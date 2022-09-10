Read full article on original website
theriver953.com
Page County Authorities arrest a troublesome suspect
After taking several complaints about individuals traveling at high rates of speed on South Antioch Road in Luray. The driver attempted to elude police and crashed his motorcycle then fled on foot leaving the motorcycle at the scene. The driver of the motorcycle Robert Thomas Kemp III of Luray would...
cbs19news
Albemarle County Police investigating Shooting along Cedar Hill Road
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) – Albemarle County Police are investigating a shooting that took place on Sept. 14 at around 5:39 p.m. According to a press release, Charlottesville police responded to shots fired along Cedar Hill Road near North Berkshire Road. Units arrived on the scene and discover...
Augusta Free Press
Update: Missing 17-year-old Lynchburg girl safely located
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. Update: Wednesday, 2:13 p.m. Lillian Patterson has been located and is safe. The Lynchburg Police Department appreciates the response from the community. First report: Wednesday, 1:54 p.m. The Lynchburg Police Department is asking the public for assistance...
theriver953.com
Page County Authorities seek a missing person
Bradford is a white male with brown eyes and shaved head and was last seen getting into a vehicle in Luray and never returned. Bradford is 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs approximately 170 pounds. He has the tattoos Ace and Jack on his neck, Haley on his shoulder...
cbs19news
One killed in Albemarle County plane crash
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Albemarle County Police Department says one person has been killed in a small plane crash overnight. According to police, the crash occurred before 11:30 p.m. Wednesday. ACPD and the Albemarle County Department of Fire Rescue both responded to the scene. One person was...
cbs19news
Sheriff's office asks for help to find missing man from Luray
LURAY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Page County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help to find a man who has not been seen for 10 days. According to the sheriff’s office, 35-year-old Joshua Dee Bradford was last seen in the Luray area on Sept. 3. He was seen...
Augusta Free Press
Albemarle County: One person shot, police talking to persons of interest
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. Albemarle County Police responded to a call regarding a shooting on Cedar Hill Road Wednesday at 5:39 p.m. When units responded, they found one person with a gunshot wound who was transported to UVA Hospital. Their condition...
WHSV
Page County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing man
PAGE COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Page County Sheriff’s Office is seeking help in looking for a man who was last seen in the Luray area. According to a Facebook post, Joshua Dee Bradford is 5′11 and 170 pounds. He has brown eyes and a shaved head. He has several tattoos, including “Ace and Jack” on his neck, “Haley” on his shoulder, and “Josh” across his back.
cbs19news
CPD investigating shooting off Hydraulic Road
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Charlottesville Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Wednesday evening. The incident occurred around 5:40 p.m. in the area of Hydraulic Road and Cedar Hill Road. One person was shot and has been taken to the hospital for treatment. There is currently no...
WHSV
Woman arrested after allegedly hitting Shenandoah County deputy with her car
SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Shenandoah County Sheriff’s office arrested a woman from Middletown Sunday. According to a release on Facebook, 39-year-old Natasia James was reportedly parked along the side of a driveway in the Mt. Olive area inhaling something in her vehicle. As a deputy responded to the scene to investigate, James allegedly drove away and hit the deputy with her vehicle.
WSLS
Rockbridge County gas station explosion case declared a mistrial
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. – The case in a deadly gas station explosion in Rockbridge County in 2019 has been declared a mistrial. This comes after the jury deliberating the case was dismissed in late August. The jury deliberated for more than a day and still couldn’t reach a verdict.
wsvaonline.com
Winchester man off the hook
It appears that a Winchester man accused of embezzling a million dollars is off the hook, at least for now. Online records showed that Andrew Hahn had all six felony charges levied against him dropped during a hearing yesterday in Harrisonburg General District Court. The 36-year-old Hahn was the Harrisonburg-Rockingham...
wfxrtv.com
Clifton Forge man sentenced to 25 years after deadly crash in 2021
ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The man who pleaded guilty to killing a moped driver in an August 2021 crash while trying to escape from a Clifton Forge police officer was sentenced in court on Monday. According to the Alleghany County Circuit Court, Michael Julian Wolfe, of Clifton Forge,...
wmra.org
Man dies from injuries self-inflicted at Harrisonburg jail
Another man has died as the result of self-inflicted injuries incurred at the Rockingham Harrisonburg Regional Jail. WMRA's Randi B. Hagi reports. After being contacted by a family friend of the deceased, WMRA confirmed with the Virginia State Police that their Bureau of Criminal Investigation responded to an attempted suicide at the Rockingham Harrisonburg Regional Jail at 2 a.m. on June 9th.
wlni.com
Lynchburg Police looking for Yeti thief
Lynchburg Police are looking for the man who stole coolers from Dick’s Sporting Goods earlier this month and then tried to again yesterday. On September 2, 2022, at 6:12 p.m., a man stole several YETI coolers from Dick’s Sporting Goods at River Ridge Mall. The same man returned to the store today and attempted to steal more YETI coolers but was unsuccessful.
cbs19news
Seeking information on sedan following fatal crash in Augusta County
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal crash that occurred Thursday afternoon in Augusta County, hoping to identify a vehicle that was involved. According to police, the crash occurred around 4 p.m. on southbound Interstate 81, about half a mile north of where...
WHSV
Augusta County housing woes latest: non-congregate housing coming to an end
FISHERSVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - One funding stream for housing aid is coming to an end, and many people will be making arrangements, so they don’t end up without a roof over their head. The change could come for many as soon as next week. Valley Mission, WARM and Valley...
WSLS
No one hurt after fire at race shop in Botetourt County
Fortunately, no one was injured following a fire at a race shop in Botetourt County Monday night, according to the Botetourt County Department of Fire & EMS. Authorities say it happened in the 400 block of Mary Alice Road at about 10:30 p.m. Crews arrived to find a large, detached...
WTOP
In Harrisonburg court, ‘shopping cart killer’ case goes to grand jury; still no charges in Fairfax Co., DC
A judge in Harrisonburg, Virginia, on Monday ruled there is probable cause to charge Anthony Eugene Robinson with first-degree murder, and will refer the case to a grand jury. The judge decided to refer the charges after seeing video evidence of Beth Redmon and Tonita Smith each walking into Room 336 of the Howard Johnson motel in Harrisonburg with Robinson, then Robinson in each case later leaving the room before dawn and retrieving a shopping cart. Soon after, video also shows him dragging the cart out of the room, with body-sized items wrapped in sheets.
wsvaonline.com
Car and tractor found in Shenandoah River
You don’t see this every day. Page County Sheriff Chad Cubbage says he was recently made aware of an abandoned vehicle and a tractor sitting in the middle of the Shenandoah River near the Town of Shenandoah. He says he has been in contact with the Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries and Page County Emergency Management to attempt to remedy this situation quickly.
