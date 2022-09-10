ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SFGate

Taye Diggs to Host Hulu Reality Dating Series ‘Back in the Groove’

Hulu has given a series order to “Back in the Groove,” a reality dating series hosted by Taye Diggs. “Back in the Groove” follows three single women in their 40s who feel stuck in the grind of their everyday lives. They check out of their comfort zones and into The Groove Hotel, a magical resort in the Dominican Republic, where the goal is to rediscover their youth, live joyously, and find love with men half their age. Playing on the saying that “you can’t fall in love with someone else until you fall in love with yourself, at the Groove Hotel, the women have the opportunity to do both. Between flings, friendship, true love, or something in between, “Back in the Groove” aims to give older women a chance to take charge, break through double standards, and have fun doing it.
SFGate

Rapper PnB Rock Shot Dead in Los Angeles

UPDATED: Rapper PnB Rock was shot today in Los Angeles as a result of a robbery attempt. He was pronounced dead after being transported to the hospital, the L.A. Times reported. An explicit and graphic video is currently circulating online purportedly depicting Rock, whose real name is Rakim Allen, on...
SFGate

Irene Papas, ‘Zorba The Greek’ and ‘Z’ Star, Dies at 93

Greece’s Ministry of Culture and Sports confirmed the news Wednesday in a statement. Papas starred in over 70 films and stage productions throughout her career spanning nearly six decades, from Hollywood features to French and Italian cinema. She also appeared in dozens of Greek tragedies, including the title role in the 1961 film adaptation of “Antigone.”
Reality Tea

Kyle Richards And Kathy Hilton Share Cryptic Messages On Social Media After Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills Reunion Taping

I’m going to take a stab in the dark and assume that the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion was a rough one. With all the drama between bots attacking the kids of the cast and leaked text messages, I think we all knew something big was going to go down. And Andy Cohen teased […] The post Kyle Richards And Kathy Hilton Share Cryptic Messages On Social Media After Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills Reunion Taping appeared first on Reality Tea.
SFGate

Damien Chazelle’s ‘Babylon’ Trailer Showcases Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie in Scandalous Story of Golden Age Hollywood

Damien Chazelle is returning to the twilight of Hollywood’s silent era in his newest film “Babylon.”. Starring Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie, “Babylon” is set in the late 1920s and captures the film industry’s transition from silent films to “talkies” due to the invention of synchronized sound. Pitt plays a silent film star during the time, and Robbie is a Roaring ’20s icon. As Hollywood shifts around them, they are forced to grapple with an evolving industry.
Variety

‘The Wolf’s Call’ Director to Adapt ‘The Iliad and The Odyssey’ Into a Sci-Fi Series With Ness Films, Pathé (EXCLUSIVE)

Antonin Baudry, who made his feature debut with Netflix’s submarine thriller “The Wolf’s Call,” is set to adapt Homer’s epic war tales of “The Iliad and The Odyssey” into a science fiction series titled “Ulysse.” Pathé has recently boarded the series project which is being co-developed by Axelle Boucai (The Mad’s Women Ball”) and Alain Goldman (“La Vie en Rose,” “The Mad’s Women Ball”) at Paris-based Ness Films. “Antonin Baudry is writing the adaptation and had the idea of transposing these mythological tales in space and in the future,” said Boucai, who cited “Dune” as inspiration. The producer said...
