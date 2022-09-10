Read full article on original website
kchi.com
Hornets Soccer Falls To Maryville 5-0
The Chillicothe High School Boys Soccer team traveled to the campus of Northwest Missouri State University on Tuesday evening where they took on the Maryville Spoofhounds. The Spoofhounds took down the Hornets 5-0. Maryville took a 2-0 lead into the halftime break with two goals from junior defenseman Lane Hazen.
kchi.com
Chillicothe Girls Tennis Places 4th At The Benton Tourney
The Lady Hornets Tennis team snatched 4th Place at the Benton Tournament on Friday. Early Friday morning, the Chillicothe Lady Hornets varsity tennis team traveled to Noyes’ Courts for the 10-team St. Joseph Benton Tournament. This year, the tournament directors changed the format to be team-based competition instead of individual bracket play. At the start of the day, five teams each faced off in team pool play. Chillicothe faced Trenton, Maryville, Savannah, and Lafayette all before lunch.
kchi.com
Tatum Palmer’s Walk-Off Double Takes Down Cameron In Extras On Tuesday
The Chillicothe Lady Hornets Softball team took down Cameron by a score of 4-3 on Tuesday thanks to a walk-off double from Tatum Palmer in the bottom of the 15th inning. The game was tied at three after the third inning where both teams tallied three runs. No more runs were scored until the final frame when Palmer scored Adra Stretch on her RBI double.
kchi.com
Lady Hornets Tennis Falls To St. Pius X In MEC Opener
Chillicothe Girls Tennis dropped its first MEC match of the season on Monday night. The Lady Hornets Tennis team suffered a tough loss to MEC tennis powerhouse St. Pius X on Monday night at Danner Park. The Hornets lost 9-0 as a varsity team. Coaches Chambers and Pyrtle were both...
kchi.com
Chillicothe Middle School Softball Takes Down Cameron 16-1
The CMS Lady Hornets Softball squad’s offense was clicking on all cylinders on Tuesday evening, leading them to a big win over Cameron 16-1. Hope Donoho was in the pitcher’s circle and surrendered zero runs on zero hits over two innings, striking out five, and walking two. Kylee Link and Ashlynn Daugherty both pitched an inning for the Lady Hornets.
kchi.com
CMS Softball Uses Late Surge To Defeat Chester Boren 9-7
The Chillicothe Middle School Softball squad grabbed the lead in the fourth inning to take down Chester Boren 9-7. Landry Marsh was on the rubber for CMS. Marsh surrendered seven runs on eight hits over five innings, striking out ten and walking one. The Lady Hornets racked up seven hits...
kttn.com
Obituary & Services: Gene Austin Whitmer
Gene Austin Whitmer, age 92, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away on Monday, September 12, 2022, at North Kansas City Hospital, North Kansas City, Missouri. Gene was born in a country home near Hamilton, Missouri, during a snowstorm on December 3, 1929, the son of Milbern and Juanita Whitmer. He grew up on the farm and attended Lovely Ridge Elementary School through the 8th Grade. He graduated from Hamilton High School in May of 1947. While in high school, he was on the committee that founded the Missouri State Student Council Association. Gene received his Bachelor’s Degree with a major in Mathematics and a minor in Science from Northwest Missouri State College in Maryville, Missouri, in August of 1951. He received his Masters of Secondary Education from the University of Missouri-Columbia in August of 1955. Later, he received his Secondary School Specialist Degree also from the University of Missouri.
nodawaynews.com
Health department inspects food establishments
The Nodaway County Health Department’s Jack Hunsucker inspected food businesses through the month of August. Inspection date: August 3, follow-up inspection. Criticals: Meats from Hyatt processing were owners personal meats, but were removed. Non-criticals: No dust buildup above food, product up off of floor, hand-sink signage and paper towels...
kttn.com
Obituary & Services: Christine Simmons
On Saturday, September 10, Christine Simmons, loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother passed away at the age of 103. Christine (Limes) Simmons was born on August 1, 1919, to Lewis and Bernice (Ellington) Limes on a farm near Dunlap, Missouri. She graduated from North Central Missouri College in 1939. She attended Kirksville State Teachers College in the fall of 1939, where she met and married RW Simmons. In 1948, they settled permanently in Chillicothe, Missouri, where they raised a daughter, Jan, and a son, LJ.
Maryville man injured after car strikes guardrail
BUCHANAN COUNTY—A Missouri man was injured in an accident just after 5:30p.m. Tuesday in Buchanan County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2020 Ford Escape driven by Phillip R. McGary, 35, Maryville, was northbound on Interstate 29 three miles south of St. Joseph. The car traveled off the road and struck the guardrail.
ktvo.com
Northeast Missouri man injured in rock truck rollover crash Wednesday
ADAIR COUNTY, Mo. — A northeast Missouri man was injured Wednesday when the rock truck he was driving ran off the road. It happened just before 11 a.m. on Missouri Highway 6, four miles east of Kirksville. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, the truck driven...
northwestmoinfo.com
Maryville Man Seriously Injured in One-Vehicle Crash
BUCHANAN COUNTY,MO – A Maryville man sustained serious injuries in a one-vehicle accident south of St. Joseph late Tuesday afternoon. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident occurred as 35-year old Phillip McGary was northbound on I-29, 3 miles south of St. Joseph around 5:30 pm. McGary traveled off the roadway and struck the guardrail. After the crash, the vehicle returned to the roadway where it came to rest.
kchi.com
Three Injured In Crash South Of Chillicothe
A crash south of Chillicothe this morning left three with moderate injuries. State Troopers report the crash happened at about 5:15 am on US 65, three miles south of Chillicothe as 28-year-old Andre Miller of Richmond, TX slowed to make a left turn onto a private road. Nineteen-year-old Lucas J Dick of Cameron was also southbound and attempted to pass on the left and collided with the Miller vehicle.
kchi.com
Dr Amy Patel To Be Honored At Thursday’s KC Chief’s Game
A 2004 Chillicothe High School graduate is this week’s honoree of the Lamar Hunt Legacy Seat at Arrowhead Stadium as the Kansas City Chief play this Thursday night. Dr. Amy Patel is a board-certified radiologist who specializes in breast imaging. A native of Chillicothe, Dr. Patel left Kansas City to work with Harvard University to build a comprehensive breast care program at a local hospital. Compelled to help women growing up near her hometown, she returned to the area in 2018 and is currently the Medical Director of The Breast Care Center at Liberty Hospital.
kttn.com
Maysville trucker demolishes big rig in crash on I-29
A Maysville truck driver was injured Monday afternoon in a Platte County rollover accident. Sixty-four-year-old Terri Munger received moderate injuries and was taken to North Kansas City Hospital. The crash occurred when the Kenworth truck traveled off the left side of a ramp 1,800 feet after the southbound I-29 exit,...
northwestmoinfo.com
Maysville Woman Hurt in Platte County Rollover Accident
A Maysville woman was left with moderate injuries in a one-vehicle rollover accident in Platte County Monday afternoon. According to Troop A of the Highway Patrol, 64-year-old Maysville resident Terri L. Munger was driving a 2018 Kenworth tractor trailer on an exit ramp from southbound I-29 in Platte County at 3:03 P.M. Monday, when her truck went off the left side of the roadway where it overturned and struck a ditch.
kchi.com
Chillicothe Police Report For Wednesday
The Chillicothe Police Department responded to 91 calls for service Tuesday, some of the calls include:. 10:22 a.m., Officers responded to the 1200 block of Monroe St. for a vehicle with slashed tires. 11:43 a.m., Officers responded to the area of 3rd St. and S Woodrow for a 4-wheeler speeding....
kchi.com
Chillicothe Truck Driver Injured In Rollover
A Chillicothe truck driver had serious injuries in a rollover crash in Carroll county Wednesday. State Troopers report that 72-year-old Danny E Baxter was flown to Liberty Hospital for treatment following the crash at about 9:20 am on Route U at US 65. State Troopers report Baxter was eastbound on Route U when he ran off the road and the truck overturned. Baxter was wearing a safety belt.
kchi.com
Ten New Most Wanted
Several names were added to the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department Most Wanted List. Sheriff Steve Cox says the list now includes:. 34-year-old David Edward Buesing of Raytown, wanted for alleged Non-support. 29-year-old Canaan Shane Davis of Blue Springs, wanted for alleged probation violation. 23-year-old Sabrina L Delozier of Kansas...
northwestmoinfo.com
Corn Tar Spot Identified in Northwest Missouri
Infected leaf with symptoms of corn tar spot. Red arrows point to characteristic black, raised stroma that cannot be scraped off the leaf. Photo by University of Missouri Integrated Pest Management. Samples from at least one Northwest Missouri county have tested positive for the presence of corn tar spot, highlighting...
