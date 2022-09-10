HIGHLIGHTS: Compass squeaks by Iraan at Ratliff Stadium

ODESSA, Texas ( KMID/KPEJ ) – The Compass Cougars hosted the Iraan Braves at Ratliff Stadium for a Friday night showdown. After taking a one-score lead into halftime, the Cougars held on against the Braves, winning 14-13.

Compass is now 2-1 on the season after bouncing back from a Week 1 loss. Iraan takes their first loss of the season, moving to 2-1.

