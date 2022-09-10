Read full article on original website
HS Sports Recap/Preview
A dominating performance last night from the Lady Warriors! Showing why they not only took home the KCAA State title last year, but have a chance this season to repeat themselves! Taking on Webster County, they swept the Lady Trojans in three sets, 25-5, 25-10, 25-9. As you can see, the three set sweep would have been dominating enough, but this team went above and beyond to prove their ability. It was almost routine to watch these young ladies communicate and aid each other defensively. To only give up double digits points in one set and that one set was only ten? Remarkable. Also, it should be worth noting, Webster County is not a bad team. Three wins on the season over decent programs like Union County and Hopkins Central tells me the Lady Trojans are not an automatic win, and the Lady Warriors certainly made it seem as if it were a forgone conclusion.
Trigg County female kicker among best in state
CADIZ, Ky. - Trigg County senior Olivia Noffsinger isn’t your average football player. Noffsinger is breaking barriers this season as the only female player on the Trigg County football team. Trigg County coach Chris Ezell recruited Noffsinger to join the Wildcats this season after their kicker graduated last year.
Christian County Schools to Host Alumni Event Friday Evening
>HOPKINSVILLE, KY (September 14, 2022) Christian County Public Schools will host the scheduled alumni football event this Friday, September 16 in conjunction with the Hopkinsville High vs. Christian County High Football game. The game is scheduled to kick off at 7 PM with alumni events taking place prior to the start of the game. All former football players and coaches for both teams are invited to attend the pre-game festivities which will be held in front of the Stadium of Champions beginning at 5:30 PM. Alumni and one guest will be admitted to the game for free and alumni will be recognized.
Longtime Henderson County head coach dies
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) Longtime Henderson Co. boys basketball head coach Phil Gibson has passed away. Gibson spent 12 seasons leading the Colonels and is the program’s all-time winningest coach. Gibson won 260 games and two regional championships. Phil Gibson was 67 years old.
Awards Continue to Pour in for Local College Athletes
Dane Key was named Southeastern Conference Freshman of the Week and Jordan Wright was the co-Defensive Player of the Week for their efforts in a resounding 26-16 victory at then-No. 12 Florida on Saturday night, the league announced Monday. Kentucky now has had a weekly award winner in each of the first two weeks of the season, two of which have been freshmen.
Ronald Lewis Agney
(Age 72, of Hopkinsville) Graveside service will be Wednesday September 14th at 11am at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West. Maddux Fuqua Hinton Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Hoptown Idol returns Friday at Sounds at 6
‘Hoptown Idol’ returns at Sounds at 6 in downtown Hopkinsville Friday night. Parks and Recreation Superintendent Tab Brockman says several talented participants have already been selected in submitted video auditions and an open mic will begin at 5:45 p.m. at Founders Square. The winner will receive $500 cash and...
Continental Mills Re-Branding To ‘The Krusteaz Company’
For more than 20 years, Continental Mills has had its chalky imprint in Hopkinsville and Christian County — as local flour gets pumped, pressed, packaged and proliferated throughout the country in the form of pancakes, muffins, cornbreads, brownies and biscuits. Now, on the company’s 90th birthday, Continental Mills is...
Bowling Green reacts to “By Parties Unknown”
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – At the Capitol, a documentary was shown on one Kentucky account of lynching. News 40 set up after the documentary ran its course and asked viewers what they thought of the film. Of the people that took time to speak to us, the words “disturbing”, “sad” and “I had no idea” hung in the air. One viewer said “children are born loving, we teach them to hate.” while another said “It’s history, it may not be pretty but it happened, it’s the truth and we need to educate each other so these things don’t continue to happen.”
Last home delivery of a newspaper in Christian County is an unsettling sign of our times
At 4 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 28, an event occurred that was little noted by anyone in Hopkinsville. It passed by us like a faint summer breeze in the dark, barely rustling the tree leaves. It came and went without fanfare, but it broke my heart. What so affected me and made so little impact on my fellow citizens? The last delivery of a physical newspaper by a carrier to my front door ended an era going back over a century.
Names Released in Greenville Road Crash
Deputies have released the name of an Owensboro woman that was injured in a wreck on Greenville Road in Christian County Monday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a car driven by Lilly Scott was southbound on North Greenville Road when she turned crossing Greenville Road to get to Ovil Road and pulled into the path of an SUV driven by Kayla Ford of Greenville.
Jennie Stuart Health opens Russellville women’s health clinic
Jennie Stuart Health has opened a women’s health clinic in Logan County. A news release says the satellite clinic, which was formed through a partnership between Jennie Stuart Health and Logan Memorial Hospital, is located at 1621 Nashville Street, Suite 102 in Russellville and will offer total OB-GYN services.
Clarksville man arrested in Kentucky following semi pursuit
Vincent Hawkins, 33, of Clarksville is being held in the Christian County, Ky. Jail after leading several law enforcement agencies on a chase while driving a semi-tractor trailer through Clarksville and into Kentucky on Saturday, Sept. 10. Clarksville Police officials say Hawkins will reportedly be extradited back to Tennessee after...
Positivity rate falls, Christian County goes ‘green’ on COVID-19 map
The COVID-19 positivity rate in Kentucky continues to drop, as Christian, Todd and Trigg counties are once again green on the community spread level map. There were 9,074 COVID cases reported in the last week, along with 65 newly reported deaths, putting the death toll at 16,822 since the pandemic began. The positivity rate fell to 16.29 percent, down from 18.41 the week before.
Willie Lee Grace
(Age 78, of Pyle Lane) Funeral service will be Thursday September 15th at 12noon at Maddux Fuqua Hinton Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West. Visitation will be Thursday from 9:30am till the service hour at Maddux Fuqua Hinton Funeral Home.
Murray State, KCTCS announce dual admission program
Officials from Murray State University and the Kentucky Community and Technical College System, which includes Hopkinsville Community College, have signed an articulation agreement to deepen its partnership by providing students with additional well-defined and fully integrated pathways from earning an associate degree at KCTCS to a bachelor’s degree from Murray State.
Trigg County’s ‘Transcraft’ Re-Brands To ‘Wabash’
Though the process began in early February, officials from One Wabash paid a formal visit to Cadiz Tuesday afternoon to celebrate the renaming of local industry “Transcraft Corporation” to “Wabash.”. It’s an official re-brand for the national transportation, logistics and distribution company, which now has all of...
Harry Clark Waldrop
(Age 92, of Pembroke) Graveside service will be Thursday September 15th at 10am at Rosedale Cemetery. Maddux Fuqua Hinton Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
First day for students at new Daviess County Middle School scheduled
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – Daviess County Middle School (DCMS) will welcome students for their first day in the new facility on October 17, which is the Monday following Daviess County Public Schools Fall Break. Located at 3901 Fairview Drive, the new facility will have a gymnasium, media center, administrative offices and the cafeteria toward the […]
Crews battle large fire in Mortons Gap
Crews were battling a large blaze in Hopkins County, Kentucky on Tuesday. We're told the fire broke out at a structure across from the Pilot Truck Stop off of Highway 41 on Tuesday afternoon. You can see video from the scene that was shared with us below. Stay with 44News...
