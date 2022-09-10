The #1 suburb in Cleveland Magazine’s 2022 ratings is taking aim at being Harvest for Hunger’s #1 collection campaign this fall. Beachwood CAN is a community-wide campaign to support those who are food insecure through a joint effort by the City of Beachwood, Beachwood Place, Beachwood City Schools and the Beachwood Chamber of Commerce. The food drive will benefit Harvest for Hunger, an initiative led by the Greater Cleveland Food Bank.

BEACHWOOD, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO