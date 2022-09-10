Read full article on original website
2 Towns in Wisconsin Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five sports bars in Wisconsin that are considered the best in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
These 9 Restaurants Serve The Best Butter Burger In WisconsinTravel MavenWisconsin State
Saints hold joint practices with the Packers, tempers flareTina HowellGreen Bay, WI
cw14online.com
Wrightstown knows conference play will be different
WRIGHTSTOWN (WLUK) -- Wrightstown opened its season with four straight wins against Bay Conference teams, but starting Friday it promises to get tougher. This week the North Eastern Conference season kicks off and coach Steve Klister said the first month's schedule was important heading into the final five weeks of the season.
cw14online.com
HSGT: Appleton North and Kimberly post wins
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Monday in High School Game Time, girls volleyball was in the spotlight. In the Fox Valley Association, Appleton North beat Kaukauna 3-0 and Kimberly also beat Hortonville 3-0. Click the video for highlights.
cw14online.com
HSGT: Luxemburg-Casco volleyball wins; Notre Dame and De Pere tie
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Tuesday night there were two big matches highlighting High School Game Time. In girls volleyball, Luxemburg-Casco beat Fox Valley Lutheran 3-1 in North Eastern Conference action. In boys soccer, Notre Dame and De Pere battled to a 1-1 tie in Fox River Classic Conference play. Click...
cw14online.com
A glimpse into fall sports at Appleton North High School
APPLETON (WLUK) -- Fall sports are well underway in Northeast Wisconsin. Some Appleton North High School girls' teams are motivated to have a successful season. The girls swim and dive team is jumping into the pool every day working on perfecting dives and beating times. Share your photos and videos...
wtmj.com
Travel Wisconsin: Unique Dining & Supper Clubs
From crispy fried perch to succulent prime rib paired with a brandy old fashioned, the supper club is as Wisconsin as it gets. Here’s to savoring the classics and discovering unexpected takes on familiar favorites. Find outstanding service at Buck-A-Neer Supper Club outside Marshfield (Marathon County) For nearly 50...
wearegreenbay.com
Leo’s Mercado fills void for Mexican grocery store in Marinette
MARINETTE, Wis. (WFRV) — When you think of Wisconsin, you don’t immediately think of authentic Mexican food. This is exactly why one family wanted to help bring a piece of home here. “We used to live in Texas, so when we heard about this opening, I was super,...
whby.com
Green Bay schools interim superintendent hospitalized
GREEN BAY, Wis. — Some frightening moments for the Green Bay school board and the interim superintendent. The board and Vicki Bayer were in the middle of a work session Monday night when Bayer indicated she wasn’t feeling well. First responders were contacted as a precaution, and Bayer...
Fox11online.com
Man killed in Marinette County crash
TOWN OF WAGNER (WLUK) -- An 85-year-old man from Michigan's Upper Peninsula was killed in a crash Wednesday morning in Marinette County. Sheriff's officials say the crash happened just before 10:45 a.m. at the intersection of Highway X and Old Rail Road in the town of Wagner. According to investigators, the 85-year-old Wallace, Michigan, man was headed south on Old Rail Road. He did not yield at a stop sign and was hit by a pickup truck going east.
wearegreenbay.com
Kewaunee County bridge to close end of Sept. into Nov.
KEWAUNEE COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – A bridge in Kewaunee County is scheduled to be closed from the end of September into the beginning of November. Here you can find out where it is, when it will be closed, and why construction is starting. According to the City of Algoma...
Fox11online.com
Rain gauges show effects of 3 days of wet weather
(WLUK) -- Three days of rain really added up in Northeast Wisconsin. Many viewers shared photos of their rain gauges to Chime In following the wet weather. Several showed 5 inches or more of water, especially in Fond du Lac and Winnebago counties. Share yours with us here:. The rainfall...
wearegreenbay.com
One dead after failing to yield at a stop sign in Marinette County
WAGNER, Wis. (WFRV) – An 85-year-old from Michigan is dead following a vehicle accident in Marinette County on Wednesday. According to a release, Marinette County deputies received a call for a two-vehicle crash on County Highway X at Old Rail Road in the Town of Wagner. The investigation indicates...
wearegreenbay.com
Irish hotel and pub closes, Thai restaurant to open near Fox River in De Pere
DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – The luck of the Irish has run out in the City of De Pere after a popular local hotel and restaurant has closed its doors for good. The Ennis Inn and Pub, located on 201 James Street, has closed up shop after being in business for the past ten years.
NBC26
Man dies in crash after failing to yield in Marinette County
MARINETTE COUNTY (NBC 26) — An 85-year-old man from Wallace, Michigan was involved in a two-vehicle fatal crash after failing to yield the right-of-way from a stop sign. The Marinette County Sheriff's Office reports the crash happened Wednesday at 10:42 a.m. on CTH X at Old Rail Road in the Town of Wagner.
whby.com
Green Bay School Superintendent suffered heart attack during School Board meeting
GREEN BAY, Wis–The Green Bay School District says interim Superintendent Vicki Bayer had a heart attack during last (Monday) night’s school board meeting. Bayer told board members that she was not feeling well and an ambulance was called. She was taken to the hospital for observation. Bayer has...
WBAY Green Bay
3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: A snake has two heads, but that’s not the amazing part
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - As non-venomous snakes go, the garter snake is pretty common. In today’s 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES, Brad Spakowitz tells you some facts about the common garter snake. Then he introduces you to a not-so-common garter snake. It has two heads -- but that’s not the...
waupacanow.com
Breaking ground for splash pad
After years of planning, the construction of the splash pad at Swan Park is underway. People involved with the project tossed the first few shovels of dirt during a rainy groundbreaking ceremony Monday, Sept. 12. Parked nearby was a Faulks Brothers excavator ready to move dirt by the ton. The...
wearegreenbay.com
Meet Lauren Helmbrecht, the newest member of Local 5 Live sports
(WFRV) – Local 5 Live gives viewers an introduction to the newest member of Local 5 Sports. We get to know Lauren Helmbrecht, catch her debut tonight on Green Bay Nation, right here on Local 5 at 6:30 pm.
HSHS St. Mary's Hospital 'working closely' with security to determine next steps
Police are investigating a reported carjacking that happened late last week at HSHS St. Mary's Hospital. Police say two teenagers hit a St. Mary's nurse on the head with a fake gun and stole her car.
WLUC
1 dead in 2-vehicle Marinette County crash
Wagner, Wisc. (WLUC) - One person died in a crash Wednesday in Marinette County. The Marinette County Sheriff’s Chief Deputy James Hansen reports the crash happened around 10:42 a.m. Wednesday in Wagner, Wisconsin. The two-vehicle crash was on County Highway X at Old Rail Road. Investigators found that a...
WBAY Green Bay
I-43 crash kills two truck drivers from Northeast Wisconsin
BELGIUM, Wis. (WBAY) - Two truck drivers from our corner of Wisconsin were killed Thursday evening in a crash in Ozaukee County, in southeastern Wisconsin. The Ozaukee County Sheriff’s Office says Milton Christensen, 50, of Suring, was driving his tractor-trailer north on Interstate 43 when he crossed the median and went into the southbound lanes. He collided with a tractor-trailer driven by Richard Wysocki, 69, of Wausaukee. Both drivers died from their injuries before they could be transported to hospitals.
