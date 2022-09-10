Read full article on original website
New specialty grocery store opens to food and wine lovers in ArizonaKristen WaltersScottsdale, AZ
Arizona Weather: Monsoon storm hits Phoenix, Gilbert and Chandler Sunday nightBrenna TemplePhoenix, AZ
How to avoid “sextortion”: Pinal officials to offer tips at documentary screening this weekendJeremy BerenPinal County, AZ
Select Arizona families receive free pool fences in joint effort to promote water safetyJeremy BerenPhoenix, AZ
Arizona State Representative tells NewsBreak that Eyman prison tour was a sanitized "set-up"Jeremy BerenPinal County, AZ
Glendale husky becomes neighborhood roof watchdog
GLENDALE, AZ — A Glendale husky is quickly becoming the talk of the town, gaining massive attention online and from onlookers. Several ABC15 viewers sent us pictures and videos of Nala. “A lot of people love her, honestly,” says Nala's owner Jason Camarena. “They want to take pictures of...
Glendale thrift shop owner gives back to the community
GLENDALE, AZ — When Jacquelyn Valrie walks around downtown Glendale, she sees endless opportunities. "After the pandemic, a lot of people lost their stores, different things were going on so when I got here I go, 'oh my God, what did I just do?' I'm walking into something that's rebuilding, but that's who I am," she said.
'Salty Scuba Chick' saves the day for hundreds of Salt River visitors
MESA — Connie Wickstrom, also known as the Salty Scuba Chick, and her band of divers are using their passion for underwater exploration to return items long thought to be gone for good. “We’re gonna drop down there, and then coast along the right side there,” said Wickstrom standing...
Waymo partners with Arizona food bank to transport bread
One in nine Arizonans face food insecurity, with one-third of those being children, according to Feeding America’s latest Map the Meal Gap report. Despite being the third-largest producer of the nation’s fruits and vegetables, hundreds of thousands of Arizonans struggle to access healthy meals. “Many in Arizona are...
Chandler teenagers create new mental health resource nonprofit
CHANDLER — Some Chandler students are taking matters into their own hands after several students died by suicide late last school year. Riana Alexander and her friends created the group Arizona Students for Mental Health, which officially became a nonprofit in early August. She says the group is dedicated to improving mental health resources in schools and in the city.
Get a FREE salad on Saturday at Peoria's new Salad and Go location
PEORIA, AZ — Want a free salad? You could get one to celebrate the opening of a new healthy restaurant in the West Valley!. Salad and Go is opening a new location in Peoria near 83rd Avenue and Thunderbird Road (8220 W Thunderbird Rd). Starting at 3 p.m. on...
Adoptable pets from Arizona Humane, Maricopa County and Arizona Small Dog Rescue (9/14/22)
Want to save the life of a shelter pet and bring a new best friend into your home? There are hundreds of adoptable cats and dogs awaiting a new home. Here are some of the pets waiting for a forever family at Maricopa County Animal Care and Control, Arizona Humane Society and Arizona Small Dog Rescue. There are some changes to shelter adoption and foster programs. Please be sure to check the shelter and rescue websites for the latest on their adoption protocols during the coronavirus pandemic.
Highest inflation rate in the country is in Phoenix and the East Valley
PHOENIX — According to the Federal Bureau of Labor Statistics, Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale have the highest inflation rate, at 13%, in the country. Nearly everything costs more nowadays such as groceries, gas, rent, and as contractor Tony Brazza said on his way to the grocery store, the cost of doing business, "We have to raise our prices for our customers to make up that difference now. Everything is becoming more expensive."
Two people shot near 40th Avenue and Camelback Road
Phoenix police say a man and a woman were shot near 40th Avenue and Camelback Road Wednesday. Officials it happened just after 3:30 p.m., where they say two vehicles and three people were involved in a traffic dispute. Police say the injuries of the man and woman are considered to...
Lotto ticket sold in Scottsdale worth $2.4 million
SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Check your tickets!. Somebody is holding a winning lottery ticket worth $2.4 million. The Arizona Lottery says the lucky ticket was sold in Scottsdale at the Circle K located on McDowell Road near Hayden. The Pick jackpot numbers from Saturday, September 10 were: 15, 25, 31,...
Oceanfront for less? Timeshares: the good and bad
PHOENIX — Can't afford an oceanfront condo? Is that villa near a ski resort too expensive?. Those are some of the reasons for the appeal of owning a timeshare. "You pay a fraction of the cost to have access to it," said Marilyn Mott, who is with the Better Business Bureau.
Woman shot during apparent home invasion in Litchfield Park
LITCHFIELD PARK, AZ — Maricopa County Sheriff's Office is investigating an apparent home invasion that led to a shooting early Thursday morning in the West Valley. The incident occurred before 4 a.m. at a home near Camelback and El Mirage roads in Litchfield Park. A woman was reportedly injured...
The Medicare Boss Lady at MediSolutions helps you understand the various Medicare plans
MediSolutions, LLC is a paid advertiser of Sonoran Living. MediSolutions is owned by Kaylavon Middleton, a licensed independent Certified Medicare Planner, CMIP® in Arizona, California, Texas and South Carolina. She is also known as "The Medicare Boss Lady". Kaylavon started her career in the healthcare industry in 1977, served...
Large fire breaks out at north Phoenix automotive shop
PHOENIX — A large fire broke out Wednesday morning at an automotive shop in north Phoenix. The blaze started after 8 a.m. near Cave Creek and Bell roads. Video from the scene showed a large plume of smoke visible from miles away. The fire had torn through several parts of the roof of the building, which is operated by AZ Master Mechanics, a NAPA AutoCare Center.
Man, teen arrested after deadly shooting at restaurant near 59th Avenue and McDowell Road
PHOENIX, AZ — A man and a teenager have been arrested after a deadly shooting in west Phoenix Tuesday. At about 8:30 p.m., police were called to the area of 59th Avenue and McDowell Road for reports of a shooting. When officers arrived they located a man in his...
Gas prices on the rise across Arizona
Despite a nationwide gas price decrease, Arizona drivers are paying more than in previous weeks. "It's been a struggle for a while," said Ashley Allard, "I have the grocery rewards so I use that when I can." According to AAA, the national average for a gallon of gas is $3.70....
SRP approves rate hike, new gas construction
PHOENIX — Salt River Project electric customers can expect higher power bills beginning in November. Its executive board approved a 4.7% increase during its meeting Monday. That equates to an average of $5.58 increase in monthly bills according to the utility. A second increase of the same amount was...
ASU students evacuated overnight due to bomb threat report
TEMPE, AZ — Some Arizona State University students were evacuated overnight due to reports of a bomb threat. Students at Memorial Union and Hassayampa Residential Halls received an alert late Monday night about a police situation in the area. Tempe Police Department officials say they were assisting ASU with...
MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Drying out and warming up across Arizona
PHOENIX — High pressure is building in and drying out the forecast across Arizona. Expect sunshine, light winds and highs in the upper 90s across the Valley on Thursday and Friday. Then, temperatures will climb into the low 100s over the weekend, putting us right near normal for this...
As summer winds down in the Valley, inflation shows little signs of cooling off
No other major U.S. city has it worse than we do here in the Valley when it comes to the rising inflation rate. “Right now, I didn't get any meats,” said Huda Mohammed, piling groceries into her car. To find a better deal on meat, Huda says she’ll travel...
