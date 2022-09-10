ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lititz, PA

Lancaster Farming

Pennsylvania Has Chance to Rebuild Its Dairy Production

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania has slipped down the Top 10 list of dairy-producing states over the past decade, but it might be able to regain some lost ground. Dairy production is likely to grow in places with sufficient land and water, and regulations that aren’t too burdensome. “I...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
FOX 43

New farmer's market opens in Cumberland County

CAMP HILL, Pa. — Cumberland County's "Market on Market" cut the ribbon on Sept. 13 to celebrate the new farmer's market in Camp Hill. The market, located at 2000 Market Street, will be open rain or shine every Tuesday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. till Nov. 22 of this year.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Property includes retro home, unfinished lodge, 600+ acres for $5.1M: Cool Spaces

The asking price is $5,190,000 for the property near Biglerville, Adams County, and it holds lots of history, mystery and a 39,000-square-foot unfinished wedding venue lodge. Sitting on 634 acres, 503 of which are in the Adams County Conservancy, the property houses the historic DaleBrook Farm, the incomplete General’s Mountain Lodge and the five-bedroom Lovejoy Estate main house.
BIGLERVILLE, PA
Pocono Update

Pennsylvania Offers Free Food Boxes To Seniors

More than three hundred thousand Pennsylvanians may qualify for some free nutritious foods to supplement their diets through the Senior Food Box Program. PENNSYLVANIA STATE | Established to help struggling seniors throughout the commonwealth, The Senior Food Box Program reduces the risk of disease and illnesses by providing nutrients that diets may otherwise be lacking. Currently serving over 30,000 Pennsylvanians, the program, funded through the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), can support 36,218 low-income seniors.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
woodworkingnetwork.com

CMA to host shop tour at Wood Pro Expo Lancaster

MANHEIM, Pa. – The Cabinet Makers Association is organizing a bus tour of three local woodworking shops the day before the opening of Wood Pro Expo Lancaster. Tour buses will depart from the Warehouse at the Nook at 8:15 a.m. and return at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 12.
LANCASTER, PA
abc27.com

Camp Hill has a brand new farmer’s market

CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) — A new farmer’s market in Camp Hill, called “The Market on Market,” held its grand opening on Sept. 13. The market was set up in a large parking lot at Trinity Lutheran Church in Camp Hill. There were fresh local foods,...
CAMP HILL, PA
sanatogapost.com

Area Liquor Licenses Among Those in October Auction

HARRISBURG PA – Expired restaurant liquor licenses at three area establishments, one each in Montgomery, Berks, and Chester counties, are among a total of 21 licenses the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board intends to award in early November to the highest bidders, the agency indicated Wednesday (Sept. 7, 2022). In...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Pa. law protects workers who are approved for medical marijuana — but once they use it, it’s a different story.

Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. Sign up for our free newsletters. Story by Ed Mahon of Spotlight PA. Vague legal safeguards for medical marijuana users in Pennsylvania are forcing patients to choose...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Lancaster Farming

Lawsuit: New Jersey Farmer Blocked From Harvesting

As the fall harvest ramps up, a New Jersey farmer says he is still trying to recover after not being allowed to bring in his 2019 crop. Matthew House of H&H Farm in Hillsborough is suing his former landlord, saying police were called to prevent him from harvesting his mature crop three years ago.
LAMBERTVILLE, NJ
lebtown.com

The latest food safety violations in Lebanon County

Here are the most recent food safety violations in Lebanon County, as documented by Pennsylvania’s Department of Agriculture. Inspections are taken as a “snapshot” of the day and time, and should not necessarily be taken as overall indicators of an establishment’s cleanliness. Violations are often corrected prior to the inspector leaving the site. Restaurants were found to be in compliance unless otherwise noted.
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
Lancaster Farming

FFA Pumpkin Project Turns Into Full-Time Career

LEBANON, Pa. — For every FFA member, a supervised agricultural experience is required. But not every FFA member turns that SAE project into a career. Kevin Heagy did just that. About 12 years ago, Heagy, now 26, started growing and selling pumpkins as his supervised experience. Today, his booming...
LEBANON, PA
FOX 43

America's Largest RV Show returns to Dauphin County

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — America's Largest RV Show kicks off its 53rd annual RV expo in Dauphin County on Wednesday, Sept. 14. Everything from small pop-up campers to large luxury coaches. Industry professionals are also presenting seminars on RV maintenance, safety, and travel tips throughout the five-day event. Officials...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
PhillyBite

The Five Best Beaches In Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, PA - One of the hidden gems in Pennsylvania is its many lakes and beaches. These beautiful bodies of water are perfect for swimming, fishing, and canoeing. These areas also provide scenic lodging. One of the best examples is the Bella Vista Raystown Lakehouse, a six-bedroom lake house in James Creek. Its spacious three-bedroom and six-bedroom cottages have beautiful views of the lake.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

Manheim Township rejects Chick-fil-a drive-thru proposal

MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – The Manheim Township Commissioners have rejected plans for a Chick-fil-A drive-thru due to traffic concerns. According to abc27’s media partner LNP, the location at a former Hoss’s Steak and Sea House on Lititz Pike did not meet the infrastructure needs of the board.
MANHEIM, PA

