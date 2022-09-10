Read full article on original website
Related
uvureview.com
Wolverine Weekly News: Monday, September 12th, 2022
Natalie Penni covers the latest news that matters to Utah Valley University. Tune in on the UVU Review YouTube channel every Monday at 9 a.m. to watch live.
uvureview.com
Men’s Golf opens up season season at Gene Miranda Falcon Invitational
The Utah Valley University Wolverines placed 13th in the Gene Miranda Falcon Invitational in Colorado Springs, CO with a team score of 880, 46 strokes behind the team winnerColorado State. Over three rounds the Wolverines shot 291, 296, and 293 to finish 17-over-par for the weekend. The Wolverines believed they...
uvureview.com
Top Tips for Mental Health
This week, Jefferson and Josh sit down to share their advice on maintaining mental health as a student. They discuss helpful tools like exercise, journaling, and social activities to keep our minds fresh and ready to tackle each new day!. Being a university student comes with so many amazing experiences,...
uvureview.com
Win streak snapped as Wolverines fall to Utah State 3-2
The Utah Valley volleyball team saw their five-game win streak come to an end in heartbreaking fashion in a 3-2 loss to the Utah State Aggies in Logan on Tuesday, Sep. 13. The tightly contested match went five sets and came down to a costly attack error by the Wolverines late in the final set.
Comments / 0