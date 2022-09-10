Read full article on original website
CHS volleyball team defeats Hastings in five games, Foley out for the season
HASTINGS, MI (WTVB) – Coldwater won an exciting Interstate 8 girls volleyball match at Hastings on Wednesday night, three games to two by scores of 25-18, 25-22, 20-25, 19-25, 15-11. The Cardinals played without Elli Foley after she had knee surgery Monday night and is now out the rest of our season.
Legg MS girls volleyball teams go 1-2 against Lumen Christi
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – The Legg Middle School Volleyball teams took on Jackson Lumen Christi on Tuesday night. The 8th grade B team lost to Lumen Christi 25-15, 13-25 and 9-15. Three players were 100 percent on the serving line. Kinley Cummings got all 14 of her serves. Khole Tyler got all 8 of her serves. Kaylee King got all 3 of her serves in at a critical time in the game. Jaylynn Martin also helped in serving she was 6 for 8 with 5 aces.
Coldwater takes fourth place in I-8 girls golf jamboree at Marshall
MARSHALL, MI (WTVB) – Coldwater finished fourth on Wednesday in the second Interstate 8 girls golf jamboree of the season. Lumen Christi won the event with a team score of 338 followed by Harper Creek with a 404. Coldwater’s round of 440 was their best round of the season...
Coldwater Schools and Pansophia Academy closed Wednesday due to dense fog
BRANCH COUNTY, MI (WTVB) – Dense fog led to the cancellation of classes on Wednesday for students in the Coldwater Community School district and at Pansophia Academy. It was the first cancellation of classes for the 2022-23 school year. Both CCS and Pansophia initially decided to go with a...
MDOT says eastbound I-94 lane closures at I-69 start Monday
MARSHALL, MI (WNWN/WTVB) – As part of the Michigan Department of Transportation’s ongoing $210 million investment to rebuild I-69 between Charlotte and I-94, work continues on the rebuilding of the ramps at the I-94/I-69 interchange. There will be a two week single-lane closure on eastbound I-94 at I-69...
Clean up of downtown Coldwater set for this Friday afternoon
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – Volunteers are being sought to help clean up downtown Coldwater on Friday afternoon before Apple Fest and Hoptober Fest. Coldwater City Manager Keith Baker says the clean up will take place between 3:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m.. Gloves, tools and garbage bags are provided but...
Lawton man dies in Monday night St. Joseph County crash
FABIUS TOWNSHIP, MI (WNWN/WTVB) – A two vehicle crash Monday night in St. Joseph County took the life of a 77-year-old man from Lawton. St. Joseph County Sheriff Mark Lillywhite says the crash happened at 8:13 p.m. on M-60 near Young’s Prairie Road. He says the man from...
Gonzalez going back to prison after entering guilty pleas to larceny charges
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – A former Quincy area woman was sent back to the Michigan Department of Corrections on Monday in Branch County Circuit Court after entering guilty pleas to three counts of larceny. 37-year-old Esmeralda Gonzalez was given concurrent sentences of between 46 months and 20 years on...
Thieves take catalytic converters from several vehicles at Marshall business
MARSHALL, MI (WTVB) – The Michigan State Police is investigating the larceny of catalytic converters from vehicles parked at a Marshall business. They say catalytic converters were cut off several vehicles parked at Marshall Tire sometime between 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon and 8:00 a.m. on Wednesday morning. Anyone...
“Suicidal suspect” who shot at Branch County deputies taken into custody
CALHOUN COUNTY, MI (WNWN/WTVB) – A 39-year-old man from Monroe who was described as suicidal was taken into custody Tuesday night near Eaton Rapids after a chase that went through several counties. The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Department says their Deputies received information regarding a suicidal subject who had been...
BUSINESS BEAT: Coldwater Fire Department among those helped by MGU grant program
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – Michigan Gas Utilities is awarding $10,000 to help Michigan public safety agencies purchase lifesaving equipment. The funding is part of MGU’s Rewarding Responders Grant program. Through the program, MGU has donated more than $65,000 since 2015. This year’s recipients include the Coldwater Fire Department,...
BUSINESS BEAT: Ribbon cutting set for Coldwater Chiropractic & Wellness Center
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – The Coldwater Area Chamber of Commerce will be hosting a ribbon cutting ceremony next Thursday, September 22nd at Coldwater Chiropractic & Wellness Center. The event will start at 4:00 p.m.. This will give a chance to meet Dr. Nicole Hatt, Dr Austin Collar-Dempsey or Dr....
BUSINESS BEAT: Bronson City Council approve liquor license for new restaurant, Smitty’s license transferred
BRONSON, MI (WTVB) – The Bronson City Council took action on a pair of liquor licenses Monday night. They approve a Liquor License for the new Azteca Mexican Restaurant at 575 East Chicago. City Manager Brandon Mersman said the restaurant opened last week in the old La Pachanga building.
