollywood’s silent era in his newest film “Babylon.”. Starring Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie, “Babylon” is set in the late 1920s and captures the film industry’s transition from silent films to “talkies” due to the invention of synchronized sound. Pitt plays a silent film star during the time, and Robbie is a Roaring ’20s icon. As Hollywood shifts around them, they are forced to grapple with an evolving industry.
SFGate
Whitney Houston Biopic ‘I Wanna Dance With Somebody’ Debuts First Trailer
The studio has released the first trailer for “I Wanna Dance With Somebody,” a biographical drama about the life and times of the iconic singer. Idris Elba Slams 'Annoying' Debate Over Black British Actors Taking American Roles: An 'Unintelligent Argument'. Naomi Ackie of ” The End of the...
‘The Wolf’s Call’ Director to Adapt ‘The Iliad and The Odyssey’ Into a Sci-Fi Series With Ness Films, Pathé (EXCLUSIVE)
Antonin Baudry, who made his feature debut with Netflix’s submarine thriller “The Wolf’s Call,” is set to adapt Homer’s epic war tales of “The Iliad and The Odyssey” into a science fiction series titled “Ulysse.” Pathé has recently boarded the series project which is being co-developed by Axelle Boucai (The Mad’s Women Ball”) and Alain Goldman (“La Vie en Rose,” “The Mad’s Women Ball”) at Paris-based Ness Films. “Antonin Baudry is writing the adaptation and had the idea of transposing these mythological tales in space and in the future,” said Boucai, who cited “Dune” as inspiration. The producer said...
It sounds like your favorite streaming services are about to get more expensive
Disney CEO Bob Chapek said Tuesday that streaming services are "underpriced" at a gathering of media and tech executives hosted by Goldman Sachs.
SFGate
New Route 91 Documentary Features Jason Aldean Interview, Bodycam Footage of Las Vegas Massacre
Next month marks the five-year anniversary of the Route 91 Harvest festival shooting in Las Vegas, which killed 58 people and injured more than 800 on Oct. 1, 2017. A new four-part docuseries, 11 Minutes, streaming Sept. 27 on Paramount+, looks at the massacre via cell phone video and Las Vegas Metro Police Department bodycam footage.
