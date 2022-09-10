ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Odessa, TX

HIGHLIGHTS: Compass squeaks by Iraan at Ratliff Stadium

By Kayler Smith
ABC Big 2 News
ABC Big 2 News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00UkrS_0hpdFIRn00

ODESSA, Texas ( KMID/KPEJ ) – The Compass Cougars hosted the Iraan Braves at Ratliff Stadium for a Friday night showdown. After taking a one-score lead into halftime, the Cougars held on against the Braves, winning 14-13.

Compass is now 2-1 on the season after bouncing back from a Week 1 loss. Iraan takes their first loss of the season, moving to 2-1.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Yourbasin.

Comments / 0

Related
ABC Big 2 News

Athlete of the Week: Midland Legacy quarterback Marcos Davila

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Midland Legacy quarterback Marcos Davila wins ABC Big 2/Fox 24’s Athlete of the Week award for Week 3. After a tough road loss to No. 5 ranked (5A) Tascosa in Week 2, the Rebels returned home firing on all cylinders, especially under center. Davila, a four-star quarterback as just a junior, […]
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

HIGHLIGHTS: Lady Chaps sweep in conference opener

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – In their 2022 conference opener the Midland College Lady Chaparrals hosted the Clarendon College Bulldogs and in dominating fashion, the Lady Chaparrals complete a 3-0 sweep (25-16, 25-9, 25-19), improving their win streak to four games and their overall record to 8-5. Their next game will be in Hobbs, New Mexico […]
MIDLAND, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Odessa, TX
City
Iraan, TX
State
Texas State
Odessa, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Sports
Odessa, TX
Football
Local
Texas Football
ABC Big 2 News

HIGHLIGHTS: Andrews dominates both sides to defeat Greenwood

ANDREWS, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The Andrews Mustangs return home with an impressive showing on both sides of the ball. Three turnovers in the first half helped the Mustangs to a 26-10 victory of the Greenwood Rangers. Ashton Galvan started at quarterback for his second consecutive week for Andrews with three touchdowns against Greenwood. Andrews moves […]
ANDREWS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Compass#Ratliff Stadium#American Football#Kmid#The Iraan Braves#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
ABC Big 2 News

HIGHLIGHTS: Legacy’s offense, special teams lead Rebels to big win

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The Midland Legacy Rebels (2-1) bounced back in a big way after their first loss knocking off the Abilene Eagles (1-2), their old district rival, 56-20. Quarterback Marcos Davila completed 20 of 23 pass attempts for 354 yards and five touchdowns. Wide receiver Deonta Sonnier caught nine passes, including three touchdowns, […]
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Athlete of the Week: Andrews quarterback Ashton Galvan

ANDREWS, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Andrews quarterback, senior Ashton Galvan wins this week’s ABC Big 2/Fox 24’s Athlete of the Week in his first start under center for the Mustangs. Andrews traveled to Monahans for a week two challenge against a non-district rival. The Mustangs came out firing and went on to take a 30-point win […]
ANDREWS, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Buena Vista ISD starts school year off strong

IMPERIAL, TX. (KMID/KPEJ) — Buena Vista ISD is soaring high as the new school year is underway.The district had opened the transfer option for students to come there from the Midland-Odessa area. Buena Vista ISD is a school district in Imperial, Texas in Pecos County.The district serves just under 260 students. “It’s just it’s a […]
IMPERIAL, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Midland thrift store damaged in crash

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland thrift store was damaged early Monday morning after a City of Midland vehicle crashed into the store front. The business, Twice Around Thrift Store, located at 301 E Illinois, was closed at the time of the crash and no employees were injured. The truck crashed through a front window of […]
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Odessa mom sounds the alarm on RSV

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Odessa mother Michelle Moore has a 7-week-old child recovering from RSV, and she says it could have been prevented if local parents and educators were more aggressive when it comes to keeping sick kids out of the classroom. “Right now, (he’s got a) low grade fever, deep cough, a lot of […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Earn your workout with a sweat!

Odessa, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Earning the burn is taken to a whole new level at HOTWORX, a workout studio that uses virtual instructors to lead workout classes. Created for members to experience the benefits of infrared heat, each class is hosted in the patented sauna with max heat topping out at 130 degrees. Founded on the […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

ABC Big 2 News

11K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

www.yourbasin.com: Basin trusted, Basin proud.

 https://www.yourbasin.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy