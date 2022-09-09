ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waycross, GA

Comments / 0

Related
Waycross Journal-Herald

Bank Robbery in Waycross' Ameris Bank

“We didn’t even think bank robberies still happened,” the two witnesses from a nearby business said of Friday’s armed robbery at Ameris Bank on Memorial Drive. The two, who asked to remain anonymous, said “something seemed different” that morning (September 9), but had no idea it would be a bank robbery.
WAYCROSS, GA
wfxl.com

Douglas police need community help to identify cargo trailer thief

The Douglas Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Unit is currently investigating the theft of two cargo trailers. The pictured, dark colored Dodge Ram dually truck, was used to enter the property and steal two cargo trailers on August 29, 2022. Anyone who can identify the person or vehicle is asked...
DOUGLAS, GA
wfxl.com

Two in custody after Waycross bank robbery

Two men are in custody following a bank robbery in Waycross. Around 9:30 a.m. Friday, Waycross police responded to a bank in the 2100 block of Memorial Drive in reference to an armed robbery. Police say that information obtained indicated that a masked subject entered the bank making threats and...
WAYCROSS, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Waycross, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
Waycross, GA
Crime & Safety
douglasnow.com

Cargo trailer disappears from local business -- again, Rusty Spell arrested -- again

Rusty Spell of Broxton strikes again. Allegedly, of course. Spell was recently arrested and charged with his third offense of theft by taking since May 2021 after he allegedly stole a cargo trailer from a local business. Spell has spent time in prison previously for similar charges, with his most recent release being in 2019 after a burglary conviction in Coffee County.
COFFEE COUNTY, GA
douglasnow.com

DPD apprehends third suspect in 2020 assault

The Douglas Police Department recently arrested Kavonte Shiqwan Debro in connection to a 2020 shooting. Debro was the third suspect to receive charges related to the assault, with the other two apprehended in 2020 and recently pleading guilty. The shooting that led to Debro's charges occurred on August 8, 2020,...
DOUGLAS, GA
douglasnow.com

Coffee County jailer charged for allegedly bringing contraband to inmate

A Coffee County Jail jail officer, Siejdra Harrell of Douglas, has been charged on two counts after she allegedly brought in contraband to an inmate held in the jail. DouglasNow received a copy of the incident report from the arrest, but no details of the case were included. On Friday, DouglasNow reached out to an official with the Coffee County Sheriff's Office about the jailer's arrest.
COFFEE COUNTY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bank Robbery#Police#Ameris Bank#Wpd
CBS 46

Suspects arrested in connection with Waycross bank robbery

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Two men have been arrested in connection with a bank robbery in Waycross. Officers responded to reports of a masked subject demanding money at a bank on the 2100 block of Memorial Drive. Waycross man Steven Hamm then fled the scene in a nearby vehicle. He drove north on Memorial Drive and was arrested a short time later.
WAYCROSS, GA
valdostatoday.com

Three Homerville women arrested for unlicensed gaming operation

HOMERVILLE – Three Homerville women were arrested for charges involving an unlicensed gambling operation on Pearson Highway. Homerville, GA (September 10, 2022) – On Thursday, September 8, 2022, Gloria Marshall, age 61, Patricia Thomas, age 65, and Lisa Trimble, age 55, all of Homerville, were arrested and charged with Operating Unlicensed COAMS (Felony), Commercial Gambling (Felony), and Keeping a Gambling Place (Misdemeanor). The GBI’s Commercial Gambling Unit, along with the Clinch County Sheriff’s Office, the Homerville Police Department, the Georgia State Patrol, and in cooperation with the Georgia Lottery Corporation executed search warrants at one unlicensed location at 3665 Pearson Highway in Homerville, and one residence.
HOMERVILLE, GA
southgatv.com

Women arrested in Clinch gambling bust

HOMERVILLE, GA – On Thursday, September 8, 2022, Gloria Marshall, age 61, Patricia Thomas, age 65, and Lisa Trimble, age 55, all of Homerville, were arrested and charged with Operating Unlicensed COAMS (Felony), Commercial Gambling (Felony), and Keeping a Gambling Place (Misdemeanor). The GBI’s Commercial Gambling Unit, along with the Clinch County Sheriff’s Office, the Homerville Police Department, the Georgia State Patrol, and in cooperation with the Georgia Lottery Corporation executed search warrants at one unlicensed location at 3665 Pearson Highway in Homerville, and one residence.
HOMERVILLE, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News4Jax.com

Operation Guardian addresses school safety in Camden County

CAMDEN COUNTY, Ga. – An operation was developed and conducted to address potential safety and security threats that could be faced by schools in Camden County, officials said. Camden County Emergency Management Agency worked with Camden County Schools to carry out Operation Guardian 2022, the Camden County Board of...
CAMDEN COUNTY, GA
douglasnow.com

Released CCF inmate returning to prison after throwing bag of contraband over fence

A former Coffee Correctional Facility inmate is headed back to prison after he returned to the facility shortly after his release and threw a book bag containing contraband, some of which were weapons, over the fence for another inmate to retrieve. Anthony Derek Franklin Jr. pleaded guilty to the charges on Thursday morning, with the judge sending him back to the place he just couldn't seem to leave behind.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA
Action News Jax

Free food distribution to those in need this Saturday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — In conjunction with Hunger Action Month, Feeding Northeast Florida will be at five locations on Saturday, Sept. 10. The first food distribution will take place with Jim Dotson Foundation at 3754 University Club Blvd. at 7:30 a.m. The second will be in collaboration with Light in...
NASSAU COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy