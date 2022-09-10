Read full article on original website
2 Towns in Wisconsin Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five sports bars in Wisconsin that are considered the best in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
These 9 Restaurants Serve The Best Butter Burger In WisconsinTravel MavenWisconsin State
Saints hold joint practices with the Packers, tempers flareTina HowellGreen Bay, WI
cw14online.com
Wrightstown knows conference play will be different
WRIGHTSTOWN (WLUK) -- Wrightstown opened its season with four straight wins against Bay Conference teams, but starting Friday it promises to get tougher. This week the North Eastern Conference season kicks off and coach Steve Klister said the first month's schedule was important heading into the final five weeks of the season.
cw14online.com
HSGT: Luxemburg-Casco volleyball wins; Notre Dame and De Pere tie
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Tuesday night there were two big matches highlighting High School Game Time. In girls volleyball, Luxemburg-Casco beat Fox Valley Lutheran 3-1 in North Eastern Conference action. In boys soccer, Notre Dame and De Pere battled to a 1-1 tie in Fox River Classic Conference play. Click...
cw14online.com
HSGT: Appleton North and Kimberly post wins
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Monday in High School Game Time, girls volleyball was in the spotlight. In the Fox Valley Association, Appleton North beat Kaukauna 3-0 and Kimberly also beat Hortonville 3-0. Click the video for highlights.
whby.com
Green Bay School Superintendent suffered heart attack during School Board meeting
GREEN BAY, Wis–The Green Bay School District says interim Superintendent Vicki Bayer had a heart attack during last (Monday) night’s school board meeting. Bayer told board members that she was not feeling well and an ambulance was called. She was taken to the hospital for observation. Bayer has...
wearegreenbay.com
Burglar charged for multiple Green Bay break-ins, gambles away stolen money
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A man was arrested for allegedly breaking into a Green Bay pub and a local church. Among other cash grabs, he reportedly took the ‘Shake of the Day’, and told the police that he spent all the stolen cash on gambling. According...
WBAY Green Bay
I-43 crash kills two truck drivers from Northeast Wisconsin
BELGIUM, Wis. (WBAY) - Two truck drivers from our corner of Wisconsin were killed Thursday evening in a crash in Ozaukee County, in southeastern Wisconsin. The Ozaukee County Sheriff’s Office says Milton Christensen, 50, of Suring, was driving his tractor-trailer north on Interstate 43 when he crossed the median and went into the southbound lanes. He collided with a tractor-trailer driven by Richard Wysocki, 69, of Wausaukee. Both drivers died from their injuries before they could be transported to hospitals.
wearegreenbay.com
Multiple cars involved in crash on Green Bay’s west side
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Several vehicles were involved in a crash in Green Bay on Tuesday and Wisconsin responders are dealing with the aftermath. Local 5 has crew at the scene, which is near 9th Street and Wirtz Avenue in Green Bay. Authorities have not confirmed yet if...
whby.com
Green Bay couple accused of stealing thousands of dollars in items from Kohl’s stores
GREEN BAY, Wis–A Green Bay couple is accused of taking part in a coordinated shoplifting scheme. James Saldana is charged in Brown County Court with Felony Retail Theft, Possession of Narcotics and Meth, and Possession of a Firearm by a Felon. Sade Mills is facing counts of Retail Theft and Bail Jumping.
wearegreenbay.com
So long, Sears: New life coming to Green Bay Plaza on west side
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – New life is coming to the corner of Mason Street and Military Avenue on Green Bay’s west side. That includes demolishing the old Sears building and making way for new businesses. “Just due to the nature of retail and commercial business (the Sears...
wearegreenbay.com
Drunken driver hits parked squad car in Fond du Lac, vehicles towed
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – A 27-year-old Fond du Lac resident hit a parked squad car early Sunday morning and was later arrested for Operating While Intoxicated. According to the Fond du Lac Police Department, the incident happened around 3:45 a.m. on Sunday, when a City of Fond du Lac Police Officer had their squad car legally parked in front of the Fond du Lac County Communications Center.
cw14online.com
CoComelon LIVE! JJ's Journey is coming to Fox Cities P.A.C.
APPLETON (WLUK) -- The number one most watched entertainment brand on YouTube is coming to life on an Appleton stage. CoComelon LIVE! JJ’s Journey is coming to the Fox Cities Performing Arts Center inside Thrivent Hall on Friday, Nov. 11 at 6 p.m. The Broadway-style musical features interactive music...
wearegreenbay.com
One shot during fight in Sheboygan, disturbance was ‘between 2 groups’
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – Two groups of people were involved in a fight on Saturday night in Sheboygan, which resulted in each group ‘discharging firearms.’. According to the Sheboygan Police Department, officers received a report of a disturbance just before 11:30 p.m. on September 10. When officers arrived,...
wearegreenbay.com
‘Chronic nuisance’ property in Green Bay condemned, multiple arrested
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Multiple people were arrested at a Green Bay residence that had standing water in the basement and black mold apparently growing. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, on September 6 around 6 a.m., multiple officers responded with the SWAT team to 2389 Hampton Avenue to serve a search warrant. The reason for the warrant was due to the possibility that selling/using/making methamphetamine was happening at the residence.
Wisconsin Town Named One Of The Best For Fall Foliage In US
Here's where you should visit this fall.
wtaq.com
Fond du Lac Manufacturing Plant Is Spreading Out
FOND DU LAC, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Mercury Racing, a division of Mercury Marine, held a ground-breaking ceremony Tuesday for its operations plant. General manager, Stuart Halley says they’ve run out of room in order to meet global customer demand for the company’s marine propeller systems. The two-phase...
wearegreenbay.com
Door County staple listed for sale, looking to find new owners
FISH CREEK, Wis. (WFRV) – Made from scratch pies and freshly made custard has been part of a Door County staple’s legacy for 40 years and it is now looking for new ownership. Located on the waters of Fish Creek, Not Licked Yet Frozen Custard is engrained in...
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc Law Office Moves Five Blocks North
A prominent Manitowoc law firm has moved its offices from downtown, to a near northside building. Kummer, Lambert, Fox, Glandt & Nelson LLP are now in the former home of the American Red Cross and The Crossing of Manitowoc County at 205 North 8th Street. Law partner Trent Nelson tells...
seehafernews.com
Bail Hearing Held For Manitowoc Woman Charged With Fourth OWI
A 65-year-old Manitowoc woman is free on $500 cash bail following her arrest over the weekend on a 4th OWI charge. Officers responded to the area of Revere Drive and Spring Street last Saturday afternoon for a vehicle that crashed into a street sign. It was parked near the fallen...
whby.com
Appleton rooftop shooting suspect enters plea of not guilty by reason of insanity
APPLETON, Wis–An Appleton man accused of firing shots from the roof of a church building is claiming insanity. James Cooper enters a plea of “not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect” in Outagamie County Court to charges of Reckless Endangerment and Discharging a Firearm in a School Zone.
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc Woman Charged After Stealing from Meijer Multiple Times
Charges have been filed against a woman who allegedly stole from the Manitowoc Meijer store three separate times over the last two weeks. The first incident occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The asset protection team reported that the 33-year-old woman had taken six video game-related items into the bathroom without...
