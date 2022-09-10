ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lebanon, PA

Comments / 0

Related
WGAL

Several vehicles catch fire in Lebanon County

UNION TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Multiple vehicles caught on fire in Lebanon County on Wednesday afternoon. The incident happened along the 100 block of Fisher Avenue in Union Township at around 3:08 p.m. The fire is threatening an under-construction building. It's not clear if the building is on fire. No...
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

'Belligerent' Hospital Patient Assaults Nurse, Security Guard In Berks County, Police Say

A belligerent hospital patient was arrested after assaulting a nurse and security guard in Berks County, authorities said. Todd Bennett, 37, was being treated at the Penn State Health St. Joseph Hospital when he became hostile and bit a registered nurse on her arm and spit in a security guard's face on July 31, Bern Township police said in a Sept. 12 news release.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Two people possibly hit by train in York County, search teams respond

EAST MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A possible train accident happened around 8:14 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 14 near the 200 block of Riverview Drive in East Manchester Township, York County according to York County Public Information Officer Ted Czech. Assistant Fire Chief Jason Johnson with the Eagle Fire...
YORK COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lebanon, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Cars
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Lebanon, PA
Crime & Safety
abc27.com

Lancaster County school lockdown ends after report of gun

EAST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – East Lampeter Township Police say a lockdown at Conestoga Valley High School has been lifted after unfounded reports of a student having a firearm. Police responded around 10:24 a.m. after school administrators were advised through social media outlets that a student was believed...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Officer Shoots Armed Man in Wawa Parking Lot

Gunfire erupted in a Wawa parking lot in Reading, Pennsylvania when a police officer shot an armed man Wednesday evening, authorities said. The Berks County District Attorney's office said the shooting happened on the 400 block of Lancaster Avenue around 4:45 p.m. The man was taken to the hospital where...
READING, PA
abc27.com

Lancaster County man allegedly threatened to kill woman

LITITZ, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lancaster County man has been charged with allegedly threatening to kill a woman. Lititz Borough Police say they responded to the 100 block of South Broad Street on Sept. 11 for a reported assault. Police say the female victim reported having her head pushed against the wall and being picked up and thrown to the ground twice.
LITITZ, PA
abc27.com

Steelton man allegedly intimidated a federal witness with a gun

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The United States Attorney’s Office indicted 43-year-old Melvin R. Thomas of Steelton, Pennsylvania, for intimidating a witness and firearm charges. Get the latest Pennsylvania politics and election news with abc27 newsletter. The indictment alleges that Thomas used a firearm to retaliate against a federal...
STEELTON, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Church Street#Violent Crime#Lebanon City Police
abc27.com

Woman stabbed to death in York County, man hospitalized

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Trang Pham, a 49-year-old woman from Springettysbury Township, was found dead in a York County home on the afternoon of Tuesday, Sept. 13. Springettsbury Police Chief Todd King says around 1:23 p.m. police responded to the 3600 block of Harrowgate Road for a welfare check on a husband and wife not answering the door.
YORK COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Teen missing from his Cumberland County home: police

Carlisle police are asking for the public’s help locating a teenager who’s been missing from home since Wednesday night. Kazmeer Jaquez was last seen around 8 p.m. Wednesday leaving home, police said. Police said he is wearing a white tank top, light grey shorts, and white Crocs. His...
CARLISLE, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
PennLive.com

Man found shot to death outside vacant Harrisburg home

Harrisburg police are investigating the shooting death of a man found outside a vacant home early Wednesday afternoon. Police Commissioner Thomas Carter said they do not consider the death a homicide and they are not looking for any suspects after the discovery in the 2100 block of Jefferson Street in the Uptown neighborhood.
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

Harrisburg shooting: Child shot overnight Sunday

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A child was injured in a Harrisburg shooting over the weekend. According to City of Harrisburg Director of Communications Matt Maisel, police responded to the 1000 block of S. 18th street around 1 a.m. on Sunday for a shooting. As the officers were in the...
HARRISBURG, PA
WBRE

Runaway teen and infant son found safely in PA

READING, BERKS COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A teenager that reportedly ran away with their 8-month-old son in Lycoming County in late July was located safely in Berks County. State police say Aaliyah Diaz, 16, and her son were reported missing on July 31. 45 days after her disappearance, troopers announced Diaz and her son were both found […]
BERKS COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Infant With 'Critical Injuries' Found Unconcious In Enola: Police

A 51-year-old Enola voice-over artist has been arrested after an infant was found unconscious while suffering from critical injuries, authorities say. East Pennsboro Township Police were called to a report of an unconscious child in the 100 block of South Enola Drive on June 26, according to a release by the department on Sept. 13.
ENOLA, PA
abc27.com

Crash on Interstate 81 South caused backups near Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A crash has caused traffic to back up for miles near the Front Street exit on Interstate 81 South. According to PennDOT, there was a multi-vehicle crash on I-81 southbound 0 miles south of Exit 66: Downtown Harrisburg/Front Street. There was a lane restriction. Traffic...
HARRISBURG, PA
FOX43.com

2 arrested, 36 grams of crack cocaine seized following Harrisburg police chase

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania State Police announced charges against two individuals following a Saturday, Sept. 10 police chase. Royce Carter, 32, has been charged with fleeing or attempting to elude officers, manufacturing, delivery, or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, intentionally possessing controlled substances by a person not registered, recklessly endangering another person, tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, driving under the influence, and marijuana and reckless driving-related charges.
HARRISBURG, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy