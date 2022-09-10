A judge in Harrisonburg, Virginia, on Monday ruled there is probable cause to charge Anthony Eugene Robinson with first-degree murder, and will refer the case to a grand jury. The judge decided to refer the charges after seeing video evidence of Beth Redmon and Tonita Smith each walking into Room 336 of the Howard Johnson motel in Harrisonburg with Robinson, then Robinson in each case later leaving the room before dawn and retrieving a shopping cart. Soon after, video also shows him dragging the cart out of the room, with body-sized items wrapped in sheets.

