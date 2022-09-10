Read full article on original website
Related
Titusville Herald
Editorial Roundup: Alabama
Dothan Eagle. September 12, 2022. The year is 2022, but according to an eye-opening report by al.com’s Ivanka Hrynkiw, it’s often 1942 for female lawyers working within Alabama justice system. In the report, women practicing law or serving as clerks or paralegals shared humiliating stories about dress codes...
Titusville Herald
Editorial Roundup: Mississippi
Greenwood Commonwealth. September 10, 2022. Mississippi’s Republican leaders like to brag about how much more efficient they have made state government and the jobs they have cut in the process. What they fail to mention is how sometimes their efficiencies are really just shifting the cost to local governments.
Titusville Herald
Editorial Roundup: Florida
Orlando Sentinel. September 12, 2022. Editorial: Our schools have problems. Bathrooms aren’t among them. In a functioning Florida Legislature, state Rep. Randy Fine (R-Palm Bay) would be an outlier. In this Florida Legislature, he’s dangerously mainstream. Like Republicans in other states, Florida lawmakers claim that public education’s main...
Titusville Herald
Editorial Roundup: Wisconsin
Eau Claire Leader-Telegram. September 12, 2022. Wisconsin’s Hmong population has had a clear effect on the region over the past several decades. Look just a little past the brats, cheese and Packers jerseys, and you’ll spot dozens of ways the Hmong residents have brought depth to the communities in our area. That makes this week’s HERE Conference a welcome landmark.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Titusville Herald
Iowa abortion providers say no basis to enact near ban
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Lawyers for Iowa’s largest abortion provider argued in court documents Tuesday that there's no precedent or legal support for bringing back a law banning most abortions, which a judge had permanently blocked in 2019. Planned Parenthood's lawyers from the American Civil Liberties Union...
Titusville Herald
Idaho sells only 1 of 5 island parcels on Payette Lake
EAGLE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho officials on Wednesday sold only one of five parcels at an auction involving a 14-acre island in Payette Lake near the vacation and second-home town of McCall in west-central Idaho. The Idaho Department of Lands sold one lot on Cougar Island for its appraised...
Titusville Herald
Plea deal for Maine National Guard soldier accused of rape
BANGOR, Maine (AP) — A Maine National Guard soldier accused of raping a fellow soldier during a drill weekend reached a plea deal in which he was convicted of aggravated assault. David Cyr is serving 90 days in jail after pleading no contest in exchange for prosecutors dropping two...
Titusville Herald
Local NY election official charged over absentee ballots
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — A Republican county elections commissioner in upstate New York was accused Tuesday of applying for absentee ballots in the names of other people. Jason Schofield of the Rensselaer County Board of Elections was arraigned on an indictment charging him with using the names of eight registered voters to fraudulently apply for absentee ballots in the 2021 primary and general elections, when local offices were on the ballot.
RELATED PEOPLE
Titusville Herald
Tennessee Park of the Year is Nashville's Radnor Lake
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Nashville's Radnor Lake State Park has been named Park of the Year by the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation. In the past year the park hosted a Junior Ranger Intern Program with 51 youth participants, according to a news release Tuesday. It recycled a record 900 Christmas trees in its annual Trees to Trails program. More than 1,500 volunteers helped with park projects ranging from invasive plant removal to stream cleanups.
Titusville Herald
Maine's 1st ski mountain restores historic name
BRIDGTON, Maine (AP) — Maine's first ski mountain — created when the Civilian Conservation Corps carved a single trail in 1936 — is reverting to its original name, Pleasant Mountain. Operators of what was known as Shawnee Peak for more than 30 years polled skiers about the...
Comments / 0