Read full article on original website
Related
Alamosa Valley Courier
Alamosa girls win Joe I. Vigil Invitational; boys finish second
ALAMOSA – Alamosa High School won the girls race at the 29th Annual Joe I. Vigil Invitational, while the Mean Moose finished second in the boys race Saturday at Cattails Golf Course. “I’m quite pleased with the performance of the boys and girls today,” said Alamosa coach Jen McQuitty....
Alamosa Valley Courier
Alamosa ARTsFestival on tap for Friday and Saturday
ALAMOSA — Art enthusiasts of all ages can celebrate every medium this weekend at the annual Alamosa ARTsFestival. The two-day festival begins Friday and continues Saturday on Main Street and at Society Hall, 400 Ross Ave., in Alamosa. “For the city, we feel like art is very, very important,”...
Alamosa Valley Courier
Century MHP homeowners final vote Sept 21
ALAMOSA – The clock is ticking on the Nov. 1 deadline by which time a bid has to be on the table to buy Century Mobile Home Park, should the 104 homeowners residing there – many who have lived in the park for years – vote to take their future in their own hands.
Alamosa Valley Courier
One man dead after AVSAR rescue team recovers body from Blanca Peak
HUERFANO COUNTY — One man is dead after falling during a hike near Blanca Peak in Huerfano County. Alamosa Volunteer Search and Rescue were called to an area just past the Alamosa County line in Huerfano County on Wednesday after receiving a distress call from Justin Seagren who had reportedly fallen while descending from Blanca Peak.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Alamosa Valley Courier
DA’s office argued for $500,000 bond for Costilla County shooting suspect
ALAMOSA — A presiding judge held a suspect alleged to have shot at law enforcement officers in Costilla County on Friday at $50,000 bond, this after Alamosa District Attorney Anne Kelly’s office asked for a $500,000 bond to be set. The suspect was arrested after a three-hour standoff...
Comments / 0