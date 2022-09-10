COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – The Legg Middle School Volleyball teams took on Jackson Lumen Christi on Tuesday night. The 8th grade B team lost to Lumen Christi 25-15, 13-25 and 9-15. Three players were 100 percent on the serving line. Kinley Cummings got all 14 of her serves. Khole Tyler got all 8 of her serves. Kaylee King got all 3 of her serves in at a critical time in the game. Jaylynn Martin also helped in serving she was 6 for 8 with 5 aces.

COLDWATER, MI ・ 7 HOURS AGO