Pulaski, WI

cw14online.com

Wrightstown knows conference play will be different

WRIGHTSTOWN (WLUK) -- Wrightstown opened its season with four straight wins against Bay Conference teams, but starting Friday it promises to get tougher. This week the North Eastern Conference season kicks off and coach Steve Klister said the first month's schedule was important heading into the final five weeks of the season.
WRIGHTSTOWN, WI
cw14online.com

HSGT: Luxemburg-Casco volleyball wins; Notre Dame and De Pere tie

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Tuesday night there were two big matches highlighting High School Game Time. In girls volleyball, Luxemburg-Casco beat Fox Valley Lutheran 3-1 in North Eastern Conference action. In boys soccer, Notre Dame and De Pere battled to a 1-1 tie in Fox River Classic Conference play. Click...
DE PERE, WI
cw14online.com

HSGT: Appleton North and Kimberly post wins

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Monday in High School Game Time, girls volleyball was in the spotlight. In the Fox Valley Association, Appleton North beat Kaukauna 3-0 and Kimberly also beat Hortonville 3-0. Click the video for highlights.
APPLETON, WI
WBAY Green Bay

I-43 crash kills two truck drivers from Northeast Wisconsin

BELGIUM, Wis. (WBAY) - Two truck drivers from our corner of Wisconsin were killed Thursday evening in a crash in Ozaukee County, in southeastern Wisconsin. The Ozaukee County Sheriff’s Office says Milton Christensen, 50, of Suring, was driving his tractor-trailer north on Interstate 43 when he crossed the median and went into the southbound lanes. He collided with a tractor-trailer driven by Richard Wysocki, 69, of Wausaukee. Both drivers died from their injuries before they could be transported to hospitals.
OZAUKEE COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Multiple cars involved in crash on Green Bay’s west side

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Several vehicles were involved in a crash in Green Bay on Tuesday and Wisconsin responders are dealing with the aftermath. Local 5 has crew at the scene, which is near 9th Street and Wirtz Avenue in Green Bay. Authorities have not confirmed yet if...
wearegreenbay.com

So long, Sears: New life coming to Green Bay Plaza on west side

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – New life is coming to the corner of Mason Street and Military Avenue on Green Bay’s west side. That includes demolishing the old Sears building and making way for new businesses. “Just due to the nature of retail and commercial business (the Sears...
wearegreenbay.com

Drunken driver hits parked squad car in Fond du Lac, vehicles towed

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – A 27-year-old Fond du Lac resident hit a parked squad car early Sunday morning and was later arrested for Operating While Intoxicated. According to the Fond du Lac Police Department, the incident happened around 3:45 a.m. on Sunday, when a City of Fond du Lac Police Officer had their squad car legally parked in front of the Fond du Lac County Communications Center.
FOND DU LAC, WI
cw14online.com

CoComelon LIVE! JJ's Journey is coming to Fox Cities P.A.C.

APPLETON (WLUK) -- The number one most watched entertainment brand on YouTube is coming to life on an Appleton stage. CoComelon LIVE! JJ’s Journey is coming to the Fox Cities Performing Arts Center inside Thrivent Hall on Friday, Nov. 11 at 6 p.m. The Broadway-style musical features interactive music...
APPLETON, WI
wearegreenbay.com

One shot during fight in Sheboygan, disturbance was ‘between 2 groups’

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – Two groups of people were involved in a fight on Saturday night in Sheboygan, which resulted in each group ‘discharging firearms.’. According to the Sheboygan Police Department, officers received a report of a disturbance just before 11:30 p.m. on September 10. When officers arrived,...
SHEBOYGAN, WI
wearegreenbay.com

‘Chronic nuisance’ property in Green Bay condemned, multiple arrested

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Multiple people were arrested at a Green Bay residence that had standing water in the basement and black mold apparently growing. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, on September 6 around 6 a.m., multiple officers responded with the SWAT team to 2389 Hampton Avenue to serve a search warrant. The reason for the warrant was due to the possibility that selling/using/making methamphetamine was happening at the residence.
GREEN BAY, WI
wtaq.com

Fond du Lac Manufacturing Plant Is Spreading Out

FOND DU LAC, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Mercury Racing, a division of Mercury Marine, held a ground-breaking ceremony Tuesday for its operations plant. General manager, Stuart Halley says they’ve run out of room in order to meet global customer demand for the company’s marine propeller systems. The two-phase...
FOND DU LAC, WI
seehafernews.com

Manitowoc Law Office Moves Five Blocks North

A prominent Manitowoc law firm has moved its offices from downtown, to a near northside building. Kummer, Lambert, Fox, Glandt & Nelson LLP are now in the former home of the American Red Cross and The Crossing of Manitowoc County at 205 North 8th Street. Law partner Trent Nelson tells...
MANITOWOC, WI
seehafernews.com

Bail Hearing Held For Manitowoc Woman Charged With Fourth OWI

A 65-year-old Manitowoc woman is free on $500 cash bail following her arrest over the weekend on a 4th OWI charge. Officers responded to the area of Revere Drive and Spring Street last Saturday afternoon for a vehicle that crashed into a street sign. It was parked near the fallen...
MANITOWOC, WI
seehafernews.com

Manitowoc Woman Charged After Stealing from Meijer Multiple Times

Charges have been filed against a woman who allegedly stole from the Manitowoc Meijer store three separate times over the last two weeks. The first incident occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The asset protection team reported that the 33-year-old woman had taken six video game-related items into the bathroom without...
MANITOWOC, WI

