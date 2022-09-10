Read full article on original website
Idaho8.com
ISU football returns to Holt Arena Saturday as Vander Waal gets sidelined 4-6 weeks
POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - A new era at Holt Arena begins Saturday when the Idaho State Bengals begin their home schedule against the Central Arkansas Bears, but ISU will take the new turf field without its starting quarterback. Idaho State QB Tyler Vander Waal suffered a broken collarbone in Saturday's...
Idaho8.com
Crash on I-84 east of Jerome blocked traffic for several hours
JEROME COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho State Police is investigating a vehicle collision which occurred on September 9, 2022, at 1:20 P.M., on Interstate 84 at mile marker 188, in Jerome County. A semi-truck and trailer, driven by a 63-year-old man from Houston, TX, was traveling westbound on I84. A...
