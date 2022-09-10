The Utah Valley men’s and women’s cross country teams each placed second at the Run Elite Program Cross Classic invitational in Taylorsville, Utah on Friday, Sep. 9. The women’s team competed in the 5-kilometer race while the men competed in the 7.5k. The women’s team had seven runners accumulate a score of 50 while the men had all five runners score of 62 points.

OREM, UT ・ 2 DAYS AGO