A limited-release beer that's brewed with the help of the Hudson River will be made available to only a select group of local beer lovers. Since opening up just a decade ago, Mill House Brewing Company has quickly become one of the most popular local breweries. After starting with a small brewery at the restaurant on Mill Street, the company built a larger facility in Pougkeepsie to keep up with demand. Not only can you get Mill House beer at most restaurants, but cans of Mill House beer can now be purchased at retailers in New York as well as other surrounding states.

BEACON, NY ・ 19 HOURS AGO