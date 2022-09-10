Seguin holds off late rally for 40-29 win over Laredo United (Photos)

Four Matadors combined for six touchdowns, as Seguin rebounded from a Week 2 loss and held off a late comeback attempt to beat Laredo United 40-29 Friday night in Laredo

LAREDO, Texas — After watching his team's offensive struggles last week against New Braunfels, Seguin head coach Craig Daily challenged his offense against Laredo United.

The Matadors responded and got their mojo back on the road.

Sequin survived a fourth-quarter scare from the Longhorns and staved off a late comeback attempt to beat Laredo United 40-29 on Friday night at the Bill Johnson Student Activity Complex.

“We really challenged the offense this week,” Daily said. “We felt if we could stay balanced and run the football, and keep our quarterback standing up right, which we did, something that we did not do last week. He is getting better every game and is a 14 year old freshman. Every week he is getting better and tonight when we protected him, he had four touchdown passes and he threw a lot of good football. Hats off to the offense.”

Four different players found the end zone for Seguin (2-1), as Devin Matthews and John Jackson had a pair of touchdowns while each Isaac Garcia and Jackson Pond added one a piece.

It did not take the Matadors to open the high-scoring slugfest, as they took it to the house on their first offensive play of the game.

Matthews took a handoff from freshman quarterback Corey Daily and raced down the right side of the field, scrambling through the Laredo United defense before he found an opening down the sideline for a 57-yard touchdown run with 9:58 left in the opening quarter.

Nathan Reyes booted in the extra point to give the Matadors a 7-0 lead.

Laredo United's normally steady offense struggled during the first quarter thanks to the Matadors' defensive line.

After forcing United to punt the ball away, Seguin took advantage and opened the second quarter just like it did during the first, with a quick score. This time the Matadors drove the length of the field and Matthews capped off another quick scoring drive with a 3-yard touchdown run to double Seguin’s lead to 14-0.

Laredo United (1-2) found some momentum as junior quarterback Atzel Chavez Jr. connected with sophomore wide receiver Jacob Brondo on a 4-yard touchdown reception to cut into Seguin’s lead with 8:08 left in the first half.

The Longhorns were threatening to score late in the first half, but the Matadors' defense flushed Chavez Jr. out of the pocket, and he attempted to make a play, throwing an arrent off balance pass that was intercepted by Seguin’s Gavin Gil.

Seguin pounced on the opportunity and converted into a score when junior tight end Jackson Pond caught a 5-yard touchdown throw from Daily, as the Mandators boosted their lead to 21-7 with a 1:30 left in the opening half.

Laredo United was able to bounce back and drove the ball all the way to the 1-yard line, but a scoop pass by Chavez was mishandled and recovered by Gil, as Seguin stopped another Longhorns' scoring opportunity with a defensive takeaway.

The Longhorns opened the second half with a fumble recovery by Gael Soto that led to a 5-yard touchdown run by senior running back Juan Reyes to cut Seguin’s led to 21-14.

Laredo United utilized that momentum heading into the fourth quarter and on a 4th and goal situation Chavez scored on a quarterback sneak for a 1-yard touchdown to knot up the game at 21-21 with 11:56 left in the game.

That was short lived, however, as Seguin came right back with Isaac Garcia, who scored on a 30-yard touchdown reception from Dailey to push the Matadors back ahead 28-21.

The Matadors' defense then helped seal the deal, punching another fumble loose that was recovered for Seguin by Evrin Contreras.

That led to Jackson scoring back-to-back touchdowns to help the Matadors put the ball game away and solidify a commanding 40-21 lead with 47 seconds left in the game.

With the game well in hand Segiun opted not to put their defense on the field in the final play and Laredo United scored on an unopposed 12 yard run by Nick Gutierrez who also scored a 2-point conversion as the Matador defense was on the sideline.

Seuin (2-1) will return to action for the start of district play in 12-5A DI when the Matadors take Kyle Lehman (2-1) at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16, at Matador Stadium in Seguin.

Laredo United (1-2), meanwhile, will look to bounce back when the Longhorns hit the road for their next non-district game against Schertz Clemens (2-1) at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16, at Lehnhoff Stadium in Schertz.

