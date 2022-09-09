Read full article on original website
Waycross Journal-Herald
Bank Robbery in Waycross' Ameris Bank
“We didn’t even think bank robberies still happened,” the two witnesses from a nearby business said of Friday’s armed robbery at Ameris Bank on Memorial Drive. The two, who asked to remain anonymous, said “something seemed different” that morning (September 9), but had no idea it would be a bank robbery.
wfxl.com
Douglas police need community help to identify cargo trailer thief
The Douglas Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Unit is currently investigating the theft of two cargo trailers. The pictured, dark colored Dodge Ram dually truck, was used to enter the property and steal two cargo trailers on August 29, 2022. Anyone who can identify the person or vehicle is asked...
Action News Jax
Waycross bank robbery leads to kidnapping and a standoff with local law enforcement
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Reports from the Waycross Police Department state that on September 9 at approximately 9:30 a.m., WPD responded to the bank on Memorial Drive in reference to an armed robbery. Information the officers were able to obtain indicated that an individual wearing a mask entered the bank...
wfxl.com
Two in custody after Waycross bank robbery
Two men are in custody following a bank robbery in Waycross. Around 9:30 a.m. Friday, Waycross police responded to a bank in the 2100 block of Memorial Drive in reference to an armed robbery. Police say that information obtained indicated that a masked subject entered the bank making threats and...
douglasnow.com
Cargo trailer disappears from local business -- again, Rusty Spell arrested -- again
Rusty Spell of Broxton strikes again. Allegedly, of course. Spell was recently arrested and charged with his third offense of theft by taking since May 2021 after he allegedly stole a cargo trailer from a local business. Spell has spent time in prison previously for similar charges, with his most recent release being in 2019 after a burglary conviction in Coffee County.
douglasnow.com
DPD apprehends third suspect in 2020 assault
The Douglas Police Department recently arrested Kavonte Shiqwan Debro in connection to a 2020 shooting. Debro was the third suspect to receive charges related to the assault, with the other two apprehended in 2020 and recently pleading guilty. The shooting that led to Debro's charges occurred on August 8, 2020,...
douglasnow.com
Coffee County jailer charged for allegedly bringing contraband to inmate
A Coffee County Jail jail officer, Siejdra Harrell of Douglas, has been charged on two counts after she allegedly brought in contraband to an inmate held in the jail. DouglasNow received a copy of the incident report from the arrest, but no details of the case were included. On Friday, DouglasNow reached out to an official with the Coffee County Sheriff's Office about the jailer's arrest.
One dead in multi-vehicle accident on Highway 17, Brunswick
BRUNSWICK, Ga. — One is dead Wednesday afternoon in a multi-vehicle accident in Brunswick, Georgia near Sapelo Equipment, according to Glynn County Sheriff's Office. Highway 17 Northbound and Southbound are closed around the area of Sapelo Equipment and Brunswick Memorial Park, GCSO said. Please stay clear of the area.
douglasnow.com
First a sandwich, now headphones: Misplaced AirPods lead to alleged fight between family members
An altercation that reportedly began over a pair of misplaced AirPods caused Charles William Thrift Jr. of Douglas to receive felony charges last week. The lost item led Thrift Jr. to allegedly hit two family members and threaten to shoot a victim while pointing a shotgun at her. A Coffee...
CBS 46
Suspects arrested in connection with Waycross bank robbery
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Two men have been arrested in connection with a bank robbery in Waycross. Officers responded to reports of a masked subject demanding money at a bank on the 2100 block of Memorial Drive. Waycross man Steven Hamm then fled the scene in a nearby vehicle. He drove north on Memorial Drive and was arrested a short time later.
valdostatoday.com
Three Homerville women arrested for unlicensed gaming operation
HOMERVILLE – Three Homerville women were arrested for charges involving an unlicensed gambling operation on Pearson Highway. Homerville, GA (September 10, 2022) – On Thursday, September 8, 2022, Gloria Marshall, age 61, Patricia Thomas, age 65, and Lisa Trimble, age 55, all of Homerville, were arrested and charged with Operating Unlicensed COAMS (Felony), Commercial Gambling (Felony), and Keeping a Gambling Place (Misdemeanor). The GBI’s Commercial Gambling Unit, along with the Clinch County Sheriff’s Office, the Homerville Police Department, the Georgia State Patrol, and in cooperation with the Georgia Lottery Corporation executed search warrants at one unlicensed location at 3665 Pearson Highway in Homerville, and one residence.
southgatv.com
Women arrested in Clinch gambling bust
1 Dead, 1 Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Crash In Glynn County (Glynn County, GA)
Authorities reported a multi-vehicle crash on I-95 in Glynn County that claimed a life and injured another. The crash occurred in the southbound lanes near mile marker 39 at 9:46 p.m.
WALB 10
Peaceful protest for Coffee Co. man calls for answers in GBI use of force case
Douglas, Ga. (WALB) - Hours of a Coffee County man being unresponsive, according to his family, turned into days, and days and then turned into a year. The family of Pernell Harris and the Coffee County NAACP branch joined forces Saturday in a peaceful protest to demand justice for him.
News4Jax.com
Operation Guardian addresses school safety in Camden County
CAMDEN COUNTY, Ga. – An operation was developed and conducted to address potential safety and security threats that could be faced by schools in Camden County, officials said. Camden County Emergency Management Agency worked with Camden County Schools to carry out Operation Guardian 2022, the Camden County Board of...
Atlanta trial lawyer, legal analyst identified as victim in drowning in Glynn County
ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga. — An Atlanta-based attorney with more than 25 years of experience in criminal defense and civil litigation has been identified as the victim in a drowning reported at St. Simon's Island in Glynn County, Georgia, Sunday. He was 55 years old. Pate's son was able...
State seeks death penalty for Glenville mistaken identity murder suspects
TATTNALL COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty against the suspects accused of shooting and killing a man in Glennville. Christopher Sumlin appeared in court in Tattnall County on Tuesday. Investigators say he shot and killed 88-year-old Bobby Kicklighter in a case of mistaken identity in January of 2021. Authorities say the […]
douglasnow.com
Released CCF inmate returning to prison after throwing bag of contraband over fence
A former Coffee Correctional Facility inmate is headed back to prison after he returned to the facility shortly after his release and threw a book bag containing contraband, some of which were weapons, over the fence for another inmate to retrieve. Anthony Derek Franklin Jr. pleaded guilty to the charges on Thursday morning, with the judge sending him back to the place he just couldn't seem to leave behind.
Action News Jax
Free food distribution to those in need this Saturday
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — In conjunction with Hunger Action Month, Feeding Northeast Florida will be at five locations on Saturday, Sept. 10. The first food distribution will take place with Jim Dotson Foundation at 3754 University Club Blvd. at 7:30 a.m. The second will be in collaboration with Light in...
Prominent Atlanta attorney dies in drowning accident off Georgia coast
ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga. — A prominent Atlanta attorney has died after he drowned in riptides on the beach at a popular Georgia island. Glynn County fire and rescue confirmed to Channel 2′s sister station Action News Jax that Page Pate drowned at Gould’s Inlet on St. Simons Island.
