Bloomington, IN

Indiana Daily Student

Indiana men’s soccer reschedules three home October matches

Indiana men’s soccer has rescheduled three of its home matches for October, according to a press release. The news is due to the postponement of the Sept. 3 matchup between the Hoosiers and the University of Notre Dame, which was called off in response to inclement weather. The intrastate match will now be at 7 p.m. Oct. 5 in Bill Armstrong Stadium.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Indiana Daily Student

‘The win was all we wanted’: Scoring frenzy leads Indiana women’s soccer to second victory this season

For Indiana women’s soccer head coach Erwin van Bennekom and his team, Wednesday night’s match against Trine University was exactly what they needed. The Hoosiers defeated the Thunder 5-0, rotated significant minutes between 19 total players and earned a crucial, confidence-boosting win heading into a tough conference schedule.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Indiana Daily Student

Indiana women’s soccer welcomes Trine for final nonconference clash

Indiana women’s soccer closes its nonconference schedule at 5 p.m. on Wednesday with a home match against Trine University. The Hoosiers are 1-0-5 and have already tied the Division I record for most goalless draws in a season with five after a stalemate with the University of Memphis on Sunday. The last time Indiana drew five times in a single season was 2015, when the Hoosiers finished the season with six stalemates.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Indiana Daily Student

Parlor Doughnuts offers unique doughnut flavors and coffee in downtown Bloomington

Parlor Doughnuts, a new doughnut shop, opened a store on Kirkwood Avenue last April, just before the end of the 2021-2022 school year. Parlor Doughnuts offers gluten free and vegan options, along with more than 20 flavors of their famous layered doughnuts, which are made up of layers of buttery dough that is fried to be crisp on the outside and fluffy on the inside, according to Parlor Doughnuts’ website.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Indiana Daily Student

Bloomington man arrested Monday night after seen chasing people on Kirkwood with knife

A Bloomington man was arrested Monday night in connection with chasing after and threatening people on Kirkwood Avenue with a knife, Bloomington Police Capt. Ryan Pedigo said. Police were dispatched to Kirkwood after people reported a man chasing others with a knife. When officers from the IU Police Department attempted to take the suspect, Ty Hendrickson, into custody, Pedigo said, he resisted arrest, pulled away and kicked at them.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Indiana Daily Student

MCCSC student arrested after bringing gun on school bus Tuesday

A Batchelor Middle School student was arrested after bringing a gun onto a school bus Tuesday morning, according to a release from the Monroe County Community School Corporation. The loaded Taurus 9mm firearm was confiscated by a school resource officer, according to a Herald-Times article. The article said the gun...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Indiana Daily Student

The Monroe County Public Library to recognize Banned Books Week beginning Sept. 18

The Monroe County Public Library will celebrate the American Library Association’s (ALA) annual Banned Books Week with a variety of events from Sept. 18 -24. Banned Books Week “spotlights current and historical attempts to censor books in libraries and schools,” according to the ALA’s press release. The week-long celebration recognizes the importance of intellectual freedom and the sharing of ideas from all perspectives.
MONROE COUNTY, IN

