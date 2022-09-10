Read full article on original website
GALLERY: LCO pushes past Raceland to stay unbeaten
The LCO football team stayed unbeaten on Tuesday, scoring a 28-12 victory over Raceland at South Lafourche. See photos of the game online.
GALLERY: Golden Meadow earns 2nd-straight victory, outlasts Bayou Blue
Golden Meadow improved to 2-2 on the season on Wednesday night, scoring a 30-6 win over Bayou Blue in parish football action. See photos of the game online.
GALLERY: LSU beats Southern for first win of 2022
Our staff was in Tiger Stadium on Saturday night for LSU's home opener against Southern. The Tigers won the game easily, but Saturday night was about a celebration of Louisiana and Baton Rouge with the two schools coming together as one. See photos of the game online:. Photos by CASEY...
Have a Fais-Do-Do at This Week’s Cajun Jam in Houma
Don’t miss the first Cajun Jam in Terrebonne Parish hosted by the Cajun Music Preservation Society at C’est Bon Cafe this Wednesday, September 14. The Cajun Music Preservation Society strives to keep the Cajun musical heritage alive. It will be a special jam with Waylon Thibodeaux. Bring the whole family to experience the culture at C’est Bon Cafe, 1687 Grand Caillou Road in Houma, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
Louisiana Renaissance Festival is Coming to Hammond This Fall
The Louisiana Renaissance Festival is heading back to the state to provide you with the most unique experience around.
Two years in the making: Big Mike’s ‘Boss Hog’ Makes it to Houma
Big Mike’s BBQ is a Houma staple, not only for the food but for being rooted in the community. The restaurant is working on building a new Houma location which will house a 4,000-pound pit named “Boss Hog.” Boss Hog has finally made it home to Houma.
Louisiana could see state’s largest Powerball jackpot winner after tonight’s drawing
ORLANDO, Fla. (BRPROUD) – It’s that time again!. The Powerball jackpot is approaching $200 million with the next drawing taking place at 9:59 p.m. CT on Monday, September 12. The estimated jackpot sits at $193 million and a single winner could take home a lump-sum payment of $105.3...
GALLERY: Majestic bald eagle flies over Bayou Lafourche
Locals got a treat on Tuesday with a bald eagle flying and hunting along Bayou Lafourche in Cut Off. See photos taken by a reader of the eagle on the prowl.
Three of Baton Rouge’s favorite fried chicken joints
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A comforting meal known for offering the perfect blend of crunchy textures and juicy flavors is a favorite among foodies from Brazil to Austria. Fried chicken is popular in homes across the globe for good reason. It’s a straight-forward dish that can be adapted to the wide-range tastes of various cultures.
JOYCE POLKEY
Joyce Breaux Polkey, 71, a native of Lockport and resident of Cut Off passed away on Tuesday, September 6th, 2022. Family and friends were invited to attend a wake at Falgout Funeral Home in Galliano on Friday, September 9th, 2022 from 9:00 a.m. until service time. Mrs. Joyce’s services began at 12 noon in the funeral parlor with procession followed to her burial in Cheramie Cemetery.
Another $100,000 Winning Powerball Ticket Sold in Louisiana
Louisiana's lottery lucky continues its winning streak with a $100,000 Powerball winner reported to have been sold in the state for Saturday night's drawing. If you played Powerball for the September 10th game, you probably want to check your numbers and see if your weekend hasn't improved by quite a bit.
We Inspire LA to Celebrate grand opening in Houma
We Inspire LA will celebrate the grand opening of its Houma-based transitional housing program with a ribbon cutting ceremony today, Wednesday, September 14, from 5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. The non-profit organization invites the community to come out and celebrate the grand opening of the facility. “We Inspire La is...
5 Seafood Restaurants in Louisiana That Are Considered the Best Places To Eat in the Entire State
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're in the mood for great seafood in Louisiana, you might want to stop by one of the following restaurants.
St. Mary deputies searching for runaway child
Deputies say that Samouree Randle was last seen in the Morgan City area at about 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, September 11.
Smith announce candidacy for LPSB District 4
I am Brett Smith, and I am announcing my candidacy for the District 4 seat on the Lafourche Parish School Board. For the past 14.5 years, I have been an educator in the Lafourche Parish school system. I have served many roles, such as teacher, athletic director, coach, instructional coach, and assistant principal. During this time, the parish improved tremendously, turning into one of the top 3 school districts in the state. The teachers and staff during this time worked vigorously to reach this tremendous goal, and during that time, I was an active contributor to the success of our students, teachers, and school district as a whole.
JAMES GEORGE, SR.
James “Jimmy” George, Sr., 87, a native and resident of Larose, Louisiana, passed away on Monday, September 12, 2022 at his home. Family and friends are invited to attend Visitation on Thursday, September 15, 2022 at Holy Rosary Catholic Church from 10:00 AM until 12:00 PM, with United Veteran's League Honors at 11:00AM. A Funeral Mass will begin at 12:00 PM. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
National Hunting and Fishing Day Events to be Hosted by the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries at Locations Across the State
National Hunting and Fishing Day Events to be Hosted by the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries at Locations Across the State. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) stated on September 12, 2022, that following a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Louisiana’s National Hunting and Fishing Day (NHFD) celebration will return on September 24 at four locations around the state.
Assumption Parish teen found shot inside Thibodaux home
An Assumption Parish teenager died Saturday (Sept. 10) after detectives say he was shot multiple times at a home in Thibodaux.
Houma Family Dental to participate in Freedom Day USA
Dr. Stephen Morgan with Houma Family Dental will participate in Freedom Day USA by offering free 30 minute dental procedures to active, veteran, and retired military men and women and their families on Friday, October 21, 2022. Freedom Day USA is held for one day each year. The first event...
Locals Report Tiger on the Loose in Houma; Here’s What Police Are Saying
Police are weighing in on multiple reports of a tiger on the loose in Houma. The rumors began to spread on social media overnight after residents claimed to see a tiger or some type of large cat roaming around the downtown area of Houma. Once word began to circulate, others...
