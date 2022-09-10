ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cw14online.com

Wrightstown knows conference play will be different

WRIGHTSTOWN (WLUK) -- Wrightstown opened its season with four straight wins against Bay Conference teams, but starting Friday it promises to get tougher. This week the North Eastern Conference season kicks off and coach Steve Klister said the first month's schedule was important heading into the final five weeks of the season.
WRIGHTSTOWN, WI
cw14online.com

HSGT: Appleton North and Kimberly post wins

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Monday in High School Game Time, girls volleyball was in the spotlight. In the Fox Valley Association, Appleton North beat Kaukauna 3-0 and Kimberly also beat Hortonville 3-0. Click the video for highlights.
APPLETON, WI
cw14online.com

HSGT: Luxemburg-Casco volleyball wins; Notre Dame and De Pere tie

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Tuesday night there were two big matches highlighting High School Game Time. In girls volleyball, Luxemburg-Casco beat Fox Valley Lutheran 3-1 in North Eastern Conference action. In boys soccer, Notre Dame and De Pere battled to a 1-1 tie in Fox River Classic Conference play. Click...
DE PERE, WI
cw14online.com

A glimpse into fall sports at Appleton North High School

APPLETON (WLUK) -- Fall sports are well underway in Northeast Wisconsin. Some Appleton North High School girls' teams are motivated to have a successful season. The girls swim and dive team is jumping into the pool every day working on perfecting dives and beating times. Share your photos and videos...
APPLETON, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
City
Neenah, WI
Green Bay, WI
Sports
Local
Wisconsin Education
City
Pulaski, WI
City
Green Bay, WI
Green Bay, WI
Education
Green Bay, WI
Football
Local
Wisconsin Football
City
Kimberly, WI
City
Ashwaubenon, WI
Wrightstown, WI
Sports
City
Wrightstown, WI
City
Marinette, WI
Pulaski, WI
Sports
wtmj.com

Travel Wisconsin: Unique Dining & Supper Clubs

From crispy fried perch to succulent prime rib paired with a brandy old fashioned, the supper club is as Wisconsin as it gets. Here’s to savoring the classics and discovering unexpected takes on familiar favorites. Find outstanding service at Buck-A-Neer Supper Club outside Marshfield (Marathon County) For nearly 50...
MARSHFIELD, WI
whby.com

Green Bay schools interim superintendent hospitalized

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Some frightening moments for the Green Bay school board and the interim superintendent. The board and Vicki Bayer were in the middle of a work session Monday night when Bayer indicated she wasn’t feeling well. First responders were contacted as a precaution, and Bayer...
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

Man killed in Marinette County crash

TOWN OF WAGNER (WLUK) -- An 85-year-old man from Michigan's Upper Peninsula was killed in a crash Wednesday morning in Marinette County. Sheriff's officials say the crash happened just before 10:45 a.m. at the intersection of Highway X and Old Rail Road in the town of Wagner. According to investigators, the 85-year-old Wallace, Michigan, man was headed south on Old Rail Road. He did not yield at a stop sign and was hit by a pickup truck going east.
MARINETTE COUNTY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#American Football#Highschoolsports#Fvl#Fox 11#Green Bay Southwest#Marines#Tigers
wearegreenbay.com

Kewaunee County bridge to close end of Sept. into Nov.

KEWAUNEE COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – A bridge in Kewaunee County is scheduled to be closed from the end of September into the beginning of November. Here you can find out where it is, when it will be closed, and why construction is starting. According to the City of Algoma...
KEWAUNEE COUNTY, WI
Fox11online.com

Rain gauges show effects of 3 days of wet weather

(WLUK) -- Three days of rain really added up in Northeast Wisconsin. Many viewers shared photos of their rain gauges to Chime In following the wet weather. Several showed 5 inches or more of water, especially in Fond du Lac and Winnebago counties. Share yours with us here:. The rainfall...
OSHKOSH, WI
wearegreenbay.com

One dead after failing to yield at a stop sign in Marinette County

WAGNER, Wis. (WFRV) – An 85-year-old from Michigan is dead following a vehicle accident in Marinette County on Wednesday. According to a release, Marinette County deputies received a call for a two-vehicle crash on County Highway X at Old Rail Road in the Town of Wagner. The investigation indicates...
MARINETTE COUNTY, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NBC26

Man dies in crash after failing to yield in Marinette County

MARINETTE COUNTY (NBC 26) — An 85-year-old man from Wallace, Michigan was involved in a two-vehicle fatal crash after failing to yield the right-of-way from a stop sign. The Marinette County Sheriff's Office reports the crash happened Wednesday at 10:42 a.m. on CTH X at Old Rail Road in the Town of Wagner.
MARINETTE COUNTY, WI
waupacanow.com

Breaking ground for splash pad

After years of planning, the construction of the splash pad at Swan Park is underway. People involved with the project tossed the first few shovels of dirt during a rainy groundbreaking ceremony Monday, Sept. 12. Parked nearby was a Faulks Brothers excavator ready to move dirt by the ton. The...
WAUPACA, WI
WLUC

1 dead in 2-vehicle Marinette County crash

Wagner, Wisc. (WLUC) - One person died in a crash Wednesday in Marinette County. The Marinette County Sheriff’s Chief Deputy James Hansen reports the crash happened around 10:42 a.m. Wednesday in Wagner, Wisconsin. The two-vehicle crash was on County Highway X at Old Rail Road. Investigators found that a...
MARINETTE COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

I-43 crash kills two truck drivers from Northeast Wisconsin

BELGIUM, Wis. (WBAY) - Two truck drivers from our corner of Wisconsin were killed Thursday evening in a crash in Ozaukee County, in southeastern Wisconsin. The Ozaukee County Sheriff’s Office says Milton Christensen, 50, of Suring, was driving his tractor-trailer north on Interstate 43 when he crossed the median and went into the southbound lanes. He collided with a tractor-trailer driven by Richard Wysocki, 69, of Wausaukee. Both drivers died from their injuries before they could be transported to hospitals.
OZAUKEE COUNTY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy