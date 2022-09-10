ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Win streak snapped as Wolverines fall to Utah State 3-2

The Utah Valley volleyball team saw their five-game win streak come to an end in heartbreaking fashion in a 3-2 loss to the Utah State Aggies in Logan on Tuesday, Sep. 13. The tightly contested match went five sets and came down to a costly attack error by the Wolverines late in the final set.
Men’s and Women’s Cross Country each take second at REP Cross Classic

The Utah Valley men’s and women’s cross country teams each placed second at the Run Elite Program Cross Classic invitational in Taylorsville, Utah on Friday, Sep. 9. The women’s team competed in the 5-kilometer race while the men competed in the 7.5k. The women’s team had seven runners accumulate a score of 50 while the men had all five runners score of 62 points.
BYU police report finds no wrongdoing by UVU student

Duke volleyball player and family claim that students from the BYU crowd were yelling racial slurs during the game and a UVU student in the BYU crowd is banned from sporting events. The BYU women’s volleyball team went up against the Duke women’s team but the game itself, tragically, is...
