Montgomery, AL

WSFA

Macon County placed under low water pressure advisory

MACON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Officials issued a low water pressure alert Wednesday for Macon County Water Authority customers until further notice. Macon County Emergency Management Agency Director Frank Lee said a contractor installing fiber optic cables along Highway 80 towards the Shorter and Milstead communities has caused leaks in the water line system.
MACON COUNTY, AL
alabamanews.net

Homeless In Montgomery? Dial 211 for Help

On Tuesday Montgomery City ALDOT, and local non profit organizations teamed up to clean up a homeless camp under the I-85/Ann St. overpass. Officials say that help and resources were offered to those found beneath the bridge. Three people were actively living at the camp when crews arrived, but officials...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Montgomery cleans up underpass, helps homeless veteran

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - City crews worked to clear the area of the Ann Street underpass as part of Montgomery’s plan to address homelessness. “I think it leads to a more compassionate and equitable community. And that’s what we’re trying to bring about at all levels of this city,” Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed said.
MONTGOMERY, AL
City
Montgomery, AL
WSFA

Crash, vehicle fire causes delays on I-85 NB near Pike Road

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Motorists are being asked to avoid part of Interstate 85 northbound in Montgomery County after a crash and fire involving an 18-wheeler. According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened on I-85 NB near the Wares Ferry Road area. Traffic maps show this...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, AL
WSFA

Montgomery man helping special needs children in Uganda

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery man has started an organization that provides necessities to underserved special needs children in Uganda. Founding president of Promise International, Daniel Tulibagenyl, says his idea was all from a vision from God. “The vision I got, it was for children. I was giving them...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

MPS warns students against ‘One Chip Challenge’

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Public Schools is warning its students about a dangerous social media trend that has made its way to Montgomery. According to MPS, the “One Chip Challenge” involves eating a chip made with two of the hottest peppers in the world. The participant is then encouraged to avoid food or drink for an hour.
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Vehicle fire blocks lanes on I-65 SB near Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A vehicle fire on Interstate 65 southbound is causing delays Monday morning, according to the Alabama Department of Transportation. ALDOT reports the fire happened near exit 176 to Alabama 143 in Montgomery. The right and middle lanes are currently blocked off. Motorists are being advised to...
MONTGOMERY, AL
alabamanews.net

Police Finding Fentanyl in Dallas Co. More Frequently

The deadly drug Fentanyl is being found in the Selma-Dallas County area more frequently over the last few weeks. Now local law enforcement is warning the public about the dangers associated with the synthetic opioid. “We’re starting to see more and more of it,” said Sheriff Mike Granthum.
DALLAS COUNTY, AL
WSFA

Zoobilation returning to Montgomery Zoo Thursday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Zoobilation will be back at the Montgomery Zoo this Thursday. It will start at 6 p.m. and feature all kinds of food, music and animals. Due to the event, the zoo will close at noon for preparations. Tickets are $50 and may be purchased online, and...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Fall cold front arrives today

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The well-advertised fall cold front will finally pass through today, sending the mugginess and rain packing. After today things will feel and look much, much better. Until it clears everyone late this evening there will still be plenty of humidity. There is also a chance of...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Texas man dies in Butler County crash

BUTLER COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A single-vehicle crash in Butler County has claimed the life of a Texas man. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the crash happened around 4:15 p.m. Wednesday. Moises Lopez Gutierrez, 40, of Houston, Texas, was fatally injured when the 2015 Lexus RX-330 he was driving left the roadway, struck a concrete bridge railing and overturned.
BUTLER COUNTY, AL
WSFA

1 dead after single-vehicle wreck in Tallapoosa County

TALLAPOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - A single-vehicle wreck has claimed the life of a Rockford man in Tallapoosa County. According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), the crash happened around noon on Sept. 13. Officials say Michael T. Steadman, 47, was seriously injured in his 2003 Honda Accord left the...
TALLAPOOSA COUNTY, AL
WSFA

Motorcyclist killed on I-85 identifed as Prattville man

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have released the name of a motorcyclist who was killed in a crash along Interstate 85 Monday morning. Police and fire medics responded to the two-vehicle crash near Ann Street around 11:05 a.m. Michael Bonicelli, 25, of Prattville, was pronounced dead at the scene...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Montgomery Public Schools board passes fiscal 2023 budget

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - While the newly approved Montgomery Public Schools budget for fiscal year 2023 is leaner than years past, the school board feels the budget is strong. $240 million was unanimously passed for the school system’s general fund. That’s $10 million less than last year. MPS cites a...
MONTGOMERY, AL
elmoreautauganews.com

Interstate Business Park for Commercial and Retail Development Coming to Exit 186

The Autauga County Industrial Development Authority, the Autauga County Commission, and the Prattville Area Chamber of Commerce hosted a groundbreaking ceremony on Tuesday, September 13, right off of Exit 186 in Autauga County. The business park site boasts 12 acres and 15 new lots for commercial and retail development in the community of Pine Level. The.
AUTAUGA COUNTY, AL

