Sandy, UT

Men’s Golf opens up season season at Gene Miranda Falcon Invitational

The Utah Valley University Wolverines placed 13th in the Gene Miranda Falcon Invitational in Colorado Springs, CO with a team score of 880, 46 strokes behind the team winnerColorado State. Over three rounds the Wolverines shot 291, 296, and 293 to finish 17-over-par for the weekend. The Wolverines believed they...
OREM, UT
Top Tips for Mental Health

This week, Jefferson and Josh sit down to share their advice on maintaining mental health as a student. They discuss helpful tools like exercise, journaling, and social activities to keep our minds fresh and ready to tackle each new day!. Being a university student comes with so many amazing experiences,...
OREM, UT
Win streak snapped as Wolverines fall to Utah State 3-2

The Utah Valley volleyball team saw their five-game win streak come to an end in heartbreaking fashion in a 3-2 loss to the Utah State Aggies in Logan on Tuesday, Sep. 13. The tightly contested match went five sets and came down to a costly attack error by the Wolverines late in the final set.
OREM, UT

