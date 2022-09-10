MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A drier air mass will remain in place for our Hump Day! So, get ready for more refreshingly nice weather with dew points staying in the comfy 50s. This will allow for a cool start to the day with upper 50s expected, and highs will climb into the mid-upper 80s courtesy of abundant sunshine. These temps are below average, but it seems many aren’t complaining too much. Actually, a lot of you may want autumn to hurry up and get here. The wait won’t be too long because it starts next Thursday on Sept. 22nd.

MERIDIAN, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO