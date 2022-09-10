HIGHLIGHTS: Compass squeaks by Iraan at Ratliff Stadium
ODESSA, Texas ( KMID/KPEJ ) – The Compass Cougars hosted the Iraan Braves at Ratliff Stadium for a Friday night showdown. After taking a one-score lead into halftime, the Cougars held on against the Braves, winning 14-13.
Compass is now 2-1 on the season after bouncing back from a Week 1 loss. Iraan takes their first loss of the season, moving to 2-1.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Yourbasin.
Comments / 0