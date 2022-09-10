ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hagerman, ID

Comments / 0

Related
Idaho8.com

Crash on I-84 east of Jerome blocked traffic for several hours

JEROME COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho State Police is investigating a vehicle collision which occurred on September 9, 2022, at 1:20 P.M., on Interstate 84 at mile marker 188, in Jerome County. A semi-truck and trailer, driven by a 63-year-old man from Houston, TX, was traveling westbound on I84. A...
JEROME COUNTY, ID

Comments / 0

Community Policy