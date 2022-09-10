Read full article on original website
OAZ Radio Player of The Week
Jayden finsihed his last game with 2 touchdowns in a 21-0 win.. and for our other 2 winners we had new lexington trace wallenberg winning wzvl week 4 oaz player of the game on highway 103.7.. he finished with a sack, and the game sealing interception, to go along with 8 tackles. And for whiz am 12-40 week 4 oaz player of the game on the voice, it was zanesville’s xavier steger -sowers..who also caught 2 long touchdown passes.. And tune in this week for our community bank game of the week as the team travels to philo for their match up against the west muskingum tornadoes.. you can watch that live on facebook starting at 6;45pm if you cant make it record it on sunday morning at 5:00am or you can go to our website at whiznew.Com and watch that game or other previous games..
Week five games to keep an eye on
First-place teams go head-to-head Friday night at Jim Rockwell Stadium. New Lex is the last undefeated team in the Muskingum Valley League and in first place in the Small School Division. Tri-Valley has won three in a row and is in first in the Big School Division. The Panthers last win over Tri-Valley came in 2008 when Scottie head coach Cam West was playing quarterback for Tri-Valley.
One Injured in Accident on Maysville Pike
SOUTH ZANESVILLE, Oh – An accident involving a semi and an SUV on Maysville Pike left one person injured. Units from South Zanesville and Newton Township fire departments, as well as the Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to the crash at 12:38 this afternoon. Upon arrival on-scene, they found...
Where To Find The Best Public Golf Courses Around Central Ohio
Golf has a long history here in Columbus. From the Memorial Tournament to hometown heroes like Jack Nicklaus, Golf and Columbus kind of just go hand in hand. Whether you’re just starting out or you’re hoping to reinvigorate your love of the game, Columbus Has a golf course out there just waiting.
Missing in Ohio: Two years of ‘torture’ for Koby Roush family
SOMERSET, Ohio (WCMH) — After two years of what they call torture, a missing man’s family still fights to understand his disappearance. Family members of Koby Roush held signs that said “Where’s Koby Roush?” “We won’t stop” and “Justice for Koby and Raymont” as they marched in Somerset on Sunday to bring awareness to the […]
Two dead in east Columbus crash
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Two people are dead after a crash in east Columbus Wednesday night. According to Columbus police, the crash happened on East Broad Street in the area of Lancaster Avenue/Reynoldsburg-New Albany Road at approximately 9:10 p.m. The two victims were taken to Mount Carmel East, where they were pronounced dead. Police have […]
Standoff with gunman on the campus of Ohio Christian University
CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio — A standoff is currently underway with an armed gunman at Ohio Christian University in Circleville. Law enforcement descended upon the Christian college around 6 a.m. this morning. According to initial reports, a man driving a black vehicle stopped in front of the Ministry and Performing Arts...
BREAKING: Vinton Co. schools evacuated following bomb threat
VINTON COUNTY, Ohio — Officials with the Vinton County Local School District have announced the ongoing evacuations of the Middle and High School buildings. According to initial reports, an investigation is underway after the district received a bomb threat at the middle school. Parents that wish to pick up...
Ryan Day holding Ohio State football back in one key area
The Ohio State football team is 2-0 to start the season, as everyone expected them to be. They were heavily favored in both the games they’ve played so far and likely will be the rest of the season as well. Yet, there are still things they can improve on.
Lancaster man killed in Vinton Co. crash
VINTON COUNTY, Ohio — A Lancaster man lost his life Sunday afternoon in a single-vehicle crash in Vinton County. According to the Ohio Highway Patrol, 51-year-old Randy Crist was traveling along route 93 when his 2008 Mercury Mariner veered off the left side of the highway around 3:30 p.m.
4 Places To Get Burgers in Ohio
If you're in the mood for a tasty burger, you should check out these local businesses in Ohio. Located in Northeast Ohio, this old-school establishment is known for their delicious burgers. Check out customer favorites like the Czar burger (a Swiss cheeseburger covered in grilled mushrooms, grilled onions, and bleu cheese dressing), the B.O.M.B. (a burger covered in mac & cheese and bacon and served on a pretzel roll), and the Kiev (a burger on Texas toast with chopped onions, shredded Monterey Jack cheese, some of the restaurant's famous chili, and sour cream). Be sure to bring cash as Whitey's doesn't accept credit cards.
Troopers charge man with fifth OVI
ZANESVILLE, Ohio–The State Highway Patrol Zanesville Post has charged a Martinsburg man with operating a vehicle while impaired for the 5th time and his 2nd felony offense. Troopers say 34-year-old Charles Whitcraft Jr. was operating a vehicle northbound on Linden Avenue near Adair Avenue in Zanesville Monday morning when he was stopped for a traffic violation.
Pedestrian struck by a vehicle on North Court St. in Circleville
CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio — Emergency personnel responded to the area of the Dollar General on North Court Street in Circleville Wednesday evening on a pedestrian that had been struck by a vehicle. Medics on the scene said the individual had suffered serious injuries. Their name and current condition were not...
Husted Stops in Zanesville On Jobs Tour
Lieutenant Governor Jon Husted visited the AMG Vanadium LLC today. AMG Vanadium LLC is the global leader in spent catalyst recycling and metal reclamation. They are also the largest ferrovanadium producer in the United States. Husted is on a Next Generation Jobs Tour and made a stop in Marietta and...
Ohio man critically injured after crash into school bus with children
An Ohio man is currently in critical condition after a vehicle he was in crashed into a school bus that had 22 students on board. According to YourRadioPlace, a man from out of state was speeding and crashed into the bus near a construction site on US 40 near West Muskingum High School. The passenger, […]
Man detained after car crashes into Ohio Christian performing arts building
CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — A man has been detained after a car crashed into a building on the Ohio Christian University campus Wednesday morning, according to the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office. Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office officials said that they received a call around 5:00 a.m. that a vehicle had crashed into a building on the […]
Ohio man dies in Monroe County crash
The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle crash that resulted in the death of one person on State Route 7 near milepost 11 in Lee Township, Monroe County, Ohio. Troopers say on Tuesday, a 2007 Chrysler PT Cruiser failed to yield when entering State Route 7 from a private lot. Troopers say the […]
Sheriff: Suspect in custody after multiple shots reportedly fired at Ohio Christian University
CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio — A suspect is in custody after they reportedly fired multiple shots at Ohio Christian University in Circleville Wednesday morning, the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office told 10TV. A spokesperson for the university said that an unknown gunman arrived on campus at 5 a.m. The suspect fired...
2 people injured in Belmont County crash
According to officials, two people have been injured in a Belmont County crash. The crash occurred near Mall Road in St.Clairsville, Ohio. Offices are unaware at this time if any roads are closed due to the crash at this time. The names and ages of those involved are not available currently, as the crash is […]
After closing another local restaurant, Max & Erma’s has only one remaining in Central Ohio
Max & Erma’s, the national fast-casual restaurant chain known in large part for its iconic seasoned fries, opened its first location in German Village in 1972. Now fifty years and a handful of local restaurants later, the Columbus-based chain only operates a single Central Ohio location after the recent closure of its Reynoldsburg eatery.
