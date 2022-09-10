Read full article on original website
WSFA
Macon County placed under low water pressure advisory
MACON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Officials issued a low water pressure alert Wednesday for Macon County Water Authority customers until further notice. Macon County Emergency Management Agency Director Frank Lee said a contractor installing fiber optic cables along Highway 80 towards the Shorter and Milstead communities has caused leaks in the water line system.
alabamanews.net
Homeless In Montgomery? Dial 211 for Help
On Tuesday Montgomery City ALDOT, and local non profit organizations teamed up to clean up a homeless camp under the I-85/Ann St. overpass. Officials say that help and resources were offered to those found beneath the bridge. Three people were actively living at the camp when crews arrived, but officials...
WSFA
Montgomery cleans up underpass, helps homeless veteran
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - City crews worked to clear the area of the Ann Street underpass as part of Montgomery’s plan to address homelessness. “I think it leads to a more compassionate and equitable community. And that’s what we’re trying to bring about at all levels of this city,” Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed said.
alabamanews.net
MPD holds Homeless Cleanup on Ann Street to help displaced Montgomery citizens
As a part of Mayor Reed’s action initiative to better serve those in the city of Montgomery who may be experiencing homelessness, ALDOT crews began the city wide clean up at the underpass at Ann Street and I-85. The Montgomery Police Department in partnership with the Montgomery area Coalition...
WSFA
Crash, vehicle fire causes delays on I-85 NB near Pike Road
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Motorists are being asked to avoid part of Interstate 85 northbound in Montgomery County after a crash and fire involving an 18-wheeler. According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened on I-85 NB near the Wares Ferry Road area. Traffic maps show this...
WSFA
Montgomery man helping special needs children in Uganda
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery man has started an organization that provides necessities to underserved special needs children in Uganda. Founding president of Promise International, Daniel Tulibagenyl, says his idea was all from a vision from God. “The vision I got, it was for children. I was giving them...
WSFA
MPS warns students against ‘One Chip Challenge’
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Public Schools is warning its students about a dangerous social media trend that has made its way to Montgomery. According to MPS, the “One Chip Challenge” involves eating a chip made with two of the hottest peppers in the world. The participant is then encouraged to avoid food or drink for an hour.
WSFA
First Alert: Afternoon temperatures are on the rise through next week
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Clear skies will remain in place through the night and temperatures will continue to fall through into the upper 50s to lower 60s. Winds will be light to calm and the crisp feeling in the air will remain. The forecast remains sunny for Thursday and again...
This $2.7 million Alabama lakeside house is a prime spot to entertain
A Tallapoosa County home recently sold after an extensive set of renovations - but it doesn’t hurt to have almost 600 feet of shoreline to go along with the roof over your head. This home off Lake Hill Drive in Alexander City recently sold for $2.6 million after listing...
WSFA
LifeSouth event raises awareness, blood donations for Sickle Cell Disease
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - September is Sickle Cell Awareness Month. LifeSouth Community Blood Center in Montgomery is hosting a special event to help us better understand how the disorder affects the body’s red blood cells. Sickle cell anemia, also known as Sickle Cell Disease (SCD), is a condition in...
WSFA
Vehicle fire blocks lanes on I-65 SB near Montgomery
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A vehicle fire on Interstate 65 southbound is causing delays Monday morning, according to the Alabama Department of Transportation. ALDOT reports the fire happened near exit 176 to Alabama 143 in Montgomery. The right and middle lanes are currently blocked off. Motorists are being advised to...
alabamanews.net
Police Finding Fentanyl in Dallas Co. More Frequently
The deadly drug Fentanyl is being found in the Selma-Dallas County area more frequently over the last few weeks. Now local law enforcement is warning the public about the dangers associated with the synthetic opioid. “We’re starting to see more and more of it,” said Sheriff Mike Granthum.
WSFA
Zoobilation returning to Montgomery Zoo Thursday
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Zoobilation will be back at the Montgomery Zoo this Thursday. It will start at 6 p.m. and feature all kinds of food, music and animals. Due to the event, the zoo will close at noon for preparations. Tickets are $50 and may be purchased online, and...
WSFA
Borden Dairy discontinues milk supply for 100 Alabama school districts
DOTHAN, Ala. (WSFA) - School systems across the state are scrambling to find a new milk vendor after Borden Dairy Production closes two of their facilities. Those plants provide milk for about 400,000 students. The email many school districts saw in their inbox last month from Borden was tough to...
WSFA
Fall cold front arrives today
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The well-advertised fall cold front will finally pass through today, sending the mugginess and rain packing. After today things will feel and look much, much better. Until it clears everyone late this evening there will still be plenty of humidity. There is also a chance of...
WSFA
Texas man dies in Butler County crash
BUTLER COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A single-vehicle crash in Butler County has claimed the life of a Texas man. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the crash happened around 4:15 p.m. Wednesday. Moises Lopez Gutierrez, 40, of Houston, Texas, was fatally injured when the 2015 Lexus RX-330 he was driving left the roadway, struck a concrete bridge railing and overturned.
WSFA
1 dead after single-vehicle wreck in Tallapoosa County
TALLAPOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - A single-vehicle wreck has claimed the life of a Rockford man in Tallapoosa County. According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), the crash happened around noon on Sept. 13. Officials say Michael T. Steadman, 47, was seriously injured in his 2003 Honda Accord left the...
WSFA
Motorcyclist killed on I-85 identifed as Prattville man
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have released the name of a motorcyclist who was killed in a crash along Interstate 85 Monday morning. Police and fire medics responded to the two-vehicle crash near Ann Street around 11:05 a.m. Michael Bonicelli, 25, of Prattville, was pronounced dead at the scene...
WSFA
Montgomery Public Schools board passes fiscal 2023 budget
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - While the newly approved Montgomery Public Schools budget for fiscal year 2023 is leaner than years past, the school board feels the budget is strong. $240 million was unanimously passed for the school system’s general fund. That’s $10 million less than last year. MPS cites a...
elmoreautauganews.com
Interstate Business Park for Commercial and Retail Development Coming to Exit 186
The Autauga County Industrial Development Authority, the Autauga County Commission, and the Prattville Area Chamber of Commerce hosted a groundbreaking ceremony on Tuesday, September 13, right off of Exit 186 in Autauga County. The business park site boasts 12 acres and 15 new lots for commercial and retail development in the community of Pine Level. The.
