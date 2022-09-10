ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Haven, MI

Fruitport gets shut out by Grand Rapids West Catholic 1-0

The Fruitport boys soccer team took a hard loss against Grand Rapids West Catholic in OK Conference-Blue play on Wednesday evening. The Trojans dominated the attack but failed to capitalize and lost by a score of 1-0. The Trojans outshot the Falcons 18-4. Goalkeeper Justin Laus made three saves. Fruitport...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Muskegon Catholic boys, girls finish third at Alliance League Conference meet

The Muskegon Catholic Central Crusaders cross country teams had to settle for a pair of third-place finishes on Wednesday afternoon at the second Alliance League Conference meet. Fruitport Calvary Christian served as the host school. Taking top team honors in the boys’ division was Wyoming Potter’s House with 19....
MUSKEGON, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Mona Shores takes top spot at OK Green golf jamboree

The Mona Shores girls golf team escaped with a slim one-point win over the Zeeland West Dux golf team on Wednesday afternoon (187-188). The jamboree was played at Clearbrook Golf Course in Saugatuck. Following the Sailors and Dux were Reeths-Puffer, which shot a 229. Zeeland East shot 257, good for...
NORTON SHORES, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Claeys scores two goals as Shelby shuts out Muskegon Catholic Central 5-0

MUSKEGON – — The Shelby boys varsity soccer team routed Muskegon Catholic Central on Monday evening. The Tigers shut out the Crusaders by a score of 5-0. Carson Claeys led the Tigers’ offense with a pair of goals, while Ignacio Ortiz, Edgar Valenzuela and Mauricio Castillo added a goal apiece.
MUSKEGON, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Garcia tallies hat trick in Shelby victory over Oakridge

The Shelby boys soccer team stunned West Michigan Conference foe Oakridge on Wednesday evening. The Tigers controlled the game and won, 8-1. Mason Garcia led the offense with a hat trick, while Carson Claeys followed with two goals. Mauricio Castillo, Wyatt Dickman and Christian Peterson each added a goal. Logan...
SHELBY, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Reeths-Puffer falls to Zeeland East 5-1 in Tuesday soccer action

The Reeths-Puffer boys soccer team fell to Zeeland East in OK Conference-Green play on Tuesday evening. Reeths-Puffer dropped a 5-1 decision. The Rockets dominated possession, but fell behind early and struggled to create scoring opportunities. Isaac Ritsema scored the lone goal off of an assist from JT Fansler for the...
ZEELAND, MI
localsportsjournal.com

North Muskegon edges Grant 5-3 in tennis action

GRANT – — The North Muskegon boys tennis team took down the Grant Tigers on Monday. The Norse claimed victory by a score of 5-3. North Muskegon (3-16-1) will compete in a tri-match hosted by Wyoming Kelloggsville on Thursday. Grant will travel to Whitehall on Monday (Sept. 19).
NORTH MUSKEGON, MI
Montague sweeps Orchard View in three sets

The Montague volleyball team cruised past Orchard View in three straight sets on Tuesday. The Wildcats won with set scores of 25-13, 25-6 and 25-9. Alissa Wynn scored seven aces, while Jordan Netcott added eight digs and six aces. Laura Borras had six digs and two aces and Maizie Collins...
MUSKEGON, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Kent City wins final three sets to beat Morley Stanwood in five-set thriller

The Kent City Eagles hosted the Mohawks of Morley Stanwood in Tuesday night volleyball action and took home the come-from-behind victory in five sets. This latest installment of the Kent City-Morley Stanwood rivalry came after the Mohawks knocked the Eagles out of the playoffs last year in the district finals.
KENT CITY, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Rockets cruise to volleyball win over Grand Rapids Union in three sets

The Reeths-Puffer volleyball team cruised by Grand Rapids Union in an OK Conference-Green showdown on Tuesday evening. The Rockets ran away with the win in three sets (25-9, 25-18, 25-9). Sophia Hekkema led with eight kills, three digs and two aces, while Madisyn Dykema made 10 kills and two digs.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Lasser scores two goals as North Muskegon upsets Oakridge

The North Muskegon boys soccer team pulled off the upset over Western Michigan Conference foe Oakridge on Monday evening. The Norse topped the Eagles by a score of 2-1 and handed them their first loss of the season. Max Lasser led the way scoring both goals for the Norse off...
NORTH MUSKEGON, MI
localsportsjournal.com

FREMONT, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Fremont volleyball drops each match at Cadillac quad

The Fremont volleyball team battled hard but lost all three of its matches in a quad on Monday. The Packers fell to Cadillac (17-25, 23-25), Traverse City St. Francis (19-25, 9-25) and McBain (9-25, 21-25). Carle Bruggema led in production with 33 assists, 22 digs, 14 kills, four blocks and...
FREMONT, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Eagles Outlast Kentwood Grand River Prep in 2-1 Victory

The Eagles of Kent City hosted Kentwood Grand River Prep in Monday non-conference soccer action on Monday afternoon and came away with a slim 2-1 win. Kent City came into the game as the more experienced team with 8 games already under their belt, while the Titans had only played two.
KENTWOOD, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Van Duinen scores two goals to lead Spring Lake over Fruitport

The Spring Lake boys soccer team claimed a win over rival Fruitport on Monday evening. The Lakers topped the Trojans by a score of 3-1. Bryce Van Duinen led the attack with two goals, while Will Rudd added a single score and an assist. Fruitport’s Brady Brown netted the lone...
SPRING LAKE, MI

