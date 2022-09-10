ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Forsan, TX

HIGHLIGHTS: Forsan wins Buffalo battle holding off Stanton

By Avi Carr-Gloth
 5 days ago

FORSAN, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The Forsan Buffaloes (3-0) held off the Stanton Buffaloes (1-2) 34-14 as they remain undefeated.

