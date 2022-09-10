ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Motorcyclist killed in crash near I-8 freeway

By Domenick Candelieri
FOX 5 San Diego
FOX 5 San Diego
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qTbEu_0hpd9s1w00

SAN DIEGO — A 33-year-old motorcyclist was killed Friday in a crash with a vehicle in the Ocean Beach area, authorities said.

The collision happened around 5:42 p.m. at Sunset Cliffs and Nimitz Boulevard, located right off the Interstate 8 freeway, the San Diego Police Department confirmed to FOX 5.

2 taken to hospital after small plane crashes off North Island

Police say the motorcycle rider had passed a red light when he struck a vehicle and got tossed to the side of the road. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other information was made immediately available.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego.

Comments / 25

Guest
5d ago

He "passed a red light"? What does that mean?. He "ran a red light", meaning he didn't stop and wait for his light to turn green, when he was supposed to? It makes a story easier to read AND makd more sense and understand when the right words are used.

Reply(2)
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
San Diego, CA
Crime & Safety
City
San Diego, CA
San Diego, CA
Accidents
Local
California Crime & Safety
L.A. Weekly

1 Killed in Motorcycle Crash on Ocean Beach [San Diego, CA]

SAN DIEGO, CA (September 13, 2022) – Friday night, police responded to a motorcycle crash in the Ocean Beach area that left one person dead. The crash happened on September 9th at around 5:42 p.m. at Sunset Cliffs and Nimitz Boulevard. Furthermore, according to police, a motorcyclist ran through...
SAN DIEGO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ocean Beach#Traffic Accident#Nexstar Media Inc
CBS 8

SUV goes off cliff in Carlsbad

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Investigators were trying to figure out why the driver of an SUV drove off a cliff in the Carlsbad area early Tuesday morning. The incident happened just after 8:45 a.m. at the intersection of Carlsbad Blvd. and Solamar Dr., according to authorities. According to...
CARLSBAD, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Valley Roadrunner

Drunk driver temporarily closes E•’lo•te stand

The E•’lo•te stand in Valley Center closed last month after an early-morning run-in with a drunk driver. The Rodriguez family, who own the business, are hoping to reopen soon. According to Sheriff’s Lt. James Emig: “The damage was caused during a vehicle pursuit on July 25, 2022,...
VALLEY CENTER, CA
NBC San Diego

Decomposed Body in Tijuana River Prompts San Diego Police Homicide Investigation

A badly decomposed body was found in the Tijuana River Channel near the U.S.-Mexico border and a homicide investigation was launched, authorities said Tuesday. U.S. Customs and Border Protection reported to police an "obviously deceased" body in a hard-to-reach area on the United States side of the Tijuana River at about 1:30 p.m. Monday, the San Diego Police Department said.
SAN DIEGO, CA
FOX 5 San Diego

FOX 5 San Diego

26K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX5SanDiego.com serves San Diego County with local news, sports and weather coverage.

 https://www.fox5sandiego.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy