GALLERY: LSU beats Southern for first win of 2022

Our staff was in Tiger Stadium on Saturday night for LSU's home opener against Southern. The Tigers won the game easily, but Saturday night was about a celebration of Louisiana and Baton Rouge with the two schools coming together as one. See photos of the game online:. Photos by CASEY...
Have a Fais-Do-Do at This Week’s Cajun Jam in Houma

Don’t miss the first Cajun Jam in Terrebonne Parish hosted by the Cajun Music Preservation Society at C’est Bon Cafe this Wednesday, September 14. The Cajun Music Preservation Society strives to keep the Cajun musical heritage alive. It will be a special jam with Waylon Thibodeaux. Bring the whole family to experience the culture at C’est Bon Cafe, 1687 Grand Caillou Road in Houma, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
Three of Baton Rouge’s favorite fried chicken joints

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A comforting meal known for offering the perfect blend of crunchy textures and juicy flavors is a favorite among foodies from Brazil to Austria. Fried chicken is popular in homes across the globe for good reason. It’s a straight-forward dish that can be adapted to the wide-range tastes of various cultures.
JOYCE POLKEY

Joyce Breaux Polkey, 71, a native of Lockport and resident of Cut Off passed away on Tuesday, September 6th, 2022. Family and friends were invited to attend a wake at Falgout Funeral Home in Galliano on Friday, September 9th, 2022 from 9:00 a.m. until service time. Mrs. Joyce’s services began at 12 noon in the funeral parlor with procession followed to her burial in Cheramie Cemetery.
We Inspire LA to Celebrate grand opening in Houma

We Inspire LA will celebrate the grand opening of its Houma-based transitional housing program with a ribbon cutting ceremony today, Wednesday, September 14, from 5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. The non-profit organization invites the community to come out and celebrate the grand opening of the facility. “We Inspire La is...
Smith announce candidacy for LPSB District 4

I am Brett Smith, and I am announcing my candidacy for the District 4 seat on the Lafourche Parish School Board. For the past 14.5 years, I have been an educator in the Lafourche Parish school system. I have served many roles, such as teacher, athletic director, coach, instructional coach, and assistant principal. During this time, the parish improved tremendously, turning into one of the top 3 school districts in the state. The teachers and staff during this time worked vigorously to reach this tremendous goal, and during that time, I was an active contributor to the success of our students, teachers, and school district as a whole.
JAMES GEORGE, SR.

James “Jimmy” George, Sr., 87, a native and resident of Larose, Louisiana, passed away on Monday, September 12, 2022 at his home. Family and friends are invited to attend Visitation on Thursday, September 15, 2022 at Holy Rosary Catholic Church from 10:00 AM until 12:00 PM, with United Veteran's League Honors at 11:00AM. A Funeral Mass will begin at 12:00 PM. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
National Hunting and Fishing Day Events to be Hosted by the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries at Locations Across the State

National Hunting and Fishing Day Events to be Hosted by the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries at Locations Across the State. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) stated on September 12, 2022, that following a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Louisiana’s National Hunting and Fishing Day (NHFD) celebration will return on September 24 at four locations around the state.
Houma Family Dental to participate in Freedom Day USA

Dr. Stephen Morgan with Houma Family Dental will participate in Freedom Day USA by offering free 30 minute dental procedures to active, veteran, and retired military men and women and their families on Friday, October 21, 2022. Freedom Day USA is held for one day each year. The first event...
