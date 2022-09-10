ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baldwinsville, NY

Syracuse.com

CNY high school drops Indians as nickname

Syracuse, N.Y. — A Central New York school decided its nickname is “not culturally appropriate anymore” and has picked a new one. Lyme, once referred to as the Indians, will now be known as the Lakers. The move comes following news last year that an Albany area school district had to stop using the nickname Indians.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Chris Elmore receives touching note from Wake Forest coach following season-ending injury

Syracuse, N.Y. — Sometimes things are bigger than football. Early Wednesday morning, Syracuse football captain Chris Elmore shared a handwritten note he’d received from Wake Forest coach Dave Clawson to Twitter. In the note, Clawson expresses his respect for Elmore as a player and his sympathy the sixth-year senior will miss the rest of the season due to a lower-body injury.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse QB Garrett Shrader earns national award for performance at UConn

Syracuse, N.Y. — Garrett Shrader’s stellar play through Syracuse football’s 2-0 start has earned more national acclaim. Shrader was named one of the Davey O’Brien Great 8 Performers of the Week after a 20-of-23 passing day at UConn on Saturday. Shrader accounted for five touchdowns (three passing, two running) against the Huskies and threw for 292 yards. His completion and yardage numbers were both career highs.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Max Scherzer electrifies crowd in rehab start, Buffalo takes the game, 2-1, in ten innings

Syracuse, NY – The Syracuse Mets saw another New York Mets star dazzle on the mound on Wednesday night as Max Scherzer tossed a strong rehab start for Syracuse. Scherzer, the three-time Cy Young Award winner, is the second different former Cy Young Award winner to start for Syracuse this season. Jacob deGrom made a pair of rehab starts in July. As for the game itself, Buffalo won a tightly contested game by a 2-1 final in ten innings. Buffalo now has won 13 of the 20 games that have played against Syracuse this season.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse football earns more votes in Week 2 USA Today Coaches Poll

Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse football’s 48-14 win over Connecticut convinced a couple more FBS coaches it might deserve to be ranked. The Orange received seven votes in the Week 2 USA Today Coaches Poll released Monday. That’s an increase of two votes from Week 1 but is still significantly removed from the number SU would need to crack the Top 25.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse.com

Syracuse, NY
Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York.

 https://www.syracuse.com

