Poll results: See which Week 2 football game we will shoot
Syracuse, N.Y. — The results are in and the fans have voted for Jamesville-DeWitt at Nottingham to be the football game we shoot Friday night. J-D and Nottingham received 38 more votes than the matchup between Class AA foes Cicero-North Syracuse and Christian Brothers Academy.
Poll results: Who was Section III football player of the Week 1?
Syracuse, N.Y. — After a spectacular showing in Week 1, Fowler’s Devonayre Priester has been voted the Section III football player of the week. Fowler’s junior running back ran the ball six times for 206 yards and three touchdowns in the Falcons’ 44-14 win over Jamesville-DeWitt.
Watch: First-half goal lifts Homer boys soccer to win (video)
Syracuse, N.Y. — Homer defeated Phoenix 1-0 Tuesday night thanks to a goal late in the first half from Tristan Allen. The goal was Allen’s first of the year and helped the Trojans improve to 2-1-1 on the season. >> Section III boys soccer rankings (Week 2): New...
HS roundup: Cobras, Gaelic Knights battle for ‘Bishop Cup’ in boys soccer matchup (photos)
The Bishop Grimes boys soccer team staked their claim to the coveted “Bishop Cup” after defeating Bishop Ludden 1-0 in Wednesday’s Onondaga High School League matchup. The Cobras won their third-straight match after starting the season with two losses.
Cicero-North Syracuse girls soccer fends off Liverpool with golden goal (photos)
Cicero-North Syracuse and Liverpool battled right through regulation on Wednesday, which pushed the teams’ SCAC Metro opener into overtime. The Northstars and Warriors once again went toe-to-toe in OT, but it was Alison Dimitrijevski’s game-winning goal that gave C-NS (2-2-1) a 2-1 victory.
High school boys volleyball poll (Week 1): Team makes big jump to top of rankings
Syracuse, N.Y. — We’ve asked area media professionals who cover high school sports to participate in a weekly boys volleyball poll. We award five points for a first-place vote, four points for a second-place vote, etc. From now until the end of the season, boys volleyball polls will be published on Thursdays.
Cazenovia girls tennis doubles key in tightly-contested win over Manlius Pebble Hill
Cazenovia and Manlius Pebble Hill played each other tough in an Onondaga High School League girls tennis contest on Wednesday. In the end, the result was 4-3 in favor of the Lakers.
Section III girls soccer rankings (Week 2): Team makes huge jump in Class AA
Syracuse, N.Y. — We’ve asked area media professionals who cover high school sports to participate in a weekly girl’s soccer poll. We reward five points for a first-place vote, four points for a second-place vote, etc. From now until the end of the season, girls soccer polls will be published on Tuesdays.
Tony White, Syracuse’s rising coaching star, teaches his players to be like him and trust themselves
Syracuse, N.Y. — Tony White put the first big defensive play of Syracuse’s 2021 home opener against Rutgers in his players’ hands. In practices leading up to the game, the Orange had struggled with making stops on third-and-long. That’s when White pulled defensive lineman Josh Black aside and asked him to draw up a play.
Section III boys cross country rankings (Week 1)
Section III boys cross country rankings for Week 1. These rankings, provided by Tully boys cross country coach Jim Paccia, will be posted on Thursdays throughout the season.
All-CNY runner commits to defending national champion
One of Cicero-North Syracuse’s star runners, Kate Putman, has committed to continue running at North Carolina State next fall. NC State is the defending national champion and is currently ranked No. 1 in the country.
CNY Athletes in College: A Baldwinsville soccer player and 46 more updates
Something reminded Simone Neivel of her high school soccer career at Baldwinsville last week. Neivel, now a junior on SUNY Cortland’s women’s soccer team, earned SUNYAC Women’s Soccer Offensive Athlete of the Week recognition after accounting for all the Red Dragons’ scoring in a 4-0 win over Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute last Saturday.
CNY high school drops Indians as nickname
Syracuse, N.Y. — A Central New York school decided its nickname is “not culturally appropriate anymore” and has picked a new one. Lyme, once referred to as the Indians, will now be known as the Lakers. The move comes following news last year that an Albany area school district had to stop using the nickname Indians.
Chris Elmore receives touching note from Wake Forest coach following season-ending injury
Syracuse, N.Y. — Sometimes things are bigger than football. Early Wednesday morning, Syracuse football captain Chris Elmore shared a handwritten note he’d received from Wake Forest coach Dave Clawson to Twitter. In the note, Clawson expresses his respect for Elmore as a player and his sympathy the sixth-year senior will miss the rest of the season due to a lower-body injury.
Syracuse women’s basketball schedule: Dates (and some tip times) for all 30 games
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse women’s basketball’s ACC schedule is out, completing the team’s full slate of games for the 2022-23 season. Felisha Legette-Jack will make her coaching debut during an exhibition against Le Moyne on Nov. 3 at the JMA Wireless Dome. The Orange women open the regular season four days later at home against Stony Brook.
Wake Forest Head Coach Dave Clawson Sends Chris Elmore Classy Note Following Injury
Chris Elmore is undoubtedly one of the leaders of the Syracuse football team. He was voted a team captain, has played several positions during his Orange career and was a fan favorite with a catchy nickname "Rhino." That and he played a pivotal role in Syracuse's offense as a lead blocker for star ...
Syracuse QB Garrett Shrader earns national award for performance at UConn
Syracuse, N.Y. — Garrett Shrader’s stellar play through Syracuse football’s 2-0 start has earned more national acclaim. Shrader was named one of the Davey O’Brien Great 8 Performers of the Week after a 20-of-23 passing day at UConn on Saturday. Shrader accounted for five touchdowns (three passing, two running) against the Huskies and threw for 292 yards. His completion and yardage numbers were both career highs.
Max Scherzer electrifies crowd in rehab start, Buffalo takes the game, 2-1, in ten innings
Syracuse, NY – The Syracuse Mets saw another New York Mets star dazzle on the mound on Wednesday night as Max Scherzer tossed a strong rehab start for Syracuse. Scherzer, the three-time Cy Young Award winner, is the second different former Cy Young Award winner to start for Syracuse this season. Jacob deGrom made a pair of rehab starts in July. As for the game itself, Buffalo won a tightly contested game by a 2-1 final in ten innings. Buffalo now has won 13 of the 20 games that have played against Syracuse this season.
Syracuse football earns more votes in Week 2 USA Today Coaches Poll
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse football’s 48-14 win over Connecticut convinced a couple more FBS coaches it might deserve to be ranked. The Orange received seven votes in the Week 2 USA Today Coaches Poll released Monday. That’s an increase of two votes from Week 1 but is still significantly removed from the number SU would need to crack the Top 25.
Drew Fielder schedules Syracuse visit: What his high school coach has to say about the 2023 big man
Syracuse, N.Y. ― Drew Fielder, a 6-foot-11 forward in the 2023 class, has scheduled an official visit to Syracuse for the weekend of Sept. 23-25, according to his high school coach. Fielder, a native of Boise, Idaho, currently attends Southern California Academy, a basketball prep powerhouse in Northridge, California.
