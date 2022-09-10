ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coldwater, MI

wtvbam.com

Legg MS girls volleyball teams go 1-2 against Lumen Christi

COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – The Legg Middle School Volleyball teams took on Jackson Lumen Christi on Tuesday night. The 8th grade B team lost to Lumen Christi 25-15, 13-25 and 9-15. Three players were 100 percent on the serving line. Kinley Cummings got all 14 of her serves. Khole Tyler got all 8 of her serves. Kaylee King got all 3 of her serves in at a critical time in the game. Jaylynn Martin also helped in serving she was 6 for 8 with 5 aces.
wtvbam.com

MDOT says eastbound I-94 lane closures at I-69 start Monday

MARSHALL, MI (WNWN/WTVB) – As part of the Michigan Department of Transportation's ongoing $210 million investment to rebuild I-69 between Charlotte and I-94, work continues on the rebuilding of the ramps at the I-94/I-69 interchange. There will be a two week single-lane closure on eastbound I-94 at I-69...
CHARLOTTE, MI
wtvbam.com

Clean up of downtown Coldwater set for this Friday afternoon

COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – Volunteers are being sought to help clean up downtown Coldwater on Friday afternoon before Apple Fest and Hoptober Fest. Coldwater City Manager Keith Baker says the clean up will take place between 3:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m.. Gloves, tools and garbage bags are provided but...
COLDWATER, MI
wtvbam.com

Lawton man dies in Monday night St. Joseph County crash

FABIUS TOWNSHIP, MI (WNWN/WTVB) – A two vehicle crash Monday night in St. Joseph County took the life of a 77-year-old man from Lawton. St. Joseph County Sheriff Mark Lillywhite says the crash happened at 8:13 p.m. on M-60 near Young's Prairie Road. He says the man from...
SAINT JOSEPH COUNTY, MI
wtvbam.com

Thieves take catalytic converters from several vehicles at Marshall business

MARSHALL, MI (WTVB) – The Michigan State Police is investigating the larceny of catalytic converters from vehicles parked at a Marshall business. They say catalytic converters were cut off several vehicles parked at Marshall Tire sometime between 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon and 8:00 a.m. on Wednesday morning. Anyone...
MARSHALL, MI
wtvbam.com

BUSINESS BEAT: Coldwater Fire Department among those helped by MGU grant program

COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – Michigan Gas Utilities is awarding $10,000 to help Michigan public safety agencies purchase lifesaving equipment. The funding is part of MGU's Rewarding Responders Grant program. Through the program, MGU has donated more than $65,000 since 2015. This year's recipients include the Coldwater Fire Department,...
COLDWATER, MI
