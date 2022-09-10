ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
honolulumagazine.com

Don’t Miss These Halloween Events on O‘ahu

It’s the spooky season, so to celebrate all things Halloween and frightening, we’ve rounded up a list of haunted houses, pumpkin patches, spine-chilling tours and more. Be sure to check back often, as we’ll be adding to the list as information becomes available. Waimānalo Country Farms’ Fall...
HONOLULU, HI
the university of hawai'i system

Affordable hair, nail, facial services at Honolulu CC

Manicures for $11, pedicures for $17.50 and shampoo and haircuts for $9.50 are available at Honolulu Community College’s on-campus cosmetology salon. The public is invited to book appointments for an array of services, including hair, mani/pedi and facials. Working under the supervision of experienced Honolulu CC instructors, cosmetology students apply their skill and talent to provide high-quality services at affordable prices; all conveniently housed on the first floor of Honolulu CC’s Building 27 at 874 Dillingham Boulevard in Honolulu.
HONOLULU, HI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Hawaii Lifestyle
City
Honolulu, HI
Honolulu, HI
Lifestyle
State
Hawaii State
KHON2

The All American Rodeo Returns to Hawaii at The End of September

Honolulu (KHON2) – The All American Rodeo is making its return to Hawaii with new competitions and events. The 7th All American Rodeo is set to feature Hawaii’s top Male, Female & Keiki Paniolos matching their skills in Hawaii’s most extreme sport, rodeo. “This is the perfect...
HONOLULU, HI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Travel Info#What To Do#Travel Guide#Linus Travel#Dinosaur#Hawaii Convention Center
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Travel
BEAT OF HAWAII

Who Gets Rescued In Hawaii? The Answer Will Surprise You

Another Hawaii visitor air rescue occurred Sunday afternoon when a 23-year-old woman from Arizona was plucked from the trail leading to Kaihalulu red sand beach in Hana (pictured above). She reportedly incurred a foot and leg injury due to a fall. This is also a known Maui trespassing problem area,...
HAWAII STATE
KHON2

Top 25: Who uses the most water on Oahu?

While the 10% reduction in water usage request applies only to the Aiea-Halawa and Metro Honolulu areas, BWS said it would help a great deal if everyone volunteered to do this to avoid implementing mandatory water restrictions. Click here to learn more.
HAWAII STATE
foodgressing.com

Thanksgiving in Honolulu 2022: Dinner, Turkey to Go, Restaurants

Thanksgiving is a wonderful time to eat, drink and be thankful. Looking for ways to celebrate Thanksgiving in Honolulu 2022? This post covers Thanksgiving dinner in Honolulu, restaurants open for Thanksgiving in Honolulu as well as turkey to go and takeout options. Thanksgiving in the US this year is Thursday,...
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Waianae Coast offers food distribution for westside community

WAIANAE, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A food distribution is planned for the Waianae community this Sunday, September 18. Hosted in partnership with Elepaio Social Services and Hawaii Foodbank, the group will distribute shelf-stable food, fresh produce, and protein to families who preregister for the event.
WAIANAE, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Dog found with bullets lodged in body after rescued by good Samaritan

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A dog receiving emergency care was found with bullets lodged in its body, according to a Hawaii animal rescue nonprofit. Paws of Hawaii said a good Samaritan brought the dog to a Kapolei animal care clinic after it was seen getting hit by a car. While being...
KAPOLEI, HI

Comments / 0

Community Policy