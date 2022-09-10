Read full article on original website
honolulumagazine.com
Don’t Miss These Halloween Events on O‘ahu
It’s the spooky season, so to celebrate all things Halloween and frightening, we’ve rounded up a list of haunted houses, pumpkin patches, spine-chilling tours and more. Be sure to check back often, as we’ll be adding to the list as information becomes available. Waimānalo Country Farms’ Fall...
KITV.com
Pumpkin patch, sunflowers, lemonade and more at Waimanalo Country Farms this fall
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- It's back again this year! Waimanalo Country Farms is holding its popular Fall Harvest Festival from October 1 through November 20, daily except for Mondays. "Come and enjoy the day at the farm! Take a breath of fresh air in our pumpkin patch, beautiful sunflower fields, and...
Shop local and get rewarded at Ala Moana Center
The offer is valid at more than 100 places throughout Ala Moana Center, Monday through Friday.
Affordable hair, nail, facial services at Honolulu CC
Manicures for $11, pedicures for $17.50 and shampoo and haircuts for $9.50 are available at Honolulu Community College’s on-campus cosmetology salon. The public is invited to book appointments for an array of services, including hair, mani/pedi and facials. Working under the supervision of experienced Honolulu CC instructors, cosmetology students apply their skill and talent to provide high-quality services at affordable prices; all conveniently housed on the first floor of Honolulu CC’s Building 27 at 874 Dillingham Boulevard in Honolulu.
KHON2
The All American Rodeo Returns to Hawaii at The End of September
Honolulu (KHON2) – The All American Rodeo is making its return to Hawaii with new competitions and events. The 7th All American Rodeo is set to feature Hawaii’s top Male, Female & Keiki Paniolos matching their skills in Hawaii’s most extreme sport, rodeo. “This is the perfect...
KITV.com
Monster home in Kalihi, with 23 bedrooms and bathrooms, leaves community frustrated
It's a house critics sounded off against as it was being built several years ago. KITV-4's 'A'ali'i Dukelow shows us the controversial property.
Furry friends attend Aloha Pet & Family Fair
Family and friends gathered this weekend in Ward Village with their pets and experienced the Aloha Pet & Family Fair.
URGENT: Hawaii shelter needs puppy fosters now!
With 26 puppies in their care and with more scheduled to arrive this week, HIHS urgently needs your help.
LIST: Most popular fast food in Honolulu
Yelp came out with their list of popular fast-food eateries in and around Honolulu for the summer.
KITV.com
Never give up! KITV4 producer inspires others after growing up homeless on Oahu
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- It takes a lot of people to put on a newscast including many people behind the scenes. The producer of the new KITV4 Island News at 4 has quite a story to tell -- one of hope, inspiration, and success.
Last week to visit popular Hawaii landmark before repair work
The 80-year-old submarine will be towed from Pearl Harbor to Honolulu Harbor for repair work.
KITV.com
'It's perturbing': Kalihi residents blame parking problem on 23-bedroom 'monster home'
Before it was even built, housing advocates and critics tried to stop the Honolulu Department of Planning and Permitting from allowing construction on a 23-bedroom home on Hala Drive in Kalihi, which property records show has just as many bathrooms. The home was built back in 2017 and the complaints...
BEAT OF HAWAII
Who Gets Rescued In Hawaii? The Answer Will Surprise You
Another Hawaii visitor air rescue occurred Sunday afternoon when a 23-year-old woman from Arizona was plucked from the trail leading to Kaihalulu red sand beach in Hana (pictured above). She reportedly incurred a foot and leg injury due to a fall. This is also a known Maui trespassing problem area,...
Top 25: Who uses the most water on Oahu?
While the 10% reduction in water usage request applies only to the Aiea-Halawa and Metro Honolulu areas, BWS said it would help a great deal if everyone volunteered to do this to avoid implementing mandatory water restrictions. Click here to learn more.
How a mainland rail strike could hurt Hawaii
The Hawaii Shippers Council said between a quarter to a third of goods shipped into Hawaii need to be brought to the West Coast by train first.
hawaiinewsnow.com
This Hawaii grad who writes for ‘Succession’ can now add ‘Emmy winner’ to her resume
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A former Hawaii resident took home an Emmy Award on Monday. Susan Soon He Stanton, who grew up in Aiea, won an Emmy for writing for HBO’s “Succession.”. “Succession” won a total of four Emmys on Monday, including best drama series, best drama writing, outstanding...
foodgressing.com
Thanksgiving in Honolulu 2022: Dinner, Turkey to Go, Restaurants
Thanksgiving is a wonderful time to eat, drink and be thankful. Looking for ways to celebrate Thanksgiving in Honolulu 2022? This post covers Thanksgiving dinner in Honolulu, restaurants open for Thanksgiving in Honolulu as well as turkey to go and takeout options. Thanksgiving in the US this year is Thursday,...
KITV.com
Waianae Coast offers food distribution for westside community
WAIANAE, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A food distribution is planned for the Waianae community this Sunday, September 18. Hosted in partnership with Elepaio Social Services and Hawaii Foodbank, the group will distribute shelf-stable food, fresh produce, and protein to families who preregister for the event.
KHON2
Revolusun Welcomes New and Existing Customers To Join Battery Bonus Program
Honolulu (KHON2) – Revolusun offers the Battery Bonus program, which is designed to get more solar and storage systems onto the grid. With the recent closing of a coal power plant, Revolusun is helping Hawaii residents and businesses save money by switching over to their battery bonus program. “We...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Dog found with bullets lodged in body after rescued by good Samaritan
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A dog receiving emergency care was found with bullets lodged in its body, according to a Hawaii animal rescue nonprofit. Paws of Hawaii said a good Samaritan brought the dog to a Kapolei animal care clinic after it was seen getting hit by a car. While being...
