The Hudson Valley loves its food trucks. So much so that we have food truck festivals, and they’re awesome. Food truck festivals are much cooler than your run of the mill food courts. First of all, they can travel to just about anywhere. Second of all, the Hudson Valley has a ton of local food trucks using local ingredients to make quality food. And food truck festivals usually have more than just food trucks.
Eat up. Catskill Food Festival at Dutchman's Landing Park, Catskill on Saturday, September 17, 12-6 p.m. Food trucks, food vendors, live music and more. Rain or shine. For more information, go to https://m.facebook.com/events/411667894257275/. Celebrate with Red Hook. Hardscrabble Music Festival, Village of Red Hook on Saturday, September 17, 10...
A limited-release beer that's brewed with the help of the Hudson River will be made available to only a select group of local beer lovers. Since opening up just a decade ago, Mill House Brewing Company has quickly become one of the most popular local breweries. After starting with a small brewery at the restaurant on Mill Street, the company built a larger facility in Pougkeepsie to keep up with demand. Not only can you get Mill House beer at most restaurants, but cans of Mill House beer can now be purchased at retailers in New York as well as other surrounding states.
Mark down September 17th on your calendar. September is already flying by and before you know it the month will be ending. It can be hard to keep track of everything going on in the Hudson Valley. Sometimes we need to take a moment and really see what's up. A...
This past weekend was the long-awaited San Gennaro festival in Danbury, CT. The event was thrown by Jimmy Galante with the full support and cooperation from the City of Danbury. Italians and Italian-Americans understand the significance of this event from a cultural standpoint but beyond that, it's a whole lot of fun centered around food.
Oktoberfest is just around the corner and here is a list of places to go in Westchester county that you won’t want to miss. A day, a week or a month of Oktoberfest made beers, pretzels, lederhosen and lots of fun with friends and family is certainly on the lineup for an epic Oktoberfest for this year.
TOWN OF NEWBURGH – Construction continues on the 90,000 square foot Resorts World Hudson Valley casino in the Newburgh Mall on Route 300 in the Town of Newburgh. The facility will be geared toward a local and regional clientele, Meghan Taylor, the company’s vice president for government affairs, told Mid-Hudson News.
Bed Bath & Beyond was not supposed to be closing a store in Dutchess, Orange or Ulster counties, but now they apparently are. Shoppers were shocked to find out that a local Bed Bath & Beyond store has been added to an already published list of stores marked for closure. In August the retailer announced that it would be shuttering just seven New York locations in Auburn, Canandaigua, Glenmont, Niagra Falls, Plainview, Portchester and Spring Valley.
Among the many reasons why fall is—for many people—the best season in New York is witnessing the foliage change in all of its beauty. If road trips to chase the changing colors aren't your things, though, a foliage cruise might just be what you need. Starting next weekend,...
One lucky lottery player in New York is holding a winning million-dollar Powerball ticket. Is it you?. The winning numbers for Monday, September 12 Powerball drawing were:. The two winning tickets matched the 5 Powerball numbers but missed the Powerplay. One was sold in Westchester County at Lucky Trading on Main Street in New Rochelle. The second winning million-dollar ticket was sold in Texas.
CONNECTICUT, USA — Three Connecticut restaurants have been named in Food & Wine Magazine's top classic restaurants list. The list features restaurants from every state, but if you live in Connecticut, you'd know how hard the choices must have been, given how many delicious eateries are around. Food &...
When NBC broadcasts the 74th annual Emmy Awards tonight, many Yonkers residents will root for the five productions that shot scenes across our city. Whether the awards go to HBO’s The Gilded Age, which recorded scenes at the Hudson River Museum’s Victorian mansion, or Apple TV+’s Severance, viewers in Yonkers should understand that our city is a winner because we are successfully becoming Hollywood on the Hudson.
Signs promoting a new restaurant coming to East Fishkill have got a lot of people curious about the new eatery. What is it and what kind of food do they offer?. The Hudson Valley isn't short on amazing restaurants and bars. We're about to get one more very soon. If you've been driving in downtown East Fishkill then you may have noticed a massive sign in front a building that is currently being renovated. The sign on Main Street says 'Beast Fishkill' and it has a lot of residents wondering the place is about.
Good afternoon! Today is Tuesday, September 13. You’re reading Examiner+, our bonus content newsletter. Community support is key to funding our local news mission in Westchester and Putnam counties. If you haven’t joined already, become a member now with our free 30-day trial offer to gain full access to all of our content and receive thank-you perks throughout the year.
If you like greek food and are looking for a new place to try out, I've found a great spot. There is no better feeling than when you plan to eat at one place and have a last-minute change of plans and come to find out you struck food gold! That's exactly what happened to me last weekend in Poughkeepsie and I thought I would share it so you can possibly give this place a try.
Good morning! Today is Monday, September 12. You’re reading today’s edition of Examiner+, our bonus content newsletter. Community support is key to funding our local news mission in Westchester and Putnam counties. Become a member now with our free 30-day trial offer to gain full access to all of our content and receive thank-you perks throughout the year.
A wildly popular chicken restaurant chain has its eyes set on an empty storefront in the Village of Wappingers Falls. The Village of Wappingers continues to attract new businesses to Main Street. Two years ago the New York staple, Patsy's Pizzeria, chose the Village of Wappingers as its first outpost beyond the New York City area. After that, Norma's, one of Brooklyn's favorite bakery cafes, opened up their second location in the former Graceland Tattoo storefront. With the addition of Coupe champagne bar and the new construction taking place next to the Ground Hog, the Village of Wappingers appears to be on the move.
I took the Jitney from New York City to Montauk, a village in Southampton. Food prices were high like in LA, but I didn't need a car to get around.
Before anyone moves to NYC, they have a preconceived notion about what a New Yorker is like, what they do and what their lives are like on a daily basis. We all know those clichés—yelling “I’m walkin’ here” at offensive drivers, wearing all black (which is admittedly true), jaywalking in front of on-coming traffic—and other behaviors we’ve all seen New Yorkers doing that somehow they thought they might be exempt from once they move here.
