Lancaster Farming
Pennsylvania Has Chance to Rebuild Its Dairy Production
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania has slipped down the Top 10 list of dairy-producing states over the past decade, but it might be able to regain some lost ground. Dairy production is likely to grow in places with sufficient land and water, and regulations that aren’t too burdensome. “I...
New farmer's market opens in Cumberland County
CAMP HILL, Pa. — Cumberland County's "Market on Market" cut the ribbon on Sept. 13 to celebrate the new farmer's market in Camp Hill. The market, located at 2000 Market Street, will be open rain or shine every Tuesday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. till Nov. 22 of this year.
Footwear store relocating to former Pier 1 Imports location
The Shoe Fly store in Camp Hill is moving, but not too far. The footwear retailer announced on its Facebook page that its moving to another location within the Camp Hill Shopping Center. “We’ll be relocating to the former Pier 1 location two units down,” the company said.
Property includes retro home, unfinished lodge, 600+ acres for $5.1M: Cool Spaces
The asking price is $5,190,000 for the property near Biglerville, Adams County, and it holds lots of history, mystery and a 39,000-square-foot unfinished wedding venue lodge. Sitting on 634 acres, 503 of which are in the Adams County Conservancy, the property houses the historic DaleBrook Farm, the incomplete General’s Mountain Lodge and the five-bedroom Lovejoy Estate main house.
Pennsylvania Offers Free Food Boxes To Seniors
More than three hundred thousand Pennsylvanians may qualify for some free nutritious foods to supplement their diets through the Senior Food Box Program. PENNSYLVANIA STATE | Established to help struggling seniors throughout the commonwealth, The Senior Food Box Program reduces the risk of disease and illnesses by providing nutrients that diets may otherwise be lacking. Currently serving over 30,000 Pennsylvanians, the program, funded through the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), can support 36,218 low-income seniors.
woodworkingnetwork.com
CMA to host shop tour at Wood Pro Expo Lancaster
MANHEIM, Pa. – The Cabinet Makers Association is organizing a bus tour of three local woodworking shops the day before the opening of Wood Pro Expo Lancaster. Tour buses will depart from the Warehouse at the Nook at 8:15 a.m. and return at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 12.
PennLive.com
History, mystery and an unfinished dream near Biglerville, all for $5.1 million: Cool Spaces
Biglerville $5.1 million property has historical farm, mysterious Lovejoy estate and unfinished lodge. The former Lovejoy Estate and Dalebrook Farm, now called General Mountain Lodge, sits on 634 acres, 503 of which are a nature perserve, near Biglerville, Pa., Auge 11, 2022. Mark Pynes | pennlive.comGet Photo. 5 / 31.
abc27.com
Camp Hill has a brand new farmer’s market
CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) — A new farmer’s market in Camp Hill, called “The Market on Market,” held its grand opening on Sept. 13. The market was set up in a large parking lot at Trinity Lutheran Church in Camp Hill. There were fresh local foods,...
sanatogapost.com
Area Liquor Licenses Among Those in October Auction
HARRISBURG PA – Expired restaurant liquor licenses at three area establishments, one each in Montgomery, Berks, and Chester counties, are among a total of 21 licenses the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board intends to award in early November to the highest bidders, the agency indicated Wednesday (Sept. 7, 2022). In...
Doe licenses sold out in most popular deer hunting spots across Pennsylvania
With the final round of sales of doe hunting licenses open as of Monday, the licenses were sold out by today in 14 of the state’s 23 wildlife management units, according to HuntFishPA.com, the online marketplace for hunting, trapping, fishing and related licenses in Pennsylvania. In a process that...
Pa. law protects workers who are approved for medical marijuana — but once they use it, it’s a different story.
Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. Sign up for our free newsletters. Story by Ed Mahon of Spotlight PA. Vague legal safeguards for medical marijuana users in Pennsylvania are forcing patients to choose...
Lancaster Farming
Lawsuit: New Jersey Farmer Blocked From Harvesting
As the fall harvest ramps up, a New Jersey farmer says he is still trying to recover after not being allowed to bring in his 2019 crop. Matthew House of H&H Farm in Hillsborough is suing his former landlord, saying police were called to prevent him from harvesting his mature crop three years ago.
lebtown.com
The latest food safety violations in Lebanon County
Here are the most recent food safety violations in Lebanon County, as documented by Pennsylvania’s Department of Agriculture. Inspections are taken as a “snapshot” of the day and time, and should not necessarily be taken as overall indicators of an establishment’s cleanliness. Violations are often corrected prior to the inspector leaving the site. Restaurants were found to be in compliance unless otherwise noted.
Lancaster Farming
FFA Pumpkin Project Turns Into Full-Time Career
LEBANON, Pa. — For every FFA member, a supervised agricultural experience is required. But not every FFA member turns that SAE project into a career. Kevin Heagy did just that. About 12 years ago, Heagy, now 26, started growing and selling pumpkins as his supervised experience. Today, his booming...
To develop services for electric vehicles PA Turnpike jumps into solar power
The Pennsylvania Turnpike is jumping into solar energy production to power its maintenance and office buildings with a long-term goal: using solar-generated power to electrify portions of the toll road so electric vehicles can charge as they travel. The agency is waiting for an occupancy permit to open a solar...
America's Largest RV Show returns to Dauphin County
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — America's Largest RV Show kicks off its 53rd annual RV expo in Dauphin County on Wednesday, Sept. 14. Everything from small pop-up campers to large luxury coaches. Industry professionals are also presenting seminars on RV maintenance, safety, and travel tips throughout the five-day event. Officials...
PhillyBite
The Five Best Beaches In Pennsylvania
Philadelphia, PA - One of the hidden gems in Pennsylvania is its many lakes and beaches. These beautiful bodies of water are perfect for swimming, fishing, and canoeing. These areas also provide scenic lodging. One of the best examples is the Bella Vista Raystown Lakehouse, a six-bedroom lake house in James Creek. Its spacious three-bedroom and six-bedroom cottages have beautiful views of the lake.
This Unique Flea Market is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in Pennsylvania
There's nothing like a day spent shopping for hidden gems and bargain hunting. From antique fairs to carnival-like atmospheres, Pennsylvania is home to dozens of amazing flea markets filled with treasures you won't find anywhere else. Keep reading to learn more about one of the best and biggest flea markets in the entire state.
abc27.com
Manheim Township rejects Chick-fil-a drive-thru proposal
MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – The Manheim Township Commissioners have rejected plans for a Chick-fil-A drive-thru due to traffic concerns. According to abc27’s media partner LNP, the location at a former Hoss’s Steak and Sea House on Lititz Pike did not meet the infrastructure needs of the board.
