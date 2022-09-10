Read full article on original website
Related
WGAL
Several vehicles catch fire in Lebanon County
UNION TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Multiple vehicles caught on fire in Lebanon County on Wednesday afternoon. The incident happened along the 100 block of Fisher Avenue in Union Township at around 3:08 p.m. The fire is threatening an under-construction building. It's not clear if the building is on fire. No...
'Belligerent' Hospital Patient Assaults Nurse, Security Guard In Berks County, Police Say
A belligerent hospital patient was arrested after assaulting a nurse and security guard in Berks County, authorities said. Todd Bennett, 37, was being treated at the Penn State Health St. Joseph Hospital when he became hostile and bit a registered nurse on her arm and spit in a security guard's face on July 31, Bern Township police said in a Sept. 12 news release.
abc27.com
Two people possibly hit by train in York County, search teams respond
EAST MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A possible train accident happened around 8:14 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 14 near the 200 block of Riverview Drive in East Manchester Township, York County according to York County Public Information Officer Ted Czech. Assistant Fire Chief Jason Johnson with the Eagle Fire...
WGAL
Man charged with aggravated assault of infant daughter in Cumberland County
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Police in Cumberland County have charged a man with aggravated assault of his infant daughter. Police say 51-year-old, Timothy White assaulted the child on Jun. 26 in a home on Enola Drive in East Pennsboro Township. The child was taken to the hospital with critical...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
abc27.com
Lancaster County school lockdown ends after report of gun
EAST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – East Lampeter Township Police say a lockdown at Conestoga Valley High School has been lifted after unfounded reports of a student having a firearm. Police responded around 10:24 a.m. after school administrators were advised through social media outlets that a student was believed...
NBC Philadelphia
Officer Shoots Armed Man in Wawa Parking Lot
Gunfire erupted in a Wawa parking lot in Reading, Pennsylvania when a police officer shot an armed man Wednesday evening, authorities said. The Berks County District Attorney's office said the shooting happened on the 400 block of Lancaster Avenue around 4:45 p.m. The man was taken to the hospital where...
abc27.com
Lancaster County man allegedly threatened to kill woman
LITITZ, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lancaster County man has been charged with allegedly threatening to kill a woman. Lititz Borough Police say they responded to the 100 block of South Broad Street on Sept. 11 for a reported assault. Police say the female victim reported having her head pushed against the wall and being picked up and thrown to the ground twice.
abc27.com
Steelton man allegedly intimidated a federal witness with a gun
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The United States Attorney’s Office indicted 43-year-old Melvin R. Thomas of Steelton, Pennsylvania, for intimidating a witness and firearm charges. Get the latest Pennsylvania politics and election news with abc27 newsletter. The indictment alleges that Thomas used a firearm to retaliate against a federal...
IN THIS ARTICLE
abc27.com
Woman stabbed to death in York County, man hospitalized
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Trang Pham, a 49-year-old woman from Springettysbury Township, was found dead in a York County home on the afternoon of Tuesday, Sept. 13. Springettsbury Police Chief Todd King says around 1:23 p.m. police responded to the 3600 block of Harrowgate Road for a welfare check on a husband and wife not answering the door.
Teen missing from his Cumberland County home: police
Carlisle police are asking for the public’s help locating a teenager who’s been missing from home since Wednesday night. Kazmeer Jaquez was last seen around 8 p.m. Wednesday leaving home, police said. Police said he is wearing a white tank top, light grey shorts, and white Crocs. His...
Authorities identify suspect, woman killed in Lancaster County police standoff
LANCASTER, Pa. — A Lancaster County man has been charged with criminal homicide after shooting and killing his girlfriend and initiating a five-hour standoff with police over the weekend, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office. Miguel Angel Rodriguez, 38, is charged with criminal homicide in the shooting...
WGAL
School bus, dump truck collide in Lancaster County, one injured
NARVON, Pa. — A school bus and dump truck were involved in a crash Wednesday morning in Lancaster County. Dispatchers said the truck rear-ended the Eastern Lancaster County school bus in the 6300 block of Route 322/Division Highway in Narvon at 6:49 a.m. The bus driver and nine students...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Man found shot to death outside vacant Harrisburg home
Harrisburg police are investigating the shooting death of a man found outside a vacant home early Wednesday afternoon. Police Commissioner Thomas Carter said they do not consider the death a homicide and they are not looking for any suspects after the discovery in the 2100 block of Jefferson Street in the Uptown neighborhood.
abc27.com
Harrisburg shooting: Child shot overnight Sunday
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A child was injured in a Harrisburg shooting over the weekend. According to City of Harrisburg Director of Communications Matt Maisel, police responded to the 1000 block of S. 18th street around 1 a.m. on Sunday for a shooting. As the officers were in the...
Runaway teen and infant son found safely in PA
READING, BERKS COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A teenager that reportedly ran away with their 8-month-old son in Lycoming County in late July was located safely in Berks County. State police say Aaliyah Diaz, 16, and her son were reported missing on July 31. 45 days after her disappearance, troopers announced Diaz and her son were both found […]
Infant With 'Critical Injuries' Found Unconcious In Enola: Police
A 51-year-old Enola voice-over artist has been arrested after an infant was found unconscious while suffering from critical injuries, authorities say. East Pennsboro Township Police were called to a report of an unconscious child in the 100 block of South Enola Drive on June 26, according to a release by the department on Sept. 13.
abc27.com
Crash on Interstate 81 South caused backups near Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A crash has caused traffic to back up for miles near the Front Street exit on Interstate 81 South. According to PennDOT, there was a multi-vehicle crash on I-81 southbound 0 miles south of Exit 66: Downtown Harrisburg/Front Street. There was a lane restriction. Traffic...
FOX43.com
2 arrested, 36 grams of crack cocaine seized following Harrisburg police chase
HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania State Police announced charges against two individuals following a Saturday, Sept. 10 police chase. Royce Carter, 32, has been charged with fleeing or attempting to elude officers, manufacturing, delivery, or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, intentionally possessing controlled substances by a person not registered, recklessly endangering another person, tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, driving under the influence, and marijuana and reckless driving-related charges.
Police search for York County man accused of assaulting, strangling 17-year-old girl
YORK, Pa. — Police in York County are searching for a man accused of assaulting a 17-year-old girl last month in Jackson Township. Adam Lee Harvey, 18, is accused of striking and strangling the victim during an argument in the early morning hours of August 25, according to Northern York County Regional Police.
WGAL
Coroner releases identity of woman found dead in Springettsbury Township home
SPRINGETTSBURY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — One person was killed and another injured on Tuesday afternoon in York County. The incident happened around 1:30 p.m. on the 3600 block of Harrowgate Road in Springettsbury Township. The York County Coroner's Office said 49-year-old Trang Pham had stab wounds in the neck and...
Comments / 0