WTOK-TV
Tailgate preview: NE Lauderdale preps for Forest
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Northeast Lauderdale Trojans prep for week four as they get ready to host Forest. The Trojans are coming off a great win against rival Southeast Lauderdale. With that win last Thursday, Northeast is now 2-1 to start the season. The Trojans will be at home...
WTOK-TV
Game of the Week Preview: Rockets using confidence from last Friday’s win
PHILADELPHIA, Miss. (WTOK) - Growing pains were the story of the first two weeks for the Rockets. They went 0-2 to start the season until they got their first win of the year over Forest Hill in a 51-0 shutout last week. This season is already off to a different...
WTOK-TV
Hundreds wait in line to get new stadium passes for JSU football games
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Just days away from Jackson State’s first home game, hundreds of tiger fans are having to come back to the ticket booth to receive a new pass to enter the game after already paying and securing tickets online. “People are frustrated because they don’t know...
WTOK-TV
MHS football's John Douglass reacts to game's cancellation
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Public School District released an updated statement on the cancellation of the Wildcats game against West Lauderdale. The MPSD stated that after an altercation occurred at Meridian High School during dismisal and several other credible threats on September 9th, 2022. The decision was made to cancel the football game as Meridian High also said that the top priority as a school district is to make sure Wildcat fans, students, and visitors are safe while attending events on campus.
WTOK-TV
Meridian Public Schools addresses fight, threats that led to game cancellation
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian Public School District Tuesday released a more detailed statement about the cancellation of a football game Sept. 9 between the Meridian Wildcats and West Lauderdale Knights. “After an altercation occurred at Meridian High School during dismissal and several other credible threats on September 9, 2022,...
WTOK-TV
Diamond Jim’s & Mrs. Donna’s Ole Farm Beef House sneak peek
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Many customers were sad when the Old Farm Beef House closed its doors in Meridian a couple of months ago. Now, people are getting excited as the building is being renovated with new equipment and a new name. The new name is Diamond Jim’s and Mrs....
WTOK-TV
Expect some comfy nights / early mornings
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - We are now behind a well advertised cold front, and drier / slightly cooler air is settling in via a NW wind. Overnight lows will fall into the mid-upper 50s across our area. For Meridian, this will be the coolest low we’ve had since May. This also means a refreshing start to your Tuesday morning. Plan for a bright sunny Tuesday courtesy of High Pressure with highs in the mid 80s. Typically, our highs should be near 90 degrees (and lows should be in the upper 60s).
WTOK-TV
Southeast High School students get a tour of Meridian Community College
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Southeast Lauderdale High School students toured the Meridian Community College campus Tuesday. MCC wanted to show students all of the different paths that they can take after they graduate high school. “We just toured the different facilities they have. The workforce development, the nursing. So it has...
WTOK-TV
Tropical Depression #7 has formed in the Atlantic
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Tropical Depression #7 formed on Wednesday morning in the Central Atlantic. At the time it formed, it was moving due west at 14mph with max sustained winds of 35mph. It is encountering some wind shear, but it’s expected to overcome that and strengthen into a tropical storm over the next day or so. If so, it’ll be called Fiona.
WTOK-TV
Fall ‘arrives’ next week, but the cooler air will Leave
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - We’ve enjoyed some cooler than average weather this week, but changes are coming. The less humid / refreshingly cool air mass will soon be replaced with a muggier / warmer one. You won’t notice it too much on Thursday since dew points will remain somewhat low & temps will be seasonable (upper 80s). However, by the weekend, dew points will climb well into the 60s and temps will hover near 90 degrees.
WTOK-TV
It remains less humid for our Hump Day
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A drier air mass will remain in place for our Hump Day! So, get ready for more refreshingly nice weather with dew points staying in the comfy 50s. This will allow for a cool start to the day with upper 50s expected, and highs will climb into the mid-upper 80s courtesy of abundant sunshine. These temps are below average, but it seems many aren’t complaining too much. Actually, a lot of you may want autumn to hurry up and get here. The wait won’t be too long because it starts next Thursday on Sept. 22nd.
WTOK-TV
Boy Scouts to retire American flags
MARION, Miss. (WTOK) - Worn and torn American flags will be properly retired Saturday, Sept. 17, in a ceremony at the Hamasa Shriners building in Marion. Burning a country’s flag can be seen as an act of hate, but when done the correct way, is a symbol of respect.
WTOK-TV
MDOT to close Hwy. 19/39 under I-20/59 for 3 weeks
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A temporary lane closure is scheduled to begin Sept. 14 at 12 midnight at Highway 19/39 North in Meridian, under I-20/59 at Exit 154B. It’s expected to be in place for three weeks. The contractor will shut down the road in order to lower the...
WTOK-TV
How close is Mississippi to medical marijuana being available?
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The medical marijuana law is in place and the state’s started issuing licenses. But we wanted to find out the status of some of the businesses preparing the products. We’ve talked about medical marijuana in a lot of hypotheticals over the course of the last...
WTOK-TV
Meridian Community College hosts blood drive
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Mississippi Blood Services hosts nearly two blood drives a week, and today, September 14, the bus was pulled up in front of Meridian Community college. The local blood drives here in Meridian are essential for our local hospitals as Mississippi Blood Services provides all of the blood for Anderson Regional Health Systems, and Mississippi Blood Services loves being a part of the solution.
WTOK-TV
Jaden Smith-affiliated nonprofit to help Jackson during water crisis
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A technology developed by a nonprofit affiliated with Jaden Smith could help the city of Jackson provide clean water to residents while cutting out the use of plastic bottles. Tuesday, the city council approved entering into an agreement to house “Water Box” purification systems at fire...
WDAM-TV
Driver killed in Jones Co. crash identified
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A driver died and a passenger, a minor, suffered serious injuries in a single-vehicle wreck on Tuesday night. According to Jones County Deputy Coroner Don Sumrall, the driver has been identified as Dalton C. Edwards, 19. The next of kin have been notified. According to...
kicks96news.com
New Indictments in Neshoba County
PATRICK LEWIS BARNETT, 32, of Collinsville, Felony Indictment, Failure to Appear, NCSO. Bond $5,000, $0. MICHAEL LEE BISHOP, 48, of Philadelphia, Felony Indictment, NCSO. Bond $5,000. DIONDRE UNTERRIO BOLER, 23, of Union, Felony Indictment, NCSO. Bond DENIED. JAMIE CAMERON, 52, of DeKalb, Felony Indictment, NCSO. Bond $50,000. DUSTIN CHAPMAN, 27,...
Mississippi man, 44, charged after allegedly picking up underage girls from homes, driving them around state
A 44-year-old Mississippi man has been charged with rape after he reportedly picked up a 12-year-old and a 13-year-old girl Friday night and traveled around the state with them until the missing girls were found Sunday morning. Jones County Sheriff’s Office deputies first announced the underage girls had been found...
WTOK-TV
Business organization calls on the creation of a regional water authority to govern Jackson water
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Greater Jackson Chamber Partnership is calling on the creation of a regional authority to govern Jackson’s water system. In a letter sent to local, state and Congressional leaders Tuesday, the group that represents 1,400 businesses recommended several steps to reform the city system amid an ongoing water crisis that left tens of thousands of customers without water earlier this month.
