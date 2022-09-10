HIGHLIGHTS: Forsan wins Buffalo battle holding off Stanton

Big Spring native Tyler Murphy admittedly says that he was on a fast, downhill trajectory prior to 2016 when he decided to get his life back together. “My father was superintendent of Big Spring ISD, and my mother was an algebra professor at Howard College,” Murphy said. “I was one of the top five Big Spring High School graduates in 1997. I had everything going for me and went to the University of Texas Austin to major in Computer Science. That’s when I started to make some bad decisions. After 18 months in college, I dropped out to play in an alternative rock band. Of course, along with being in a band, came alcohol and drugs. The band gig didn’t work out, and I came back to Midland. My most recent job before my life changed in 2016 was working for Alon USA [now Delek U.S.] as the regional training manager. I trained managers of the Midland convenience stores. I was good at it; I had a knack for business. I could have been better if I hadn’t been addicted.”

